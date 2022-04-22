U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Dynacor Gold Mines' Reported March Monthly Gold Sales of US$18.7 million, an Increase of 45% over March 2021 with First Quarter Sales of US$50.1 Million

InvestmentPitch Media and Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.
·3 min read
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal-based Dynacor Gold Mines (TSX:DNG), a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor, has released its unaudited monthly gold sales for the month of March. Gold sales for March 2022 came in at US$18.7 million or C$23.7 million, an increase of 45.0% over March 2021 and a 12% month-over-month increase over February’s sales.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on “InvestmentPitch” and on “YouTube”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Dynacor” in the search box.

First quarter sales amounted to US$50.1 million, a 22.5% increase over the US$40.9 million reported for the first quarter of 2021. The average selling price in March was US$1,935 per ounce compared to US$1,725 per ounce for March 2021.

The company is forecasting gold sales guidance for 2022 in the range of US$200 to $220 million, representing an expected growth of 4 to 14% over 2021 production sales, based on an average gold price of US1,810 per ounce for the year. In early 2021, the company replaced its quarterly dividend with a monthly dividend, which was increased twice during 2021, and currently pays CDN$0.10 per share on an annual basis.

Dynacor, an international gold ore industrial company purchases ore from artisanal and small-scale miners which it processes at its Veta Dorada processing plant which is strategically located fifteen minutes off the Pan American Highway near Chala in southern Peru. In mid-2021, Dynacor completed the expansion of its Veta Dorada plant which is now running at its full 430 tpd production capacity.

The company has plans for an 8-hole diamond drilling program, totalling 2,735 meters, at the company’s 100% owned, advanced stage Tumipampa gold exploration property in south central Peru’s Apurimac department, subject to reaching a work agreement with local communities. The company is continuing to assess other opportunities of growth in Peru as well as in other jurisdictions.

Dynacor, a founding partner in the PX IMPACT® gold program, produces environmental and socially responsible gold. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium for this gold which provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for the artisanal and small-scale miner’s communities.

The shares are currently trading at $3.37, with 38.7 million shares outstanding. For more information, please refer to the company’s news release, visit the company’s website www.dynacor.com, or contact the company at 514-393-9000 ext 230 or by email at investors@dynacor.com.

Disclaimer

The information in this InvestmentPitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Dynacor Gold Mines has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by InvestmentPitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. InvestmentPitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com


