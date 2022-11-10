U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,764.50
    +9.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,591.00
    +64.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,869.25
    +38.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.90
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.59
    -0.24 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.60
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    -0.19 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0000
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.47
    +0.93 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1396
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1850
    -0.2250 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,731.61
    -1,449.48 (-7.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.56
    -33.14 (-7.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.94
    +0.69 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Investment decision for the Wisting project postponed

·1 min read

FORNEBU, Norway, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The partners in the Wisting licenses have decided to postpone the investment decision originally scheduled for December 2022. The maturation of the project continues, aiming for an investment decision by the end of 2026.

CEO of Aker BP, Karl Johnny Hersvik comments: "The Wisting partners, led by the operator Equinor, have matured a development concept for the Wisting field which is technically feasible and environmentally safe. However, in the current context of cost pressure and potential capacity constraints in the supply industry, combined with proposed changes in the temporary petroleum tax system, it has become more challenging to secure sufficient economic robustness in the project."

"The partnership has therefore concluded to postpone the investment decision for Wisting. We are planning for further exploration activity, aiming to increase the resource base in the area. In parallel, the development concept will be further matured to ensure an economically sound development and a robust project execution."

"In our view, the Wisting area represents a significant value creation opportunity for the owners as well as for the society at large, both through taxes and through local and national ripple effects. And with the revised timeline, the development will contribute to a more stable long-term utilisation of the capacity in the supply industry."

For further information, please see today's announcement from Equinor: LINK

Contacts:
Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889
Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesperson, tel.: +47 402 24 217

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1629/3664635/1661594.pdf

Release

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investment-decision-for-the-wisting-project-postponed-301674059.html

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Why Amazon Stock Finished Lower Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) took another step down today, even though there was no company-specific news about the tech giant. Amazon stock finished the day down 4.3%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.5%. While Amazon doesn't have direct exposure to the layoffs at the Facebook parent or the collapse in the crypto market, it arguably has more exposure to consumer and business spending than any other company.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) Still Worth Keeping?

    Distillate Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 19.63% through Q3 of 2022 compared to a decline of 23.87% for the S&P 500 benchmark. This more mitigated decline came despite a 1.75% headwind from being […]

  • Digital Turbine (APPS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Digital Turbine (APPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Amazon Becomes World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallHochul Wins NY Governor Rac

  • The Downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX: The Industry Reacts

    The rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange has already had a profound impact on the industry. No one knows, for instance, where Binance is officially located or how wealthy is its founder, Changpeng Zhao. If Binance acquires FTX – preventing a bank run that it helped foment – questions will be raised.

  • Disney stock drops after reporting a miss on revenue

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines Disney's latest earnings report and which revenue streams fell short on expectations.

  • Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -25% and 27.11%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 semiconductor stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 5 Picks. As per Washington-based Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales dropped 3% in September compared to last year, and Korean chipmakers produced 3.5% […]

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.

  • What the hell just happened in crypto? A Q&A in plain English about Binance’s takedown of FTX

    Crypto has seen its fair share of crazy days. Tuesday may have been the craziest.

  • Rivian growth attributed to ‘managing environment they’re in than hoping for alleviation’: Analyst

    Truist Securities Equity Research Analyst Jordan Levy joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on Rivian's earnings results and what's behind the company's growth.

  • Musk has lost credibility after his ‘boy who cried wolf moment’ dumping $4 billion in Tesla stock in the latest ‘Twitter circus show’ move, says tech analyst

    Wedbush Securities tech analyst Dan Ives complained on Wednesday that Musk threw Tesla investors a curveball after claiming he was done selling stock.