InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses K9 Gold’s Highly Significant Results from its 2021 Drill Program on its Stony Lake Project in Central Newfoundland, Including 2.58 g/t Au over 3.1 metres – Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

K9 Gold's Highly Significant Results from its 2021 Drill Program on its Stony Lake Project in Central Newfoundland, Including 2.58 g/t Au over 3.1 metres

Investmentpitch Media and K9 Gold Corp
·3 min read
In this article:
Investmentpitch Media and K9 Gold Corp
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K9 Gold Corp (TSXV:KNC) (OTCQB:WDFCF) (FSE:5GP) has announced highly significant results from its 2021 drill program on its Stony Lake project in central Newfoundland. The Stony Lake property lies within the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt of the Cape Ray/Valentine Lake structural trend in Central Newfoundland, lying parallel to that of New Found Gold's Queensway project, along the prolific Dog Bay Line.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

K9 Gold Corp (TSXV:KNC) (OTCQB:WDFCF) (FSE:5GP) has announced highly significant results from its 2021 drill program on its Stony Lake project in central Newfoundland: Results Include 2.58 grams per tonne gold over 3.1 metres

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company along with video comments by Chris Healey, Chief Geologist and a Director of K9 Gold. The video is available for viewing on “InvestmentPitch.com” and on “YouTube”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “K9 Gold” in the search box.

The project covers 13,625 hectares and 27 kilometers of favorable trend between Sokomon's Moosehead discovery immediately to the northeast and Marathon's Valentine Lake deposit to the southwest. Excellent infrastructure exists on the project lands and in the surrounding area.

Today’s results are from drill hole JP21-012, drilled on the Jumper's Pond target. Diamond drill hole JP21-012 intersected 7 intervals of gold mineralization with 6 of the 7 zones occurring over a core interval of 134 metres. The gold mineralization occurs in a steeply dipping structural zone and includes 2.58 g/t gold over a 3.1 metre core interval with a maximum grade of 4.34 g/t gold over a one-meter core interval.

Follow-up drilling completed in the vicinity of JP21-012, includes seven holes, JP021-013, 019, 020, 021, 022, 023 and 024, drilled from the same drill pad. Two additional drill holes, JP21-014 and 015, were collared approximately 170 metres to the west. These holes were designed to test an interpreted east-northeast-trending positive chargeability anomaly at a horizontal spacing of 10 to 40 metres, and a vertical spacing of 30 to 40 meters. Analytical results from these holes are pending.

The company also owns a 100% interest in the Desert Eagle Vanadium-Uranium project located in the historic Henry Mountains Mining District in southeast Utah. The area has seen extensive historic vanadium and uranium mining and is close to Infield Energy Inc's Shootaring Canyon mill.

The shares are trading at $0.22. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.k9goldcorp.com, call 1-833-434-GOLD (4653), contact Kosta Tsoutsis, Director, by email at kosta@k9goldcorp.com, or contact Brian Morrison, CFO, at brian@k9goldcorp.com.

Disclaimer

The information in this Investmentpitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. K9 Gold has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by Investmentpitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. Investmentpitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com



