InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Great Atlantic's Diamond Drilling Program at its Copper, Cobalt, Nickel, Zinc and Gold Mascarene Property, in SW New Brunswick – Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Investmentpitch Media and Great Atlantic Resources
·3 min read
In this article:
  • PH02.F
  • GR.V
Great Atlantic Resources video
Great Atlantic Resources video

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV:GR) (FSE:PH02) has started a diamond drilling program at its copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc and gold Mascarene Property, located in southwest New Brunswick. The Mascarene Property, which covers an area of approximately 2,080 hectares, is located approximately 6 kilometers southwest of the town of Saint George.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Great Atlantic&#x002019;s Diamond Drilling Program at its Copper, Cobalt, Nickel, Zinc and Gold Mascarene Property, in SW New Brunswick: Great Atlantic Starts Diamond Drilling Program at its Copper, Cobalt, Nickel, Zinc and Gold Mascarene Property, in SW New Brunswick
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Great Atlantic’s Diamond Drilling Program at its Copper, Cobalt, Nickel, Zinc and Gold Mascarene Property, in SW New Brunswick: Great Atlantic Starts Diamond Drilling Program at its Copper, Cobalt, Nickel, Zinc and Gold Mascarene Property, in SW New Brunswick

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on “InvestmentPitch.com” and on “YouTube”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Great Atlantic” in the search box.

The current drilling program is being conducted within the southern region of the Mascarene Property at the Wheal Louisiana mineral occurrence, which includes two shafts from the 1850s. Other historic pits and sulfide bearing quartz veins occur in this target area.

The drilling program, scheduled at 4 holes totalling 600 meters, will test areas of reported copper soil anomalies and historic pits adjacent to a broad northeast trending zone of magnetic high anomalies identified during a 2001 government airborne magnetic survey. This zone of magnetic high anomalies extends through the entire Mascarene Property, including the southern region where drilling is underway. Great Atlantic’s management speculates this magnetic high trend to be associated with a buried mafic intrusion(s) and a possible target for mafic intrusive hosted copper-nickel-cobalt deposits.

Limited sampling by Great Atlantic during 2020 confirmed anomalous copper and gold in rubble adjacent to a shaft and a near-by pit in this target area. A rubble sample of mafic rock returned 6.19% copper, 0.404 g/t gold and an anomalous value of 107 ppm cobalt. Two quartz vein rubble samples returned anomalous values for copper up to 0.86% and gold up to 0.19 g/t.

Great Atlantic, with a number of properties in the Atlantic provinces, is utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on critical elements which are prominent in Atlantic Canada, such as Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

The shares are trading at $0.235. For more information, please visit the company’s website www.GreatAtlanticResources.com, contact Christopher R. Anderson, President & CEO, at 604-488-3900. For Investor Relations contact Andrew Job at 416-628-1560 or IR@GreatAtlanticResources.com.

Disclaimer

The information in this Investmentpitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Great Atlantic has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by Investmentpitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. Investmentpitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com


