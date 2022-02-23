U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,334.50
    +34.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,760.00
    +235.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,010.00
    +147.25 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,003.90
    +24.70 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.30
    -11.10 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.82
    +0.07 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0760
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,668.80
    +1,613.57 (+4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.87
    +51.58 (+6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.31
    +43.10 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Northern Lights Report of Assays as high as 66 m of 1.61 g/t Gold from First Two Drill Holes at its Tin Cup Prospect in Arizona – Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
InvestmentPitch Media and Northern Lights Resources
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NLRCF
InvestmentPitch Media and Northern Lights Resources
InvestmentPitch Media and Northern Lights Resources

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Lights Resources (CSE:NLR) (OTCQB:NLRCF) has reported assay results from its first two drill holes at its Tin Cup Prospect at its Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona. The 100%-owned Secret Pass Gold Project is located in the Frisco-Catherine Gold district of Northwest Arizona, is approximately 8 kilometers Northeast of Elevation Gold’s Moss Mine, a heap leach open pit gold mine currently operating at an average mined grade of 0.45 g/t gold. Following the acquisition of an additional 260 hectares in September 2021, the Secret Pass Gold Project now covers approximately 1,128 hectares.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Northern Lights Report of Assays as high as 66 m of 1.61 g/t Gold from First Two Drill Holes at its Tin Cup Prospect in Arizona &#x002013; Video Available on Investmentpitch.com: Northern Lights reports assays as high as 66 m of 1.61 g/t gold from first two drill holes at its Tin Cup Prospect in Arizona.
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Northern Lights Report of Assays as high as 66 m of 1.61 g/t Gold from First Two Drill Holes at its Tin Cup Prospect in Arizona – Video Available on Investmentpitch.com: Northern Lights reports assays as high as 66 m of 1.61 g/t gold from first two drill holes at its Tin Cup Prospect in Arizona.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with video comment by Jason Bahnsen, CEO of Northern Lights. The video is available for viewing on “InvestmentPitch.com” and on “YouTube”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Northern Lights” in the search box.

Northern Lights has completed four diamond core drill-holes, totalling 610 meters, at Tin Cup. The focus of this initial drill program is to confirm the gold mineralization previously identified by reverse circulation drilling in the 1980s and to provide additional geological information on the style of gold mineralization.

All four drill holes intercepted zones of moderate to strong mineralization hosted by strongly altered andesite. Highlights of the first two holes include Hole TC21-02 which intersected 66 meters at 1.61 g/t including a higher-grade zone of more than 7 meters at 10 g/t gold. Hole TC21-03 intersected a wider zone of 170 meters averaging 0.80 g/t gold including 2.32 g/t gold over 23.50 meters.

Northern Lights is expediting an aggressive drill program to delineate further gold mineralization and has permits in place to drill three additional holes at Tin Cup and plans to apply for further drill-hole permits following the completion of the analysis of the first four drill holes.

Gold mineralization at Tin Cup is open at depth and has not yet been tested below the level of historical Reverse Circulation drilling, with 95 meters being the average depth of the historic RC drilling.

The mineralized zone at Tin Cup has a drill indicated depth of 180 metres and is open along strike and depth. Higher grade mineralization, greater than 10 g/t gold, is localized in narrow sub-vertical structures developed within broader zones of lower grade mineralization ranging up to 86 metres in width. The mineralization plunges to the northwest at 50 degrees, with variable surface oxidation extending to a maximum depth of up to 120 meters, based on historical drilling.

At the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project, located in Elko County, Nevada, Northern Lights, in joint venture with Reyna Silver are jointly earning 100% ownership. In January, the company reported that a Jasperoid rock sampling program consisting of 657 samples from veins throughout a 6 by 6-kilometre area returned very strong results for silver with 37 samples returning more that 66 g/t silver with 2 samples returned assays of more than 1,000 g/t silver.

The shares are trading at $0.045. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.NorthernLightsResources.com, contact Rick Timcke, President, at 604-608-6163 or email RTimcke@NorthernLightsResources.com, or contact Jason Bahnsen, CEO, at 604-608-6163 or email jason@NorthernLightsResources.com. For Investor Relations, contact Shawn Balaghi, at 604-773-0242 or email shawn@NorthernLightsResources.com.

Disclaimer

The information in this Investmentpitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Northern Lights has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by Investmentpitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. Investmentpitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Musk's Starlink connects remote Tonga villages still cut off after tsunami

    Elon Musk's satellite venture has launched a free high-speed internet service to connect remote villages in Tonga that have been cut off since a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami in January. Tonga's prime minister, Siaosi Sovaleni, said in a ceremony on Wednesday in the capital, Nuku'alofa, that 50 VSAT terminals provided free of charge by Musk's SpaceX would be distributed to the outlying islands worst hit by the tsunami. "It is rather paradoxical for a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami to bring to our shores the latest in satellite and communications technology," he said in a speech broadcast by Tonga Broadcasting Commission.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Are All Dropping Today

    Tesla's new German gigafactory still faces obstacles, and broader concerns are affecting the whole electric vehicle sector.

  • Block Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Is now the best time for a previous high-flying digital payments growth name to deliver a quarterly report? Possibly not, considering the market’s adverse reaction to such stocks this earnings season. However, that’s what Block (SQ) will do this Thursday (Feb 24). But maybe the fact peers such as PayPal and Affirm have disappointed means the bar is lowered somewhat, says RBC’s Daniel Perlin. Plus, the stock is down by 60% since the prior report, and as such, Perlin believes the “expectations hur

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • Is a 70% Fall in Matterport Stock a Buying Opportunity?

    We’re not even two full months into 2022 and some charts make for almost comical reading based on the absurd drops some stocks have exhibited. For instance, since the turn of the year, shares of Matterport (MTTR) have already shaved 70% off their value. The volatile market conditions can be partly to blame, but it hasn’t helped that the spatial data company announced a disappointing outlook when delivering 4Q21’s financials earlier this month. However, Deutsche Bank’s Bhavin Shah recently met wi

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures recover some losses after S&P 500 tumbles into correction

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening after a steep sell-off during the regular trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • fuboTV Stock: Focus on the Long Haul

    After trading activity comes to a halt on Wednesday, fuboTV (FUBO) will take its turn to deliver Q4’s financials. For streaming companies, this earnings season has been nothing less than a massacre, as evidenced in the share price meltdown following Netflix’ and Roku’s disastrous displays. Can the sports-first streamer be an exception to the rule? Wedbush’s Michael Pachter is uncertain, although, for the analyst, that doesn’t alter the long-term bull thesis. “While fuboTV is an unlikely outlier

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.

  • Russia warns gas prices will double after Nord Stream 2 blocked

    Oil price soars to seven-year high as Putin orders troops into Ukraine What sanctions the UK has imposed on Russia FTSE 100 rises 0.1pc in volatile trading; Pound falls against dollar Russian stocks and rouble tumble; Gas prices surge Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Vladimir Putin controls the supply chain of western technology, so who is bluffing? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russia-Ukraine puts 10% U.S. inflation on radar as BlackRock repeats central banks may have to live with inflation

    The threat of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine is raising the risks of an energy shock, which some say could send annual U.S. inflation up to 10%.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor star Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Tuesday, and are up 2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. You can thank investment banker Bernstein for that. This morning, Bernstein upgraded shares of AMD to outperform -- the analyst's first upgrade of the semiconductor stock to a buy level in a decade, as StreetInsider.com just pointed out.

  • Truth Social Surges Past Wordle On Apple App Store, DWAC Stock Leaps

    Former President Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' is the top download on Apple's App Store.