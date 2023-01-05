U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,878.25
    +3.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,419.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,020.75
    +21.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.60
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.52
    +1.68 (+2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.30
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.32 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0615
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.04
    -0.86 (-3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2018
    -0.0040 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5600
    +0.1200 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,833.70
    -21.23 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.45
    +0.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.42
    +28.23 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Gungnir Resources’ Reporting of 4.04% Ni over 5.76 metres, the Highest-Grade Ni Intercept to Date at Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit in Northern Sweden

InvestmentPitch Media and Gungnir Resources
·4 min read
InvestmentPitch Media and Gungnir Resources
InvestmentPitch Media and Gungnir Resources

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gungnir Resources (TSXV:GUG) (OTCPink:ASWRF) (FSE:AMO1), a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with gold and base metal projects in northern Sweden, reported the highest-grade nickel intercept to date from its Lappvattnet nickel deposit in northern Sweden. Hole LAP22-25 drilled 4.04% nickel over 5.76 metres, starting at 70.0 metres, within a broader interval of 1.49% nickel over 18.28 metres, starting at a down-hole depth of just 57.72 metres.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Gungnir Resources reported 4.04% Nickel over 5.76 metres, the highest-grade nickel intercept to date from its Lappvattnet nickel deposit in northern Sweden: Gungnir Resources reported 4.04% Nickel over 5.76 metres, the highest-grade nickel intercept to date from its Lappvattnet nickel deposit in northern Sweden
Gungnir Resources reported 4.04% Nickel over 5.76 metres, the highest-grade nickel intercept to date from its Lappvattnet nickel deposit in northern Sweden: Gungnir Resources reported 4.04% Nickel over 5.76 metres, the highest-grade nickel intercept to date from its Lappvattnet nickel deposit in northern Sweden

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on “InvestmentPitch” and on “YouTube”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Gungnir” in the search box.

Jari Paakki, CEO, stated: “Another impressive nickel intercept for Gungnir at Lappvattnet, this time the highest-grade nickel interval drilled to date. All of our hits are less than 100 metres below surface and cover a strike length of 400 metres in the western and central parts of the Lappvattnet deposit. Looking ahead, our plan is to continue defining this high-grade nickel deposit, and the new footwall target, further to the east and at depth where it has been only sparsely drilled in the past."

Hole LAP22-25, drilled in the central part of the Lappvattnet nickel resource on section 14E splitting a 50-metre gap between historic holes LAP74292 and LAP76008, appears to have drilled into a thickened mineralized zone, possibly a fold hinge similar to LAP22-19 drilled on section 16E, 80 metres to the east, which cut 2.35% Ni over 9.0 metres including 3.02% Ni over 5.66 metres starting at a down-hole depth of 66.0 metres.

The nickel intercept in LAP22-25, occurring below a 4-metre jack-straw textured peridotite unit, consists of an upper disseminated sulphide interval hosted in sedimentary gneisses from 57.72 metres and a lower, high-grade massive and semi-massive sulphide zone of 4.04% Ni over 5.76 metres, from 70.0 metres down-hole.

Notable, previously reported near-surface, high-grade nickel intersections drilled by Gungnir at Lappvattnet include: 3.19% Nickel over 4.25 metres within a 10.4-metre interval grading 1.51% Nickel in hole LAP21-02, 240 metres west of Hole 25; 2.62% Nickel over 5.65 metres within a 14.0-metre interval grading 1.40% Nickel in hole LAP21-05, 200 metres west of Hole 25; and 1.74% Nickel over 10.00 metres in hole LAP21-13, 260 metres west of Hole 25.

To date, the company has drilled 45 holes for total of 5,435 metres in 2021 and 2022, with the goal of upgrading and expanding the existing resource, following general recommendations outlined in the 2020 Technical Report. Further results from 12 holes drilled in the central part of Lappvattnet are expected to be reported in January and early February.

In addition to Lappvattnet, Gungnir’s nickel sulphide resources in Sweden also include Rormyrberget, with both properties accessible year-round with good transportation and industrial infrastructure including shipping facilities and are located about an hour drive from Boliden’s mill complex.

In 2020, the company updated both resources which collectively total 177 million pounds of nickel. Lappvattnet has an Inferred Resource of 780,000 tonnes grading 1.35% nickel for 23.1 million lbs of nickel. Rormyrberget has an Inferred Resource of 36,800,000 tonnes grading 0.19% nickel for 154 million lbs of nickel.

The company’s Knaften project hosts a developing intrusion-hosted gold system, and VMS (zinc-copper) and copper-nickel targets, all of which are open for expansion and further discovery. The company has also recently added the Hemberget property to its portfolio which covers an 11 km long gabbro-ultramafic intrusion, a greenfield copper-nickel target.

The shares are trading at $0.10. For more information, and to view the company’s presentation and Technical Report, please visit the company’s website, www.GungnirResources.com, contact Jari Paakki, CEO, by email at jpaakki@eastlink.ca or Chris Robbins, CFO at 604-683-0484 or email robbinscr@shaw.ca.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

Disclaimer

The information in this InvestmentPitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Gungnir Resources has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by InvestmentPitch Media Ltd, through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. InvestmentPitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Biggest Nickel Mining Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest nickel mining companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Nickel Mining Companies in the World. Nickel production started globally in 1824 through cobalt blue production while the first large-scale production began in 1848 in Norway. The demand […]

  • Orea Receives Government Approvals and Signs Definitive Agreement to Close Acquisition of 100% of 5 million Ounce Montagne d'Or Gold Deposit

    Orea Mining Corp. ("Orea") (TSX: OREA) (OTCQB: OREAF) (FSE: 3CG) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement to acquire Nordgold's 55.01% interest (for a total of 100%) in the Montagne d'Or joint-venture company ("HoldingCo") in French Guiana, France. HoldingCo holds 100% of the Montagne d'Or permitting stage, 5-million-ounce open pit gold mine development project*. Montagne d'Or has good grade, excellent metallurgy, and there is considerable potential to increase ounces by

  • OUTCROP SILVER GENERATES ADDITIONAL HIGH-GRADE TARGETS INCLUDING UP TO 6,307 GRAMS EQUIVALENT SILVER PER TONNE AT THE SANTA ANA PROJECT.

    Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG1) ("Outcrop") is pleased to provide an update on its regional exploration and target generation program on its 100% owned Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Outcrop continues to generate and advance new vein targets through its regional generation program along the 8.5 kilometre structural corridor in the central sector of the Santa Ana project (Map 1) between the current drilling to the north and the Frias mine

  • Bitcoin Mining: A Positive or Negative Indicator for the Future of Crypto?

    In a piece last week titled “Crypto will be fine,” former CoinDesker Brady Dale noted that even though crypto took a beating throughout 2022, some indicators remained bullish. Notably, Bitcoin’s hashrate, which is how much computational power is directed toward securing the network, held steadfast. Indeed, according to Blockchain.com data, Bitcoin’s hashrate hit an all-time high in November.

  • Analyst Report: Fluor Corporation

    Fluor is one of the largest global providers of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services. The firm serves a wide range of end markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, metals, and transportation. The company’s business is organized into three core segments: urban solutions, mission solutions, and energy solutions. Fluor employs over 40,000 workers in more than 60 countries. The company generated $12.4 billion in revenue in 2021.

  • Oil Dips Amidst Strong Dollar and Mixed China Economic Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as broader market sentiment soured and mild winter temperatures in many parts of the globe eased fears of an energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerWest Texas Intermediate fell 4.2% to settle below $77 a barrel, the biggest drop since mid-November. Oil fell as equity market losses accelerated and the dol

  • Lululemon Athletica Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength; Still Shy Of Key Benchmark

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for lululemon athletica shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • WaFd CEO Brent Beardall stable after surviving fatal plane crash in Utah

    Nathan Ricks, a bank client and Utah businessman, died in the Monday crash. Two other passengers suffered minor injuries. The plane was on its way to the Rose Bowl.

  • AMC adds to board as CEO calls for executive pay freeze

    The appointments bring the number of women on the nine-member AMC board to three. Here's how they will help the theater chain recover.

  • Bill Ackman Again Hits Coke, Pepsi on Obesity

    The investor tweeted that the soft-drink makers “have caused more harm to global health than likely any other company.”

  • Apple's stock market value falls below $2 trillion

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc's stock market value shrank sharply on Tuesday following its steep drop last year, leaving it below $2 trillion for the first time since March 2021. The sell-off came a year after the iPhone maker became the first company to reach the $3 trillion market capitalization milestone. Apple's shares declined 3.7% to $125.07 after Exane BNP Paribas analyst Jerome Ramel downgraded the company to "neutral" from "outperform," slashing his price target to $140 from $180, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

  • Why Alibaba, JD.com, and other Chinese stocks are surging

    Alibaba (BABA) and other Chinese stocks rallied at the open on Wednesday amid easing regulatory concerns.

  • 20 stocks expected by Goldman Sachs to gain the most from Washington’s clean-energy spending

    DEEP DIVE President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law in August. Then he followed up with the fiscal 2023 omnibus appropriations bill on Dec. 23. Now that we are all done celebrating ...

  • [video]VIDEO: What Last Year's Market Can Tell Us About 2023

    Bob Lang explains what 2022's trading tells him about the market in 2023, and takes a look at volatility ahead of a busy week of economic releases.

  • AMC Stock Rises; Cineworld Says Companies Not in Asset-Sale Talks

    Substantial swings in the share price of AMC continued to start the new year, with the move-theater chain's stock rising 4% early Tuesday. Rival Cineworld Group said Tuesday that it wasn’t in talks with AMC regarding the sale of its cinema assets. AMC a couple weeks ago said [it held discussions regarding a potential strategic acquisition](https://www.wsj.com/articles/amc-held-talks-about-acquiring-theaters-from-bankrupt-cineworld-11671633129) of theaters from the bankrupt Cineworld. AMC CEO Ada

  • US home price gains fall sharply in November as rising mortgage rates cool housing market

    Home prices rose 8.6% in November, according to new CoreLogic data, the smallest gain in two years as high mortgage rates exclude prospective homebuyers.

  • Amazon secures $8B loan as it braces for more economic headwinds

    Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) said Tuesday it has reached an agreement with lenders for an $8 billion unsecured loan. The loan is being provided by DBS Bank, Mizuho Bank, the Bank of China, among other lenders, and will mature in 364 days with an option to be extended another 364 days, the e-commerce giant said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Amazon said the funds would be used for “general corporate purposes.”

  • Mexico Expects State Oil Giant Pemex to Pay Its Debt Without Help

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s Finance Ministry expects Petroleos Mexicanos to pay debt coming due in the first quarter without government help, according to people with knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerAfter providing the oil company with financial support in recent years, the Finance Ministry now wants Pemex to foot th

  • Apple is cutting back on ordering key products in the face of weakening demand—here’s why analysts are still bullish on the company

    Demand concerns are now a “clear overhang” for Apple stock, one analyst said. But Wall Street isn’t wavering on the tech giant’s long-term prospects.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Plunge as Unseasonably Warm Weather Is Forecast

    Warm weather and ample supplies of natural gas have pushed prices down more than 50% since the summer to about what they cost a year ago.