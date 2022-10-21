U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,653.75
    -21.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,230.00
    -123.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,988.00
    -102.75 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,702.20
    -7.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.28
    -0.23 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,628.40
    -8.40 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    -0.39 (-2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9741
    -0.0046 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.21
    -0.55 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1104
    -0.0131 (-1.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.2560
    +1.1660 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,984.63
    -218.22 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.21
    -2.19 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.40
    -58.51 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses LOVE Pharma’s Pending Acquisition of Naltrexone Therapeutics Supported by Reports that Naltrexone Demonstrates Promising Long COVID Applications

InvestmentPitch Media and Love Pharma Inc
·4 min read
InvestmentPitch Media and Love Pharma Inc
InvestmentPitch Media and Love Pharma Inc

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOVE Pharma (CSE:LUV) (FSE:G1Q0) which on October 11th signed a nonbinding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of Naltrexone Therapeutics, reports recent developments on Naltrexone’s application for long COVID.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

LOVE Pharma’s pending acquisition of Naltrexone Therapeutics supported by reports that Naltrexone demonstrates promising long COVID application: LOVE Pharma’s pending acquisition of Naltrexone Therapeutics supported by reports that Naltrexone demonstrates promising long COVID application
LOVE Pharma’s pending acquisition of Naltrexone Therapeutics supported by reports that Naltrexone demonstrates promising long COVID application: LOVE Pharma’s pending acquisition of Naltrexone Therapeutics supported by reports that Naltrexone demonstrates promising long COVID application

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on “InvestmentPitch” and on “YouTube”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Love Pharma” in the search box.

The pending acquisition of Naltrexone Therapeutics will bring significant IP related to the transdermal delivery of FDA approved Naltrexone, an opioid antagonist, primarily used to manage alcohol and or opioid use disorder by reducing cravings and feelings of euphoria associated with substance abuse disorder. The addressable drug addiction treatment market is forecast to surpass US$31 billion by 2027.

As reported by Reuters this week, following a handful of long COVID pilot studies, there are now at least four clinical trials planned to test Naltrexone in hundreds of patients with long COVID. It was further reported to be on the short list of treatments to be tested in the U.S. National Institutes of Health’s $1 billion RECOVER Initiative, which aims to uncover underlying cause and find treatments for long COVID. Reuters went on to report that beyond treating symptoms caused by COVID damage to organs, low-dose Naltrexone may actually reverse some of the underlying pathology driving symptoms.

And with anti-inflammatory properties, Naltrexone has been used at low doses for years to treat conditions such as fibromyalgia, Crohn’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Currently Naltrexone is sold by several generic drug manufacturers in 50mg format, which is 10 times the low dose being considered for long COVID treatment, requiring low dose prescriptions to be compounded, which limits access and availability.

Transdermal delivery of Naltrexone is anticipated to provide safe and consistent dosage, reduce GI related side effects and improve the patient experience overall. Although requiring further study, Naltrexone Therapeutics transdermal delivery IP may offer a patient friendly, low-dose delivery solution that can be readily available to patients. Most importantly, transdermal delivery of Naltrexone may eliminate and or reduce current side effects of the drug such as nausea, which may restrict the growth of the existing Naltrexone market.

The transdermal formulation of a drug can be incorporated within a patch which is then applied to the skin surface of the patient, thereby providing a consistent absorption rate over a pre-determined time as prescribed. With significant promise in early applications in treating long COVID as reported, it is anticipated that transdermal delivery of Naltrexone can provide a drug plasma concentration at predetermined rate for a predetermined period of time.

As of October 20th, the World Health Organization has confirmed 623 million cases of COVID, along with 6.5 million deaths. And according to a National Library of Medicine report, 37.7% of COVID patients experience symptoms beyond 12 weeks from infection, translating to a significant market need for treatment.

LOVE Pharma is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 at this time.

With a focus on the global sexual Health and Wellness markets, Love Pharma was founded in 2020, with a mission to bring to market innovative products that enhance sexual health and wellness while providing an improved quality of life. Love Pharma holds exclusive licenses to produce market, package, sell, and distribute patent-protected therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America.

The shares are currently trading at $0.015. For more information, please visit the company’s website www.love-pharma.com, contact Zach Stadnyk, CEO, at 604-343-2977 or by email at investors@love-pharma.com.

Disclaimer

The information in this Investmentpitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Love Pharma has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by Investmentpitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. Investmentpitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Novavax secures CDC signoff for Covid-19 vaccine as booster

    The Gaithersburg vaccine maker has earned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to make its protein-based shot available as a booster to adults in the U.S., the last hurdle required before people can use it beyond a primary series. The CDC said late Wednesday that its director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, greenlit the decision — which gives initially vaccinated adults the choice to get Novavax’s jab as a booster instead of the updated Omicron-specific shots from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. Novavax’s vaccine instead uses a decades-old technology found in vaccines for viruses such as flu and whooping cough, which the company is hoping will spur demand from people unable to, or who choose not to, receive the newer mRNA vaccines.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $14 (Or More)

    We’re in a volatile bear market right now, and key riddle investors need to answer is, which stocks are going to bring the best returns, even in today’s uncertain conditions. One market segment that can’t be ignored is the low-cost penny stocks. These equities, typically priced under $5 per share, offer the best combination of risk and reward: a minimal cost of entry, and frequently triple-digit upside potential. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price apprec

  • Does This 1 Number Mean Trouble for Moderna?

    Today, most of the people who wanted the primary vaccine series have gotten it. Of course, all of this is unlikely to lead to a huge jump this year in the numbers of people opting for strain-specific boosters.

  • RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Up on New Patent for COVID-19 Candidate

    RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) receives a new patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its investigational COVID-19 candidate, opaganib, in COVID-19 patients with pneumonia. Stock up.

  • CRISPR Stocks: Will Concerns Over Risk Inhibit Gene-Editing Cures?

    Despite CRISPR stocks' enthusiasm, the risk of potential cures continues to cloud market projections for new gene-editing treatments.

  • WHO says another omicron subvariant, which may be more resistant to antibodies, spread to 26 countries in latest week

    The WHO found that omicron subvariant XBB, which may be even more resistant to antibodies than other variants, spread to more countries in the week ending Oct. 16 from the previous week.

  • Pfizer CEO on COVID booster uptake: ‘Complacency will get in the way’

    Improving COVID booster numbers won’t be easy, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Novavax Stock?

    Biotech company Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has had a terrible year on the stock market, with its shares down by 86% year to date. The company does still face some challenges. The coronavirus vaccine market, where it plans to make its money for the next few years, could shrink substantially starting next year.

  • Where Will Biogen Be in 5 Years?

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) have been volatile in the past few years, largely hinging on success of the company's Alzheimer's treatments. Sales in recent years have been declining, and the loss of patent protection for top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera is only exacerbating those concerns. What will the company's business look like over the next five years, and is it promising enough for investors to buy shares of Biogen today?

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: NERV, RLMD Down on Updates, MRNA, NVAX's News & More

    Regulatory and pipeline updates from NERV and RLMD are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • Shawnee County sees first case of lethal bird flu HPAI. All birds in flock were destroyed.

    Shawnee County had its first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, a lethal and highly contagious form of bird flu, officials announced Thursday

  • An autistic teen needed mental health help. He spent weeks in an ER instead.

    By his fourth week waiting for help in the emergency room, Zachary Chafos's skin had turned pale white from lack of sun. His mother, Cheryl Chafos, bathed her autistic teenage son daily in the ER's shower, trying to scrub the sickly pallor off him. His father, Tim Chafos, held the 18-year-old's hand, trying to soothe his son's pain and confusion over what was happening.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. They'd brought Za

  • Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 7.9% on Wednesday after health regulators authorized Novavax's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, Adjuvanted, as a booster for adults.  So what The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will allow Novavax's vaccine to be used as a first booster shot for people aged 18 and older who would rather take it than initial boosters offered by Moderna and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Canadian woman describes horror of waking up mid-surgery: ‘I don’t have words to describe the pain’

    Donna Penner‘s horrific story has resurfaced from her YouTube video on the incident

  • Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc expects to roughly quadruple the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to about $110 to $130 per dose after the United States government's current purchase program expires, Pfizer executive Angela Lukin said on Thursday. Lukin said she expects the vaccine - currently provided for free to all by the government - will be made available at no cost to people who have private insurance or government paid insurance. Reuters earlier on Thursday reported that Wall Street was expecting such price hikes due to weak demand for COVID vaccines, which meant vaccine makers would need to hike prices to meet revenue forecasts for 2023 and beyond.

  • Build core muscle in just 30 minutes with this six-move kettlebell workout

    Develop full-body strength and boost your metabolism with this short weights workout

  • 10 Vegetables You Should Be Eating Every Week, According to a Dietitian

    These vegetables are packed with essential nutrients, making them a great addition to your typical eating pattern.

  • AbbVie's SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) Receives Health Canada Approval as the First and Only Specific Interleukin-23 (IL-23) to Treat Moderately to Severely Active Crohn's Disease in Adults

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced Health Canada approval for SKYRIZI® (risankizumab 600 mg intravenous [IV] induction at Week 0, Week 4 and Week 8, followed by 360 mg subcutaneous [SC] injection maintenance at Week 12 and every eight weeks thereafter) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response, intolerance, or demonstrated dependence to corticosteroids; or an inadequate response, intolerance, or loss of response to immunom

  • Immunovant (IMVT) Set to Develop Lead Candidate Batoclimab

    Immunovant (IMVT) expects its lead pipeline candidate, batoclimab, being developed for treating several types of autoimmune diseases, to capture good market share, owing to its differentiated profile.

  • WHO "concerned" over potential scope of Uganda's Ebola outbreak

    Officials are investigating eight recently reported cases that seemed to have no link to known contacts already infected with Ebola.