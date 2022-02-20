U.S. markets closed

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses G8 Strategies’ Inaugural Silver Anthem Award for its “Feeding Pets of the Homeless Annual Report” – Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Investmentpitch Media and G8 Strategies
·2 min read
Investmentpitch Media and G8 Strategies
Investmentpitch Media and G8 Strategies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G8 Strategies is the proud winner of a Silver Award at the inaugural Anthem Awards announced this week in New York. Anthem winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

The Anthem Awards, the newest initiative of IADAS, are presented to those championing work across seven core purposes: Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion; Education, Art, & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment, & Climate.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on “InvestmentPitch.com” and on “YouTube”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “G8 Strategies” in the search box.

Finalists were selected from nearly 2,500 submissions from 36 countries around the world. G8 Strategies was awarded the Silver Award in the Humanitarian Action & Services - Best Local Awareness Program category, for its “Feeding Pets of the Homeless (FPOTH) Annual Report”.

Feeding Pets, headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, is the first and leading national nonprofit providing pet food, crates for shelter compliance and emergency veterinary care to pets belonging to people experiencing homelessness. Those of you who would like to support this worthy cause can donate at www.PetsoftheHomeless.org, or contact Genevieve Frederick, Founder & President, at 775-841-7463 or email info@petsofthehomeless.org.

Jessica Lauretti, managing director of The Anthem Awards, stated: “It is our distinct honor to recognize the work that brands, organizations, and individuals are all making to create an impact in their community. We launched this platform to show the world that all corners of our culture, from sports and entertainment to business leaders and celebrities, are all standing up to say, it is time for systemic change and that social good is what we value as a society.”

Ira M. Gostin, Founder and President of G8 Strategies, commented: “This is quite the honor for our team. Feeding Pets is an amazing organization and the award not only reflects our team’s commitment and creativity but the importance of the organization to the many homeless individuals with pets in our country.”

G8 Strategies, headquartered in Reno with an office in New York City, specializes in the mining, manufacturing, industrial and healthcare sectors. In addition to the Anthem Award, G8 also won a gold statuette from The Communicator Awards and a first place Annual Report from the Bulldog Awards. G8 was named Communications strategist of the year in 2021 by Corporate LiveWire, with Ira Gostin named to the prestigious 30 innovators to watch in 2021 by Silicon Review.

For more information about G8 Strategies, please visit their website at www.g8strategies.com, contact Ira M Gostin, Founder and President, at 775-391-0213 or by email at ira@g8strategies.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com


