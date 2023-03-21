Investment Banking Trading Services Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Need for Advisory and Consultancy Services Across Various Industrial Verticals Fuels Sector
Global Investment Banking Trading Services Market
Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Banking Trading Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global investment banking trading services market size reached US$ 315.23 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 506.66 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.23% during 2021-2027.
Investment banking trading services are a segment of banking operations that offer consulting services to individuals, corporates, and companies while acting as a mediator for creditors and businesses in the market. They include equity or debt underwriting, financial advisory, trading equities, transaction executions, initial public offerings (IPOs), market-making securities, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) of different franchises as standard services.
These facilities help determine the loss or profit of certain companies, deliver reliable reports and information to make the right investment decisions, manage the organizations' finances, and improve the overall working of an enterprise.
Apart from this, investment banking trading services operate on primary brokerages and wealth management facilities in coordination with their investment research organizations to bring buyers and sellers together for trade and generate market information. Consequently, they are widely used across diverse industries to receive financial consultancy services.
Investment Banking Trading Services Market Trends:
The considerable expansion in the banking, financial, service, and insurance (BFSI) sector and the increasing need for advisory and consultancy services across various industrial verticals to expand their business projects and portfolios are majorly driving the market growth.
In line with this, the rising competition amongst franchises and the growing number of external forces demanding an investment banker for financial advice are acting as another growth-inducing factor. This is further influenced by the escalating requirement for capital and business expansion amongst corporates globally.
Additionally, the widespread adoption of new approaches, such as investment banking trading services by organizations owing to their multiple benefits, including more fluid communications, reduced costs, and the opportunity to buy smaller quantities, is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, ongoing business expansions, extensive engagement in complex organizational activities, and the massive need for consultancy services and M&A are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global investment banking trading services market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on service type and industry vertical.
Breakup by Service Type:
Equity Underwriting and Debt Underwriting Services
Trading and Related Services
Financial Advisory
Others
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
BFSI
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
IT and Telecom
Retail and Consumer Goods
Media and Entertainment
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global investment banking trading services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global investment banking trading services market?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the global investment banking trading services market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
142
Forecast Period
2021 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021
Billion315.23 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027
Billion506.66 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
8.2%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Investment Banking Trading Services Market
6 Market Breakup by Service Type
7 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 SWOT Analysis
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
Bank of America Corporation
Barclays Bank PLC
Citigroup Inc.
Credit Suisse Group AG
Deutsche Bank AG
Goldman Sachs
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Morgan Stanley
UBS Group AG
Wells Fargo & Company.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yhq7js
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900