Investment Opportunity Available With 4biddenknowledge Inc.

WESTON, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Carson's 4biddenknowledge has been profitable since 2017, its first year in operation. Revenues have more than doubled since last year and are projected to continue to grow aggressively. 4BiddenKnowledge is a television app available for streaming via Apple TV/App Store, Roku, Amazon, Google Play as well as directly from its website. 4biddenknowledge provides educational and informational content in the fields of ancient civilizations, esoteric wisdom, metaphysics, quantum physics, spirituality, and inspiration.

The Company currently has over 50,000 monthly subscribers as well as over one million followers on various social media platforms. Shares are now available for 4biddenknowledge Inc. with this first raise being $1.00 per share up to 1 million shares. 4biddenknowledge pre-money valuation is $20,000,000. Shares are available for purchase now, until December 23, 2021, on TrueCrowd, a crowdfunding platform. This opportunity enables new investors to get in at the ground level of a financially thriving business.

The funds raised will be primarily used for talent acquisition, expansion of current recording facilities, content creation, marketing and mobile/TV app development. For a more detailed discussion regarding the Use of Funds, please see the Offering Statement. Follow the link to learn more about this investment opportunity. https://us.trucrowd.com/equity/offer-summary/4BiddenKnowledge

