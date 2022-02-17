U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Kesselrun Resources’ Additional Drill Results on its Huronian Gold Project in Ontario, Including 33.9 g/t Gold over 1.0 Metre – Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media and Kesselrun Resources
·4 min read
In this article:
  KSSRF
InvestmentPitch Media and Kesselrun Resources
InvestmentPitch Media and Kesselrun Resources

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kesselrun Resources (TSXV:KES) (OTCPink:KSSRF) (FSE:CMG), a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company, has released additional drill results on its Huronian Gold Project. The 100% owned Huronian Project, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay in a region of numerous multimillion-ounce development and advanced exploration projects, is one of two company properties, the other being its 100% owned Bluffpoint Project.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Kesselrun Resources released additional drill results on its Huronian Gold Project in Ontario, including 33.9 g/t gold over 1.0 metre
Kesselrun Resources released additional drill results on its Huronian Gold Project in Ontario, including 33.9 g/t gold over 1.0 metre: Kesselrun Resources released additional drill results on its Huronian Gold Project in Ontario, including 33.9 g/t gold over 1.0 metre

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company including video comments by Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Kesselrun. The video is available for viewing on “InvestmentPitch.com” and on “YouTube”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Kesselrun” in the search box.

Continued drilling and modeling of the Fisher zone has identified multiple new, high-grade zones in both the footwall and hanging wall sides of the Fisher zone, all in close proximity. Highlights include hole 21HUR130, which intercepted 8.4 g/t gold over 4.7 metres, including 33.9 g/t gold over 1.0 metre in the newly named Fisher FW-A Zone, and hole 21HUR108, which intercepted 24.3 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in the newly named Fisher HW-B Zone.

Ongoing modelling incorporating drill results from both Kesselrun and previous operators has interpreted multiple new zones in both the hangingwall and footwall to the Fisher Zone. These zones vary in thickness from 0.5 to 10 metres wide and are currently outlined up to 200 metres along strike. The recognition of these new zones points to the tremendous potential that remains in the area in and around the historic Huronian mine.

Numerous historic drill intercepts and surface expressions of gold mineralization have yet to be incorporated into modelled zones.

The Huronian Gold Project hosts the past producing Huronian Mine, Northwestern Ontario's first gold mine with an historic resource estimate of 44,592 oz gold at an average grade of 15.3 g/t gold in the indicated category, and 501,377 oz gold at an average grade of 14.4 g/t gold in the inferred category.

The resource was estimated by Minescape Exploration Inc. in 1998 and is historic in nature and is presented only for reference purposes as additional work is required to confirm the numbers. The Huronian Gold Project hosts the same lithological package of rocks, as interpreted from both Government of Ontario and Kesselrun Resources mapping, compilation and modelling.

It is on strike from Wesdome Gold's adjacent Moss Lake Gold Deposit which has a resource estimate of 1,377,300 oz gold at an average grade of 1.1 g/t gold in the indicated category and 1,751,600 oz gold at an average grade of 1.1 g/t gold in the inferred category, as outlined in their 2013 PEA. Again, management cautions that mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Kesselrun Resources' property.

The 2021 Huronian drill program consisted of approximately 19,750 metres with results from the remaining 750 metres still to come. The 2022 Huronian exploration program will consist of drilling as well as geophysics over selected target areas. Drilling will be targeting the Fisher, Fisher North, McKellar and Huronian zones, all in close proximity along an approximate 1500 metre strike length in the area of the historic Huronian Mine. The geology on strike to the southwest of Goldshore Resources' Moss Lake deposit will also be targeted.

The shares are trading at $0.095. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.KesselrunResources.com, contact Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President and CEO, at 807-285-3323 or by email at MichaelT@KesselrunResources.com or corporate communications at 866-416-7941 or email information@KesselrunResources.com.

Disclaimer

The information in this Investmentpitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Kesselrun Resources has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by Investmentpitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. Investmentpitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com


