InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Manganese X Energy’s Drill Results, including 84 m of 12.8% MnO, from its 100% owned Battery Hill Project in New Brunswick, Canada

The program consisted of infill and expansion drilling designed to upgrade existing inferred resources to the measured and indicated categories in support of the project's upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study. Assays have been received from 10 holes of the 35-hole program, drilled on the Moody Hill and Sharpe Farm sectors of the Battery Hill deposit. Once all results have been received, an updated National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate will be completed.

Highlights include:

Hole 66 reporting 84 metres of 12.8% manganese oxide “MnO” starting at surface,

Hole 65 reporting 75.4 metres of 11.2% MnO starting at 8 metres,

Hole 63 reporting 57.8 metres of 14.6% MnO starting from 4.2 metres

Hole 64 reporting 56.5 metres of 12.3% MnO starting at 5.5 metres

Hole 59 reporting 26 metres of 13.3% MnO starting at 65 metres, and

Hole 60 reporting 20 metres of 14.7% MnO starting at 93 metres

Martin Kepman, CEO, stated: "We are very pleased with the progress made on our Battery Hill prefeasibility drilling program, having just completed 35 infill drill holes measuring 4,690 meters, especially given the harsh winter conditions. The remainder of the infill drill holes are currently at the laboratory for analysis. It's important to note that the PFS is key to the decision making and forward planning of the mine permitting process, as well as the de-risking and advancement of our Battery Hill project. A major part of preparing for the PFS is our current drill program, as well as the environmental, community and geotechnical studies, which will commence in the spring. In addition, our pilot plant project at Kemetco Research Inc. located in Richmond, BC, is proceeding well. We anticipate that we will be able to send out high purity EV compliant manganese sulfate monohydrate products to interested parties from the EV battery sector in the coming weeks to initiate the validation process.”

Holes SF22-63 to 65 were vertical holes, drilled at a low angle to the strata, and provided material for testing in the ongoing Pilot Plant testing at Kemetco Research, in Richmond, British Columbia. Holes SF22-59 to 62, and 67, were drilled at 45 degrees and have an estimated true thickness of 80-85% of reported values.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries. The company is also striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

It is the only public actively traded manganese company in Canada and the US moving towards commercialization of a manganese deposit, as well as potentially becoming a North American supply chain supplier.

The company’s Disruptive Battery Corp. subsidiary is developing an HVAC air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air.

The company is well financed to achieve its 2023 program goals with it shares currently trading at $0.19. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.ManganeseXEnergyCorp.com , contact Martin Kepman, CEO, at 514-802-1814 or email martin@kepman.com .

