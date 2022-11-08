U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Foremost Lithium’s Signing of Binding Term Sheet to Sell its 60% Interest in its Hidden Lake Lithium Project in Yellowknife, NWT for $3.5 Million

InvestmentPitch Media and Foremost Lithium Resource
·3 min read
InvestmentPitch Media and Foremost Lithium Resource

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE:FAT) (OTCQB:FRRSF) (FSE:F0R0), a hard-rock exploration company, focused on lithium, has signed a binding term sheet to sell its 60% interest in its Hidden Lake Lithium Project in Yellowknife, NWT for $3.5 million.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology signs binding term sheet to sell its 60% interest in its Hidden Lake Lithium Project in Yellowknife, NWT for $3.5 million.: Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology signs binding term sheet to sell its 60% interest in its Hidden Lake Lithium Project in Yellowknife, NWT for $3.5 million.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which is available for viewing on “InvestmentPitch” and on “YouTube”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Foremost” in the search box.

The Hidden Lake Lithium Project, located in the prolific Yellowknife Pegmatite district, consists of five contiguous mineral claims, with at least 10 lithium-bearing spodumene pegmatite dykes across 4,100 acres. Foremost has received a $100,000 non-refundable deposit, from an arm’s length party, with the remaining $3.4 million due upon closing. Closing is expected to occur with 30 days, subject to completion of definitive binding documentation, final due diligence, and receipt of other customary and regulatory approvals for a transaction of this nature.

Jason Barnard, Director, stated: “I’m looking forward to the completion of the sale of one of our non-core assets which will allow us to inject working capital and continue our focus on our Lithium Lane Properties in Snow Lake, Manitoba. It’s been a pleasure working this deal for our Company.”

Foremost is focussing on its five hard rock lithium projects in Snow Lake, Manitoba, Canada, which cover more than 43,000 acres. The 5 Lithium Lane Properties, Peg North, Jol, Grass River, Jean Lake and Zoro, are all near existing infrastructure including highway, grid power and railway. The company has uncovered 39 spodumene-lithium bearing pegmatite dykes and 30 follow-up drill targets with massive upside and resource potential.

Foremost recently completed a UAV-assisted high-resolution airborne magnetic survey on its "Lithium Lane" Properties, with EarthEx Geophysical Solutions flying a total of 7,473-line km over the entire 43,031 acre land package. The UAV system's resolution has provided excellent litho-structural detail over all Foremost's Lithium Lane Properties and has generated detailed 3D models of the magnetic sources on the properties. The linear trend of magnetic lows defined on the Jean Lake property by the UAV survey are interpreted as the extension of the magnetic signatures of the coarse spodumene-bearing Sherritt Gordon #1 and #2 and the Grass River pegmatite dykes currently being explored by Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Daniel Card, President, and Chief Geophysicist of EarthEx stated: "I believe that the magnetic data collected over Foremost Lithium's properties in the Snow Lake area are among the highest quality of any magnetic dataset that I have seen in over 15 years of geophysical data analysis for mineral exploration. Foremost's approach to embracing new technologies in their exploration efforts may provide a competitive advantage. We feel large continuous data sets of this calibre could play a central role in Foremost's exploration efforts."

The company also holds an asset in precious commodities with its Winston Gold/Silver Project in New Mexico.

The shares are trading at $0.19. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.ForemostLithium.com, call 604-330-8067 or email info@ForemostLithium.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, including a news release service, to position your company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

Disclaimer

The information in this InvestmentPitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Foremost Lithium has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by InvestmentPitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. InvestmentPitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com


