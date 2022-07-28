U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

New investment in a geothermal district energy project in Whitby

·4 min read

WHITBY, ON, July 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Natural Resources Canada

Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of climate change. By investing in community initiatives that cut pollution and support efficient local infrastructure, we can keep our air clean and build strong, healthy places for everyone to call home. This is why the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are investing in sustainable solutions from coast to coast to coast.

Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Taneen Rudyk, FCM President, announced today a $44,250 investment through the Green Municipal Fund for a feasibility study to pursue a large-scale geothermal district heating project in Whitby.

The feasibility study will analyze the economic and environmental impacts of a geothermal district energy system. It will also outline the challenges with geothermal energy and examine ways of enabling large-scale sustainability projects in Whitby to make them more viable in the future.

This geothermal system will be integrated into the construction of the Sports Complex, with further buildings added to the system as the land is developed. The system can be up to 90 percent more efficient than externally generated electricity and is very reliable compared to other low-carbon energy sources.

The Green Municipal Fund, administered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, is funded through an endowment by the Government of Canada. GMF helps local governments switch to sustainable practices faster. Its unique mix of funding, resources and training gives municipalities the tools they need to build resiliency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Quotes

"Geothermal heating provides clean energy to Canadians while reducing emissions. Our government is pleased to be supporting this innovative study to pursue a large-scale geothermal district heating project in Whitby. This investment supports Ontarians and Canadians in fighting climate change while reducing costs."
The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

"It's critically important to have everyone in the climate fight. Municipalities across Canada are doing their part with innovative solutions that create jobs and climate resilience. Green infrastructure investments in Canadian communities will make our air cleaner, our economy stronger, and set us on the path to a net-zero future."
The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Whitby is helping lead the fight against climate change, and the federal government is here to support us. I am pleased to announce support for a feasibility study for the use of clean, geothermal heating for the Whitby Sports Complex. This is an example of clean innovation and energy efficiency. Congratulations to all those involved."
Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby

"Municipalities are on the front lines of climate change and climate action, and communities of all sizes are showing climate leadership at a time when we need it most. The Green Municipal Fund empowers them to get results on the ground. We deliver results with our federal partners – supporting municipalities like Whitby build greener, more sustainable communities, creating jobs and helping Canadians make their homes more comfortable and affordable. Together, we are on the path to net-zero."
Rory Nisan, FCM Board of Directors member and Municipal Councillor, Halton Region

"Building a more sustainable future is vital to our community. The Town of Whitby is thankful for the support of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. This funding enabled the Town to complete a feasibility study for a new District Energy System in North Whitby. I'm also pleased to announce that the Town has partnered with Elexicon Group on this important initiative. Implementing this new district energy system will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 96 per cent compared to a business-as-usual model, while providing heating and cooling to the future Whitby Sports Complex, as well as surrounding commercial and industrial development. This initiative demonstrates Council's commitment to addressing climate change through partnerships and innovation."
Mayor Don Mitchell, Town of Whitby

"Elexicon Group takes great pride in delivering innovation and benefits to the communities we serve. That's why we're thrilled about this District Energy project and the positive long-term impact it will have, both through reducing carbon emissions and in supporting economic growth. The Town of Whitby are demonstrating their leadership in the field of sustainability and have been fantastic partners to work with. We'd like to thank the Federation of Canadian Municipalities for their generous support in helping get this project off the ground – and under it!"
Craig Pollard, Chief Executive Officer, Elexicon Group

 Associated links

●  Green Municipal Fund
●  2030 Emissions Reductions Plan
●  Town of Whitby – Environment and Sustainability

