U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,997.25
    +12.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,087.00
    +69.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,105.25
    +43.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,909.30
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.01
    -0.15 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.30
    +12.80 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    +0.31 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.47
    -1.11 (-5.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1987
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2280
    -0.4920 (-0.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,348.45
    -1,040.89 (-4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.59
    -27.58 (-5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,963.00
    +18.96 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Dynacor Group’s Increased Earning Guidance for 2023

InvestmentPitch Media and Dynacor Group Inc.
·3 min read
InvestmentPitch Media and Dynacor Group Inc.
InvestmentPitch Media and Dynacor Group Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal-based Dynacor Group Inc (TSX:DNG), a dividend-paying international industrial gold ore processor, has announced increased earning guidance for 2023. Management projects that total gold sales will increase between 6 ½% and 20% above 2022 sales, reaching between US$210 million (CDN$284m) and US$235 million (CDN$318m).

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on “InvestmentPitch” and on “YouTube”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Dynacor” in the search box.

Net income is estimated to reach between US$8.5 million and US$11.5 million, or between US$0.22 (CDN$0.30) and US$0.30 (CDN$0.41) per share. Cash flow from operating activities, before changes in working capital items, is expected to be between US$12.5 million and US$15.5 million, or between US$0.33 (CDN$0.45) and US$0.41 (CDN$0.55) per share.

These forecasts are based on gold trading in a range between US$1,800 and US$1,900 per ounce during the year, and other production assumptions, including ore grades.

Jean Martineau, President and CEO, stated: “Our team is fully committed to creating value for our shareholders by executing well-planned, low-risk expansions, increasing monthly dividends, and implementing share buybacks that drive cash returns when capital management criteria are met.”

The company is currently paying $0.01 per share on a monthly basis. To achieve these goals, Dynacor Group plans to invest up to $US 7.0 million in capital expenditures in 2023 at its Veta Dorada plant for new efficiency improvement equipment, increasing tailing pond capacity and additional vehicles for the ore purchase team.

Jean Martineau, President and CEO, added: “Dynacor Group is committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders, even as we navigate the challenges of today's economic environment. Our team of talented professionals is dedicated to driving growth and implementing cost-efficient measures to support the continued expansion of our ASM gold ore-processing business. With this unwavering commitment to excellence, we remain optimistic about the future of our company and confident in the opportunities that lie ahead.”

The next guidance update will be provided during the company’s quarterly earnings report in May.

Dynacor purchases ore from artisanal and small-scale miners which it processes at its Veta Dorada processing plant which is strategically located fifteen minutes off the Pan American Highway near Chala in southern Peru.

The company owns 100% of the advanced stage Tumipampa gold exploration property in south central Peru’s Apurimac department. Dynacor has also budgeted approximately $1.0 million to advance other projects in other jurisdictions.

Dynacor, a founding partner in the PX IMPACT® gold program, produces environmental and socially responsible gold. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium for this gold which provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for the artisanal and small-scale miner’s communities.

The shares are currently trading at CDN$2.93 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with 38.4 million shares outstanding. For more information, please visit the company’s website www.dynacor.com, or contact the company at 514-393-9000 ext 230 or by email at investors@dynacor.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

Disclaimer

The information in this InvestmentPitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Dynacor Gold Mines has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by InvestmentPitch Media Ltd, through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. InvestmentPitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Dives, Leads 'Race To The Bottom'; Warren Buffett Stock Craters

    The Dow Jones rallied. Tesla stock took a dive after its investors day event. A Warren Buffett stock fell while Silvergate stock sunk.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • This Semiconductor Stock Sees Earnings Soar, With Further Growth To Come

    Semiconductor stocks have seen strong demand recently as the global economy has shown resiliency in the face of inflation and rising rates. IBD's chip designers industry group has been hot, ranked No. 15 out of 197 industries. The group's top-ranked stock, Impinj, is in focus, boasting impressive growth that is only set to continue.

  • Zoom Abruptly Fires President Greg Tomb ‘Without Cause’

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. abruptly terminated the employment of President Greg Tomb, a former Google executive who had only started at the videoconferencing company in June. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Speech Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Includ

  • Blackstone defaults on $562 million Nordic property-backed CMBS - Bloomberg News

    The asset management giant and prolific real estate investor sought an extension from the bondholders to repay the debt, but they voted against it, the report said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Blackstone's $71 billion unlisted real estate income trust (BREIT) has also been in hot water.

  • I Have a $1 Million Portfolio. Will I Be Able to Live Off The Interest It Produces?

    Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • C3.ai stock rockets as CEO Siebel touts ‘dramatic change’ in sentiment amid AI hype

    Shares of C3.ai were surging in after-hours action Thursday after the AI software company cited "substantially improving" market sentiment in earnings report.

  • Ardelyx (ARDX) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Ardelyx (ARDX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 500% and 59.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    C3.ai, Inc. (AI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 72.73% and 4.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Sold Almost All Bitcoin Mined in February

    The miner sold its mined bitcoin for the second time this year.

  • Investors Heavily Search Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Exela Amends Existing Securitization Facility & Reduces 2023 Debt Maturities

    Exela Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) reported that its subsidiaries had obtained $51 million of new funding from B. Riley Commercial Capital, LLC (BRCC) and an affiliate of BRCC. The funding was made via an amendment of Exela's existing $150 million PNC securitization facility to permit the addition of $35 million of junior secured financing, a separate sale of receivables, and an increase in availability under a revolving line of credit. The new securitization facility matures in June 2025 an

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.75% and 6.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Fed Officials Warn They May Need to Lift Rates to a Higher Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Federal Reserve policymakers cautioned that recent stronger-than-expected readings on the US economy could push them to raise interest rates by more than previously expected. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Speech Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Includ

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) This Earnings Season?

    Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • US home prices could plunge 20% amid risk of 'deep' housing slide, Fed economist warns

    Dallas Federal Reserve economists warned this week that the U.S. housing market could face a steep drop in prices as the result of higher mortgage rates.

  • 8 places you can now get a guaranteed 5% — or more — on CDs or savings accounts

    Some banks and credit unions now offer rates 4x higher than the industry average. But will you meet the requirements?

  • Costco Q2 earnings: Stock slips after mixed results

    Costco (COST) posted fiscal second-quarter earnings results Thursday, March 2 after market close that mostly beat estimates.