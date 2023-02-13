Investment in community and market space to benefit downtown Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, and Errol Caldwell, Board Director for Mill Market Sault Ste. Marie (MMSSM), announced federal funding of over $1.7 million to revitalize two buildings located in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, transforming them into a public marketplace and community facility

This updated building will be used by Mill Market Sault Ste. Marie (MMSSM) to host its operations, food distribution and collection of good food that would otherwise be wasted. Its activities will be geared towards underserved members of the community. The facility will also host events and provide education on healthy eating, food preparation and environmental sustainability. In addition, the local arts and crafts community will have access to the facility.

Renovations will focus on energy efficiency improvements that will cut energy costs by more than half. The project includes new roofing, insulation, efficient lighting, new HVAC equipment and other energy-saving measures. Furthermore, upgrades will improve the accessibility of the building by reducing barriers to those with mobility issues. These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 52.6% and greenhouse gas emissions by 55.5 tonnes.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Access to healthy foods is key to a healthy community. This project will play an important role in helping to revitalize downtown Sault Ste. Marie by providing market and community space where residents can connect, while supporting Algoma agriculture and artisans. The Government of Canada will continue working with its partners to support community revitalization efforts, food security and sustainable development."

Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Mill Market is an important community asset that attracts thousands of people each weekend, and this funding from the Government of Canada will help ensure the market has a long-term, viable home in the City's downtown area – in a facility that will be both energy and cost efficient."

His Worship Matthew Shoemaker, Mayor of the City of Sault Ste. Marie

"The funding from the GICB Program at Infrastructure Canada will enable renovations including improved energy efficiency and enhanced accessibility to Mill Market's new home at 73 Brock Street. The building will also be made available to other not for profit and special interest groups thanks to the support of the GICB Program."

Errol Caldwell, Mill Market Board Director

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's is investing $1,711,596 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada.

At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program launched its second scheduled intake in December 2022. Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million until February 28, 2023 at 15:00 Eastern Time.

The program continues to accept applications for small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 until February 28, 2023 at 15:00 Eastern Time.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

Announced in December 2020, Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

