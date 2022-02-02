U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Newly TSXV-Listed Astra Exploration and its Gold-Silver Properties in Chile – Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media and Astra Exploration
·3 min read
In this article:
  • ASTR.V

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astra Exploration (TSXV:ASTR) is one of the latest new listings on the TSX Venture Exchange, following its qualifying transaction with CPC Momentous Capital. Vancouver-based Astra Exploration is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of epithermal gold-silver properties in Chile.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Astra Exploration Media: Media Snippet

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on “InvestmentPitch.com” and on “YouTube”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Astra” in the search box.

The company is focussed on its flagship asset, the Pampa Paciencia Project, located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile. Pampa Paciencia, a drill ready low sulphidation epithermal project, was previously explored by B2 Gold in a joint venture with Arena Minerals who discovered a northwest-trending Paciencia vein in the North Zone and completed a single drill program in 2015.

The company has also expanded the claim package with the acquisition of 1,700 hectares of 100% owned ground immediately west of the outcropping veins. Pampa Paciencia is now a 3,840 hectare property and exploration by Astra in 2021 has defined a much larger vein field on the property.

This drill program returned a number of notable intercepts that Astra intends to expand upon:
Hole PP15-007: 3.75 meters grading 7.71 g/t gold and 46.6 g/t silver
Hole PP15-006: 2.1 meters grading 8.13 g/t gold and 29.1 g/t silver within a broader interval of 21 meters grading 1.69 g/t gold and 22.1 g/t silver
Hole PP15-001: 4.0 metres grading 1.24 g/t gold and 67.7 g/t silver

A longitudinal section along the Paciencia vein in the North zone shows large gaps around mineralized intercepts and no drilling beneath them. Astra management believes these intercepts may be the discovery holes into mineralized shoots along the vein. The company will step out and underneath from these hits with a drill program commencing in February that aims to define larger panels of mineralization along the vein.

Brian Miller, CEO, stated: "Completion of the transaction and listing of Astra is the beginning of an exciting 2022 for the Company. Astra is well positioned with a very tight share structure and an exciting portfolio of epithermal gold projects. The team has a proven discovery track record and a deep understanding of exploration in Chile. The Company's philosophy is to apply our discovery expertise to epithermal projects in Chile which have been historically overlooked due to a focus on copper exploration in the country. We will start drilling immediately at Pampa Paciencia with a fully-funded program and are reviewing a pipeline of complimentary assets in the country."

The company also owns 100% of the 4,480-hectare Cerro Bayo project, a high-sulphidation epithermal gold project in the world-class Maricunga belt of northern Chile, a prolific gold region with a known endowment of more than 90 million ounces of gold. The project is road accessible with nearby infrastructure and is approximately 25 kilometers northeast of the Norte Abierto project co-owned by Newmont and Barrick. Management is evaluating multiple avenues for advancing this project.

The shares are trading at $0.28. For more information, please visit the company’s website www.astra-exploration.com, contact Brian Miller, CEO, at 208-830-0869 or by email brian.miller@astra-exploration.com

Disclaimer

The information in this Investmentpitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Astra Exploration has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format and distributed. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by Investmentpitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. Investmentpitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com


