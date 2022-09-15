U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.75
    +7.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,207.00
    +58.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,157.75
    +15.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.89
    -0.59 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,699.00
    -10.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    -0.09 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9993
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.93
    -1.34 (-4.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1502
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4200
    +0.3270 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,174.01
    -201.71 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.18
    -3.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,313.81
    +36.51 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Great Atlantic’s 2022 Exploration Program at its 100% Owned McDougall Road Antimony-Gold Project, Located in Western New Brunswick

Investmentpitch Media and Great Atlantic Resources
·3 min read
Great Atlantic Resources video
Great Atlantic Resources video

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV:GR) (FSE:PH02) has started its 2022 exploration program at its 100% owned McDougall Road Antimony-Gold Project, located in western New Brunswick. The property, totalling approximately 330 hectares, and located approximately 17 kilometres southwest of Woodstock and approximately 13 kilometres northeast of the Golden Ridge Gold Deposit, occurs within an under-explored area of western New Brunswick.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Great Atlantic has started its 2022 exploration program at its 100% owned McDougall Road Antimony-Gold Project, located in western New Brunswick.: Great Atlantic has started its 2022 exploration program at its 100% owned McDougall Road Antimony-Gold Project, located in western New Brunswick.
Great Atlantic has started its 2022 exploration program at its 100% owned McDougall Road Antimony-Gold Project, located in western New Brunswick.: Great Atlantic has started its 2022 exploration program at its 100% owned McDougall Road Antimony-Gold Project, located in western New Brunswick.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on “InvestmentPitch” and on “YouTube”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Great Atlantic” in the search box.

An antimony bearing vein was reported during the 1990s within the central region of the McDougall Road Project, reported to be 12 centimeters wide, with a sample reportedly returning 11.6% antimony according to a report filed with the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development. However, the reported vein has not been located nor has it been verified by a qualified person at Great Atlantic.

During a 2015 geochemical survey, Great Atlantic identified local antimony and gold soil geochemical anomalies in the central region of the McDougall Road Project, in the area of a regional fault, with samples returning up to 62 parts per million antimony and up to 0.033 parts per million gold.

Prospecting and rock geochemical sampling currently underway in multiple regions of the property, with a focus within the southern region of the McDougall Road Project in the reported area of the Woodstock fault. The company has located and sampled numerous quartz vein float boulders in this area which will be submitted to an independent, certified laboratory for gold assay and multi-element analysis.

Great Atlantic, with a number of properties in the Atlantic provinces, is utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on critical elements which are prominent in Atlantic Canada, such as Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

The shares are trading at $0.065. For more information, please visit the company’s website www.GreatAtlanticResources.com, contact Christopher R. Anderson, President and CEO, at 604-488-3900. For investor relations, call 416-628-1560 or email IR@GreatAtlanticResources.com.

Disclaimer

The information in this InvestmentPitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Great Atlantic has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by InvestmentPitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. InvestmentPitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CEO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com


Recommended Stories

  • 1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

    Among six popular stock-split stocks in 2022 -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, DexCom, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks -- is one company that a select Wall Street analyst believes will plummet.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Warren Buffett

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Warren Buffett. To skip our analysis of Warren Buffett’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Warren Buffett. Known as the […]

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • A $3.2 Trillion Option Expiration Seen Worsening Post-CPI Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Another wrinkle in a chaotic stock market where everything from the frenetic activity of quant traders to an ever-hawkish Federal Reserve is making investing harder than usual: A looming $3.2 trillion options expiry played a notable role in the Tuesday selloff.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeNY Judge Who Doesn

  • Cash is No Longer Trash; T-Bill Yields Near 4%; Why Warren Buffett is Happy

    Surging yields don't just benefit seniors and savers. They help companies like Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft sitting on tens of billions in cash.

  • Billionaires typically own concentrated stock positions — this investor posted a 30-fold gain over 10 years on one little-known company

    The key to wealth is diversification, the adage goes. But building extreme wealth is often derived from just a few investments.

  • The next financial crisis may already be brewing — but not where investors might expect

    As the Fed prepares to kick its balance-sheet runoff into high gear, some are worried that thinning Treasury-market liquidity could create a perfect storm.

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Enphase Energy (ENPH) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Tesla spent 864 days as Wall Street’s biggest short bet. Now it’s Apple.

    Apple Inc. has recently become the largest short play again by one key metric, overtaking Tesla Inc.

  • 1 Simple Reason Not to Sell 3M Stock

    This Dividend King has lost its luster as slowing growth and mounting legal troubles threaten the core investment thesis.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • Shaken Wall Street awaits final capitulation to greenlight buying

    Even as investors crowded the exits on Tuesday, Wall Street's steepest one-day shake out since early in the pandemic in June 2020 carried few of the hallmarks of capitulation that analysts want to see before calling a bottom. While the S&P 500's 4.3% slump on Tuesday extended fractionally in early trade Wednesday, it held about half a percent above the 3,900 technical area that looks pivotal to buffering a decline to the June bear market low around 3,666. The benchmark S&P closed Wednesday up about 0.35%.

  • Dow Jones Up As Stocks Struggle; New Cathie Wood Buy Rockets On This; Bitcoin Loses Key Level

    The Dow Jones rose as stocks struggled. A new Cathie Wood buy soared on news. Coinbase stock jumped as Bitcoin fell. Starbucks stock popped.

  • Crypto: Ethereum merge will shift asset to proof-of-stake model on September 15

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith explains what will happen when the ethereum merge takes place on Thursday, Sept. 15, and how it will impact crypto prices.

  • Is SNAP a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Silver Ring Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of June 2022, the portfolio was very attractively priced, with the Price to Base Case value ratio at 56%. The portfolio had 13 investments plus hedges, cash at 0%, […]

  • IBM, CVS, and 10 Other Cheap Stocks That Don’t Deserve to Be in the Bargain Bin

    Most stocks are having a lousy year in 2022. Here are a dozen that don't deserve being this deep in the red.

  • Why One Top Advisor Is Still Buying Apple and Microsoft Stock

    Treasury Partners' Richard Saperstein explains why he remains overweight technology despite its recent declines.