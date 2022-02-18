InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Astra Exploration’s Exploration Update on its Flagship Pampa Paciencia Project in Chile Including Surface Float Samples up to 12.6 g/t Gold Equivalent – Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

U.S. markets open in 5 hours 3 minutes

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Astra Exploration's Exploration Update on its Flagship Pampa Paciencia Project in Chile Including Surface Float Samples up to 12.6 g/t Gold Equivalent

Astra Exploration
·3 min read
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astra Exploration (TSXV:ASTR) provides an exploration update on its flagship Pampa Paciencia project in Chile. The 3,840 hectare, road-accessible, low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver project is located within an active mining district less than 15 kilometers from two major mines, Sierra Gorda and Spence, and 5 kilometers from the Faride mine, in the Antofagasta Region in northern Chile.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company along with video comments by Brian Miller, CEO. The video is available for viewing on “InvestmentPitch.com” and on “YouTube”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Astra” in the search box.

The current exploration program combined property-wide mapping and sampling, geophysical surveys, and localized trenching to define a larger district and identify the highest priority initial drill targets. Highlights includes the identification of three quartz vein float sample fields totaling 8.5 km with new zones identified in the west of the property under thin cover along with surface float samples up to 12.6 grams per tonne gold equivalent 3 km northwest along strike with the Main Paciencia Vein in the North Zone. Work to date indicates the presence of a large LSE system beneath a shallow cover.

Some of these vein floats returned high-grade precious metals up to 11.35 g/t gold and 152 g/t silver, significantly extending the prospective area to the west, well-beyond the previously known surface anomalies circled in blue. Three main NW-SE trends are defined with these surface float anomalies: the North Zone, the Central and South Zones and the Impaciencia, the same trend that extends to the past producing Faride mine five kilometers southeast.

Trenching focused on confirming the strike continuity of the Paciencia Vein in the North Zone. This area will be the company's first drill target to follow-up open intercepts in historical drilling including hole PP15-007 which returned 7.71 grams per tonne gold and 46.6 grams per tonne silver over 3.75m approximately 80 meters below surface.

640 kilometers of ground magnetic surveying revealed large magnetic lows interpreted as hydrothermal alteration related to the vein system. Thirteen trenches have been completed at the North Zone expanding outward from historical trenches along an interpreted extension of the vein identified in the magnetic survey. 250 trench samples are at the labs and the company expects to receive those results later in February and will include them in a detailed map of the trenching program.

The shares, which began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on January 26th, are currently trading at $0.27. For more information, please visit the company’s website www.astra-exploration.com, contact Brian Miller, CEO, at 208-830-0869 or by email brian.miller@astra-exploration.com

Disclaimer

The information in this Investmentpitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Astra Exploration has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format and distributed. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by Investmentpitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. Investmentpitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com


