U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.45
    -15.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,220.36
    -87.72 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,371.57
    -40.38 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.94
    +6.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.67
    +6.38 (+6.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.30
    +21.10 (+1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.59
    +0.61 (+2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    -0.0054 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3002
    -0.0028 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3420
    -0.0430 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,553.45
    -282.79 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.28
    -0.22 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Investment Industry Veterans Marc Pinto and Gregory D. Johnson Announce the Formation of Jove Island Capital

·2 min read

JUPITER ISLAND, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Pinto and Gregory D. Johnson are pleased to announce the formation of Jove Island Capital, a private equity firm focused on growing branded consumer products, particularly in the food and beverage space.

With more than 60 years of combined experience in the consumer sector, the Jove Island Capital team helps companies achieve their global ambitions. Messrs. Pinto and Johnson will serve as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Director. Mr. Pinto served as a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors for 26 years. Mr. Johnson is the former Director/Portfolio Manager of Capital Research & Mgmt Co, with more than 27 years of investment experience in a variety of consumer-related sectors. Martin Salomon, formerly of Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC, will serve as Senior Vice President.

"We started our firm with one simple mission: to help owners of great consumer brands realize their vision," said Mr. Pinto. "We are passionate about collaborating with proven management teams to help strong brands accelerate their growth while simultaneously creating attractive returns for our investors."

Attractive competitive dynamics and opportunities to benefit from secular changes in consumer behavior, including shifting consumer demographics, consumer shopping patterns and evolving consumer preferences has created a compelling case for consumer investment. Jove Island Capital partners with founder-owners and executive teams to achieve the next phase in company growth.

"We are thrilled and honored to have a team of industry leaders make up our board of Special Advisors," said Mr. Johnson. "Our collective experience, insights, resources and professional relationships worldwide will be key to helping management teams scale their businesses, drive growth, and increase profitability."

The Jove Island board of Special Advisors include:

  • Alan D. Wilson, retired Executive Chairman, President and CEO of McCormick & Company Inc

  • Eric Katzman, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Partner for Rockingstone Advisors

  • John Yamin, former CEO of ARYZTA Americas

  • Juliette Hickman, former investment analyst and investor for Capital World Investors, part of The Capital Group Companies

  • Michalis Imellos, non-executive director for Coca-Cola HBC Finance BV

  • Rebecca Messina, Senior Advisor with McKinsey & Co

  • Ronald Hopkinson, former partner at Cooley LLP

More information about Jove Island Capital can be found at https://www.joveislandcapital.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investment-industry-veterans-marc-pinto-and-gregory-d-johnson-announce-the-formation-of-jove-island-capital-301524243.html

SOURCE Jove Island Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Down 75% From its High, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is a good example of irrational exuberance in action. After that dismal sell-off, is Upstart stock a smart buy? Banks often build their lending credit models around Fair Isaac's FICO score, a three-digit number meant to reflect how creditworthy a particular borrower is (or is not).

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • BlackRock busted 3 managing directors plotting a jump to a rival firm — and fired them before they could quit

    Konnin Tam, Steve Lessar and Veena Isaac helped manage a $3 billion strategy in the private equity group’s secondaries unit.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    The stock market is a gold mine of data, but the sheer volume of it can be intimidating for the average retail investor. What’s needed is some clear signal, something that can cut right through the noise generated by over 9,500 publicly traded companies, to show just which stocks are likely to head upward. Corporate insiders are ideally positioned to give just that signal. They are the company officers – Board members, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and the like – whose positions give them access to the insi

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • Brazil Hedge Funds Cash In Big on Mistake by U.S. Bond Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian traders know inflation. After decades of dealing with wild bouts of it, they consider themselves experts on the topic. Their American counterparts, they say, got complacent.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over

  • 10 LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 LNG shipping stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some LNG shipping stocks, go directly to 5 LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now. As energy transitions become the primary concerns of countries around the world, the role that liquified natural gas (LNG) could play in […]

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Roku, Bulks Up on Biotech, Sells Twitter

    Ark Investment Management's Cathie Wood purchased several biotechnology and other tech-related stocks.

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock or Wait for Lower Prices?

    Nvidia stock has been getting obliterated over the past few weeks, as it's now 25% off the March high. Will it continue lower?

  • AT&T Isn't Calling My Name, But I Have a Trade Idea

    On Friday, AT&T and Discovery closed the $43B "Reverse Morris Trust" deal that turned their media operations into one larger, potentially key player in that space, while separating the core telecom and communications businesses. The merger combined AT&T's Time Warner business (including Warner Bros, HBO, Cinemax, Turner Broadcasting, CNN, CNN+, HBO, HBO Max, etc.) with Discovery (including Discovery, Discovery+, HGTV, Science Channel, Cartoon Network, TCM, TNT, Food network, TLC, Animal Planet, etc.). AT&T moves forward as a more finely tuned, much lighter company focused on 5G, wireless communications, and fiber-optic networking.

  • Why Organigram Shares Popped Today

    Canadian cannabis company Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) reported its second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings today, and investors liked what they saw. The results from the quarterly period ended Feb. 28 have Organigram shares trading 9.4% higher as of 10:44 a.m. ET. Organigram said it had record net revenue of $31.8 million, up 117% compared to the prior-year period.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks reverse earlier gains to close lower with inflation data in focus

    U.S. stocks pared gains and fell in the final hour of trading Tuesday to close a second straight session in the red as investors assessed fresh inflation data out of Washington that showed prices in March further accelerated to a new 40-year high.

  • Why Apple Stock Buybacks —and Its Dividend — Could Get a Big Boost

    Flush with cash, the tech giant could announce a new, $90 billion share repurchase plan and a higher dividend, according to research from Citi.