Investment in community and market space to benefit downtown Sault Ste. Marie

·4 min read

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, and Errol Caldwell, Board Director for Mill Market Sault Ste. Marie (MMSSM), announced federal funding of over $1.7 million to revitalize two buildings located in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, transforming them into a public marketplace and community facility

This updated building will be used by Mill Market Sault Ste. Marie (MMSSM) to host its operations, food distribution and collection of good food that would otherwise be wasted. Its activities will be geared towards underserved members of the community. The facility will also host events and provide education on healthy eating, food preparation and environmental sustainability. In addition, the local arts and crafts community will have access to the facility.

Renovations will focus on energy efficiency improvements that will cut energy costs by more than half. The project includes new roofing, insulation, efficient lighting, new HVAC equipment and other energy-saving measures. Furthermore, upgrades will improve the accessibility of the building by reducing barriers to those with mobility issues. These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 52.6% and greenhouse gas emissions by 55.5 tonnes.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Access to healthy foods is key to a healthy community. This project will play an important role in helping to revitalize downtown Sault Ste. Marie by providing market and community space where residents can connect, while supporting Algoma agriculture and artisans. The Government of Canada will continue working with its partners to support community revitalization efforts, food security and sustainable development."

Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Mill Market is an important community asset that attracts thousands of people each weekend, and this funding from the Government of Canada will help ensure the market has a long-term, viable home in the City's downtown area – in a facility that will be both energy and cost efficient."

His Worship Matthew Shoemaker, Mayor of the City of Sault Ste. Marie

"The funding from the GICB Program at Infrastructure Canada will enable renovations including improved energy efficiency and enhanced accessibility to Mill Market's new home at 73 Brock Street. The building will also be made available to other not for profit and special interest groups thanks to the support of the GICB Program."

Errol Caldwell, Mill Market Board Director

Quick facts

  • The Government of Canada's is investing $1,711,596 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

  • The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada.

  • At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

  • The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program launched its second scheduled intake in December 2022. Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million until February 28, 2023 at 15:00 Eastern Time.

  • The program continues to accept applications for small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 until February 28, 2023 at 15:00 Eastern Time.

  • Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

  • Announced in December 2020, Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map: 
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:
https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

  • Elon Musk Hangs Out With a Powerful New Friend

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk managed to break the monotony of his busy schedule. The Techno King, as he's known at the electric-vehicle maker, TSLA recently indicated that since he acquired Twitter for $44 billion at the end of October his schedule now consisted of working, working and working and has put his health at risk. "Last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties," the billionaire wrote on Feb. 5.

  • Elon Musk Took In The Super Bowl On Sunday Sitting Next To A Media Mogul

    The Super Bowl is America's most-watched event every year. Having a suite at the Super Bowl is reserved for the super rich with reports of luxury suites going for between $1.5 million and $2 million for the big game. One couple especially got social media talking on Sunday, Feb. 12.

  • IRS warns taxpayers to hold off filing returns in 20 states as it checks if it can tax special refunds

    Taxpayers in more than 20 states are asked to wait to file 2022 returns until the IRS issues guidance, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate.

  • Suze Orman says this workplace taboo 'is how the system keeps us down' — here's why it could pay to combat the 'culture of secrecy' at your office

    Three more states now have laws that require companies to post salary ranges.

  • India aims to triple defence exports to $5 billion, sell fighter jets, choppers

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • Transocean (RIG) Bets on GSR for Deep-Sea Mineral Exploration

    Transocean Ltd. (RIG) offers the use of the Ocean Rig Olympia vessel, along with cash investment and engineering services to support GSR's exploration.

  • Analysis-Loans to Russian soldiers fuel calls for European banks to quit

    A Russian scheme to grant loan payment holidays to troops fighting in Ukraine, and for banks to write off the entire debt if they are killed or maimed, has added to growing pressure for the remaining overseas lenders in Russia to leave. Almost a year since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, a handful of European banks, including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy's UniCredit, are still making money in Russia. The loan relief scheme has not only triggered criticism from Ukraine's central bank, which said it had appealed to Raiffeisen and other banks to stop doing business in Russia, but also from investors concerned about any reputational impact.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy met JPMorgan bankers over rebuilding efforts

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with bankers from JPMorgan Chase & Co last week to get their advice on rebuilding the country and weathering the financial impact of the war, according to a statement from the president's office. Officials from the country's economic ministry and executives from JPMorgan's asset management and investment-banking arms signed a memorandum of understanding for the bank to advise on rebuilding, financial stabilization, sovereign credit ratings and economic ties to Europe. "We are proud of our long-standing support of Ukraine and committed to doing our part to lift up the country and its people," Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan, said in a statement.

  • A Tesla Costs Less Than $30,000

    This northwestern state is offering the most generous incentives on the purchase of a green vehicle.

  • Moldova’s president outlines Russian ‘plan’ to overthrow her government

    Moldova's government collapsed Friday as pro-Western Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned, adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbor, Ukraine.

  • IRS says people in most states who got inflation-relief payments don’t have to report them on their taxes

    The IRS is not going to tax payments from most of the states that cut checks to residents last year in order to help them defray rising living costs.

  • The Devaluation Run in Emerging Markets Is Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- A fresh round of IMF bailouts is under way, and some of the world’s most indebted nations will have to sacrifice their currencies to get them.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherThe year has already seen th

  • The Fight to Define Green Hydrogen, With Billions of Dollars at Stake

    Some of the world’s biggest companies are fighting over what qualifies as green energy. At stake are tax credits worth billions of dollars under the new U.S. climate law.

  • Cyclone Gabrielle Threatens More Torrential Rain in Flood-Hit New Zealand

    Hundreds of flights were canceled and schools closed as a cyclone bore down on Auckland on Monday, two weeks after New Zealand’s largest city experienced severe flooding caused by torrential rain. In January, more than 16 inches of rain fell on Auckland’s airport, the landing point for millions of visitors to the country each year and a key transit route to the U.S. More than half of that rain fell on Jan. 27, when more than 2,000 stranded people sheltered overnight at terminal buildings. American Airlines Group Air New Zealand and Qantas Airways were among the carriers that again canceled service into Auckland on Monday as Cyclone Gabrielle began skirting the top of New Zealand’s North Island.

  • Georgia report on Trump's possible election interference should be released-judge

    Portions of a Georgia special grand jury's final report on Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election should be publicly released over the objection of prosecutors, a state judge ruled on Monday. The panel's findings, which have remained sealed since the existence of the report was disclosed in January, could potentially serve as the basis for criminal charges against Trump or his associates who attempted to reverse Democratic President Joe Biden's statewide victory. The decision on whether to file criminal charges ultimately lies with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

  • Commodities Risk Lurking in ESG Funds Is Now Too Big to Ignore

    (Bloomberg) -- The dark side of ESG investing has the potential to undermine a whole generation of clean-tech strategies.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherAdam Matthews, chief responsible investment officer at the Churc

  • DeSantis Proposes Barring ESG Criteria in Florida Muni-Bond Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he will propose legislation that would bar the state and its local governments from using environmental, social, governance criteria when issuing municipal bonds, expanding his push against what he has called a “woke agenda.”Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over

  • West coast pipeline resumes pumping gas after shutdown

    A gas pipeline near Los Angeles has resumed deliveries of gasoline to some California cities and neighboring states including Nevada and Arizona.

  • Rich World’s Gentlest Inflation Shock Throws Spotlight on Swiss

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as counterparts suffer the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, Switzerland is standing out with probably the most benign inflation shock in the advanced world.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets Hig

  • Rioters take to streets in France over Macron's pension plan

    Demonstrations broke out across France on Saturday in opposition to proposed legislation that would increase the minimum retirement age for full state pension from 62 to 64.