U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,862.00
    +7.57 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,315.16
    +141.32 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,404.44
    +31.84 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,740.15
    +8.14 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.37
    -7.72 (-7.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.50
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    -0.10 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0066
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0610 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1913
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7020
    -0.7180 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,950.92
    -509.89 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    427.68
    +0.31 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Nevada Sunrise Gold’s Preliminary Results of a Ground Geophysical Survey at its 100%-Owned Gemini Lithium Project in Lida Valley Basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
InvestmentPitch Media and Nevada Sunrise Gold
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NVSGF
InvestmentPitch Media and Nevada Sunrise Gold
InvestmentPitch Media and Nevada Sunrise Gold

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. (TSXV:NEV) (OTCPink:NVSGF) has received preliminary results of a ground geophysical survey at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Nevada Sunrise also owns a 100% interest in the nearby Jackson Wash lithium project, along with a water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, Nevada.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Nevada Sunrise Gold receives preliminary results of a ground geophysical survey at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada.: Nevada Sunrise Gold receives preliminary results of a ground geophysical survey at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada.
Nevada Sunrise Gold receives preliminary results of a ground geophysical survey at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada.: Nevada Sunrise Gold receives preliminary results of a ground geophysical survey at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on “InvestmentPitch” and on “YouTube”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Nevada Sunrise” in the search box.

The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albermarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966.

The 2022 time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") survey, carried out in May, successfully expanded the scope of geophysical surveys carried out by the Company in 2016 and demonstrates the continuity of conductive zones where lithium-bearing clays and water were encountered during the company's 2022 drilling program. The 2022 TDEM survey was designed to outline the possible lateral extent of the conductive, lithium-bearing clay layers that were recently intersected in drillholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02. A total of 13.0 line kilometres were carried out on three new survey lines as shown here.

In its maiden drilling program, Nevada Sunrise drilled two reverse circulation boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet at Gemini in March and April 2022. Borehole GEM22-01 reported a weighted-average of 1,203.41 parts per million lithium over 580 feet starting at 320 feet, including 1,578.19 ppm lithium over 300 feet. Borehole GEM22-02 reported a weighted-average of 1,101.73 ppm lithium over 730 feet from 390 feet, including 2,217.69 ppm lithium over 130 feet and 3,304.34 ppm lithium over 50 feet.

Water samples from borehole GEM-22-01 averaged 327.7 milligrams per litre lithium over 220 feet from 600, with a peak value of 519 milligrams per litre lithium. Water samples from borehole GEM22-02 returned an average of 116.28 milligrams per litre lithium over 460 feet from 660 feet, with a peak value of 286.0 milligrams per litre lithium. These initial results represent a new discovery of lithium-bearing sediments and lithium-in-water in the western Lida Valley, which has not been historically drill tested for lithium mineralization.

With the two holes located 0.69 miles apart, management believes the extent of lithium-bearing clay layers and waters at Gemini may be widespread. An amendment to the existing drill permit for new drill hole locations is anticipated to be filed this month and drill tenders are being prepared to select a contractor for a Phase 2 exploration program in the summer/fall of 2022.

The company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, Nevada. Kinsley Mountain, a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc., is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a NI 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 grams per tonne gold and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 grams per tonne gold, at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 grams per tonne gold.

Nevada Sunrise has right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 30 miles southeast of Winnemucca, Nevada. The company also owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 100 miles east of Reno, with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

The company recently closed a fully-subscribed non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of $1.5 million from the placement 7.5 million units priced at $0.20 per unit.

The shares are trading at $0.18. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.NevadaSunrise.ca, call 604-428-8028 or email info@nevadasunrise.ca.

Disclaimer

The information in this InvestmentPitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by InvestmentPitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. InvestmentPitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com



Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices fall as IEA warns energy crisis may worsen

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the energy markets as oil prices decline.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • American Airlines reiterates its earnings outlook for Q2, stock pops

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines reiterating its earnings outlook for Q2.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • 10 Best Undervalued Automobile Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 10 best undervalued automobile stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the automobile industry, you can go directly to 5 Best Undervalued Automobile Stocks to Buy Now. According to IBISWorld, the global car and automobile manufacturing industry is worth $2.9 trillion by […]

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Pauses

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • Market volatility: The period of moderation ‘is over,’ strategist says

    Vivek Paul, BlackRock Investment Institute Head of Portfolio Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss inflation, volatility, growth, and the outlook for the market.

  • Upstart Cuts Guidance: Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Panic

    Management for the AI-driven fintech specialist just announced preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022, and it revealed that revenue will fall short of expectations -- even though those forecasts had already been trimmed a few short months ago. It's working to deliver an AI-driven loan assessment model to replace Fair Isaac's (NYSE: FICO) decades-old FICO credit scoring system.

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Acquire Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners International Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners International Fund declined 12.04% in the first quarter, while the MSCI EAFE Index declined 5.91%. New investments have a high hurdle to qualify given […]

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • 10 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best natural gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the gas market, go directly to the 5 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now. Natural gas prices have risen by 700% in Europe since the start of 2021. This has taken […]

  • PepsiCo CFO on price hikes: ‘Consumers are staying with us’

    Hugh Johnston, PepsiCo Vice Chairman & CFO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, inflation, and the company's pricing power.

  • ServiceNow Tumbles After CEO Says Sales Cycle In Europe Lengthening

    ServiceNow shares tumbled after Chief Executive Bill McDermott said the company's sales cycle in Europe could be getting longer.

  • Peloton Stock Leaps After Exiting In-House Bike, Tread Manufacturing

    CEO Barry McCarthy said the move to exit in-house manufacturing will simplify its supply chain while allowing Peloton to focus on content and technology.

  • Is Now the Time to Pull the Trigger on Nvidia Stock? This Analyst Says ‘Yes’

    Compared to the bullish trends of recent years, 2022’s stock market action has been noticeably different. Huge losses have been the order of the day across virtually every segment of the market. Even previous perennial winners still showing signs of huge growth have taken a sound beating. Case in point: Nvidia (NVDA). In the company's latest quarterly statement, for the fiscal first quarter of 2022, revenue increased by 46% from a year ago and 8% sequentially to a record $8.29 billion, while bot

  • This Recession May Be Mild. The Second One Will Be Worse.

    The U.S. is likely entering the first dip of a double-dip recession, writes former Federal Reserve Board Governor Robert Heller.

  • Here's Why We Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • Nvidia stock sinks after Citi lowers gaming forecast

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi discusses Nvidia stock sinking after Citi lowered its gaming-related estimates.

  • Google Stock Split Coming Soon As Amazon, Shopify Lack Boost

    While Google could get a boost from a 20-for-1 stock split set for Friday, both AMZN stock and SHOP stock have retreated since their recent stock splits.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Considers a Major Move

    The young manufacturer of electric vehicles wants to reduce its costs in full increase in production rates.