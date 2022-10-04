Investment-Data Platform Pepper Partners with Maglitta Communications to Develop New FinTech Category: AssetTech

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Leading investment-data platform Pepper (https://onpepper.com) will work with Maglitta Communications, a globally respected technology analysis and content marketing firm based in Cambridge, Mass., to further develop and popularize AssetTech as an important new category within financial technology (FinTech). Pepper has been leading the charge to build the category, estimated to exceed $84 billion in annual spend.

As a first step, Maglitta Communications (www.magcoms.com) has conducted a field study affirming both the category size and double-digit CAGR driven by the need for asset management firms to invest in leading-edge technology that helps maximize ROI, manage risk, and simplify decision-making.

AssetTech is a sub-set of FinTech, an area that garners vast sums of VC investment. In 2021, FinTech companies received $132 billion in investment, outstripping all other areas in technology.

"Partnering with Joe Maglitta will be key to our efforts to create this category," said Pepper CEO Pulak Sinha. "Maglitta Communications brings deep expertise in industry analysis, positioning, messaging and the creation of campaigns and content assets that will help powerfully activate our deep knowledge of the Asset Management and Secondaries spaces for the benefit of asset managers and our industry. The company's experience analyzing and promoting transformative technologies and cloud-native tech in general is a perfect complement to our focus."

Pepper is the only comprehensive platform in the (asset management) market that provides integrated capabilities at every stage, from CRM and deal management through analytics. More than $11 billion of assets are currently being managed on the company's pioneering cloud-native platform. Customers include a "who's-who" including of up-and-coming asset managers, especially in Alternatives and Secondaries.

"Pepper and Maglitta Communications are ideal partners," said Maglitta Communications founder Joe Maglitta. "They have innovative technology for a dynamic and growing vertical category, and outstanding market knowledge. We're excited to work with Pepper and apply our varied experience with successfully helping leading-edge companies and industries grow."

Fintech analyst and advisor Romi Mahajan added: "A data strategy coupled with a data platform is key to ensure that the trillions of dollars that investors give the stewardship to asset management firms are well taken care of, invested with wisdom and data, and met with minimal risk. I'm impressed with growth curve of AssetTech."

As part of the partnership, Joe Maglitta will do a keynote address at the Pepper roadshow event October 6, 2022, in New York City. Industry stalwart Angela Roddell will do the second keynote.

