InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Great Atlantic’s 2022 Exploration Program at its 100% Owned McDougall Road Antimony-Gold Project, Located in Western New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV:GR) (FSE:PH02) has started its 2022 exploration program at its 100% owned McDougall Road Antimony-Gold Project, located in western New Brunswick. The property, totalling approximately 330 hectares, and located approximately 17 kilometres southwest of Woodstock and approximately 13 kilometres northeast of the Golden Ridge Gold Deposit, occurs within an under-explored area of western New Brunswick.



An antimony bearing vein was reported during the 1990s within the central region of the McDougall Road Project, reported to be 12 centimeters wide, with a sample reportedly returning 11.6% antimony according to a report filed with the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development. However, the reported vein has not been located nor has it been verified by a qualified person at Great Atlantic.

During a 2015 geochemical survey, Great Atlantic identified local antimony and gold soil geochemical anomalies in the central region of the McDougall Road Project, in the area of a regional fault, with samples returning up to 62 parts per million antimony and up to 0.033 parts per million gold.

Prospecting and rock geochemical sampling currently underway in multiple regions of the property, with a focus within the southern region of the McDougall Road Project in the reported area of the Woodstock fault. The company has located and sampled numerous quartz vein float boulders in this area which will be submitted to an independent, certified laboratory for gold assay and multi-element analysis.

Great Atlantic, with a number of properties in the Atlantic provinces, is utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on critical elements which are prominent in Atlantic Canada, such as Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

The shares are trading at $0.065. For more information, please visit the company’s website www.GreatAtlanticResources.com , contact Christopher R. Anderson, President and CEO, at 604-488-3900. For investor relations, call 416-628-1560 or email IR@GreatAtlanticResources.com .

