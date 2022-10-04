U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,783.99
    +105.56 (+2.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,266.70
    +775.81 (+2.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,161.75
    +346.31 (+3.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,770.53
    +61.66 (+3.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.93
    +3.30 (+3.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.20
    +33.20 (+1.95%)
     

  • Silver

    21.20
    +0.61 (+2.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9987
    +0.0160 (+1.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6130
    -0.0380 (-1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1476
    +0.0156 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2040
    -0.4160 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,025.47
    +640.00 (+3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.05
    +9.61 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Investment-Data Platform Pepper Partners with Maglitta Communications to Develop New FinTech Category: AssetTech

Pepper
·3 min read
Pepper

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Leading investment-data platform Pepper (https://onpepper.com) will work with Maglitta Communications, a globally respected technology analysis and content marketing firm based in Cambridge, Mass., to further develop and popularize AssetTech as an important new category within financial technology (FinTech). Pepper has been leading the charge to build the category, estimated to exceed $84 billion in annual spend.

As a first step, Maglitta Communications (www.magcoms.com) has conducted a field study affirming both the category size and double-digit CAGR driven by the need for asset management firms to invest in leading-edge technology that helps maximize ROI, manage risk, and simplify decision-making.

AssetTech is a sub-set of FinTech, an area that garners vast sums of VC investment. In 2021, FinTech companies received $132 billion in investment, outstripping all other areas in technology.

"Partnering with Joe Maglitta will be key to our efforts to create this category," said Pepper CEO Pulak Sinha. "Maglitta Communications brings deep expertise in industry analysis, positioning, messaging and the creation of campaigns and content assets that will help powerfully activate our deep knowledge of the Asset Management and Secondaries spaces for the benefit of asset managers and our industry. The company's experience analyzing and promoting transformative technologies and cloud-native tech in general is a perfect complement to our focus."

Pepper is the only comprehensive platform in the (asset management) market that provides integrated capabilities at every stage, from CRM and deal management through analytics. More than $11 billion of assets are currently being managed on the company's pioneering cloud-native platform. Customers include a "who's-who" including of up-and-coming asset managers, especially in Alternatives and Secondaries.

"Pepper and Maglitta Communications are ideal partners," said Maglitta Communications founder Joe Maglitta. "They have innovative technology for a dynamic and growing vertical category, and outstanding market knowledge. We're excited to work with Pepper and apply our varied experience with successfully helping leading-edge companies and industries grow."

Fintech analyst and advisor Romi Mahajan added: "A data strategy coupled with a data platform is key to ensure that the trillions of dollars that investors give the stewardship to asset management firms are well taken care of, invested with wisdom and data, and met with minimal risk. I'm impressed with growth curve of AssetTech."

As part of the partnership, Joe Maglitta will do a keynote address at the Pepper roadshow event October 6, 2022, in New York City. Industry stalwart Angela Roddell will do the second keynote.

ABOUT PEPPER

Pepper is the leading cloud-native data platform for Asset Managers, with a focus on Secondaries and Alternatives. Running Pepper Inside drives ROI and helps you manage risk. Magiltta Communications is an award-winning analyst and content agency.

CONTACT:

Romi Mahajan
KKM Group
Romi@thekkmgroup.com

SOURCE: Pepper



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718791/Investment-Data-Platform-Pepper-Partners-with-Maglitta-Communications-to-Develop-New-FinTech-Category-AssetTech

Recommended Stories

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Biden Reported to Be Further Restricting Chip Exports to China

    The latest restrictions follow years of efforts to prevent China from manufacturing cutting-edge semiconductors.

  • Refinery inactivity may see California gas prices 'go sky-high': Analyst

    Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss average gas prices for Americans, elevated prices in California, Florida's gas supply after Hurricane Ian, and OPEC+ production goals.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 9 Smart Part-Time Jobs for Retirees

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Bull Case for Intel: TSMC's Crazy Pricing Power

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) sells hundreds of millions of devices each year. For those supplying parts or services necessary to get those devices into consumers' hands, winning Apple's business is a huge deal. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) may be the only Apple supplier where the script is flipped.

  • Why California is paying nearly 70% more for gasoline at the pump than the rest of the country

    California has pretty much always paid much more than the nation for gasoline at the pump, in part due to higher taxes and a more expensive blend of fuel, but an average price that's nearly 70% more than just about everyone else in the U.S. is a bit extreme.

  • Trump files $475 million lawsuit against CNN, claiming defamation

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

  • Electric vehicle, semiconductor industries eager to build out Pinal County supply chain

    Leaders in the electric vehicle and semiconductor industries spoke at a recent Phoenix Business Journal panel about what they envision for the future of their companies in Pinal County — and what makes it such an attractive part of the region to spread out with a big industrial facility footprint.

  • Apple iPhone Exports From India Doubling in Boon to Modi’s Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling the South Asian nation is making progress with its bid to become a force in electronics manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’s Options Wor

  • McDonald's defeats Black franchisees' $1 billion bias lawsuit, for now

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp has temporarily beaten back a lawsuit by 52 Black former franchise owners who claim the fast-food chain set them up for failure by steering them toward crime-ridden, low-income neighborhoods. A federal judge in Chicago dismissed the 2020 lawsuit in a written order last week, but gave the plaintiffs until Oct. 21 to file an amended complaint. The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has not offered profitable restaurant locations and growth opportunities to Black franchisees that were on the same terms as white franchisees, despite its public commitment to diversity and Black entrepreneurship.

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth

  • Labor market cooling? U.S. job openings sink to 13-month low and layoffs rise

    Job openings in the U.S. fell sharply in August to a 13-month low of 10.1 million, a sign the red-hot labor market might be cooling off a bit as interest rates rise and the economy slows.

  • Rivian shares jump on backing 2022 production target

    Rivian's positive update came after bigger rival Tesla Inc blamed logistical hurdles for missing market expectations for the number of cars it handed over to customers in the third quarter. Tesla shares closed down 8.6% on Monday, wiping out more than $71 billion from the company's market value in one session, or over $5 billion more than what Rivian has lost this year. With a total of 14,317 vehicles produced so far this year, Rivian has to make more than 10,500 units in the last three months of the year to meet its production target.

  • Brazil Has So Much Fertilizer That Cargo Is Being Rerouted

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer firms are starting to see farmers in one of the world’s biggest food suppliers pushing back on high prices for crop nutrients.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Markets Mayhem Takes TollStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapBrazil has so mu

  • Microsoft advertising could ‘spur another leg of growth,’ analyst says

    Raymond James Internet and Digital Media Analyst Andrew Marok joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft stock and how digital advertising could provide additional tailwinds for the company.

  • Does Transocean Offer Good Value?

    The drilling stock looks cheap compared to its growth potential

  • Should I Delay Retirement? What the Numbers Say

    Delaying retirement is one impactful way to extend the life of your retirement savings. Waiting several years – or decades – to leave the workforce can grow your investment accounts, increase Social Security benefits and reduce the number of years … Continue reading → The post Should I Delay Retirement? What the Numbers Say – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Supreme Court won’t hear MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s defamation case

    The Supreme Court says it won’t intervene in a lawsuit in which Dominion Voting Systems accused MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell of defamation for falsely accusing the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

  • Oil Rallies for Second Day as OPEC+ Considers Larger Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged after OPEC+ said it was considering an output cut of as much as 2 million barrels a day, a million barrels higher than previously anticipated.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Markets Mayhem Takes TollStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets Wrap