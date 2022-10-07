U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,751.25
    -5.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,997.00
    +15.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,488.00
    -53.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.40
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.28
    +0.83 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.50
    -4.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.70
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9800
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.40
    +1.85 (+6.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1191
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9230
    -0.1450 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,949.77
    -166.28 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.06
    -9.07 (-1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.22
    +10.95 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Sitka Gold’s Drill Intercepts of up to 4.62 g/t gold at Alpha Gold Property in Nevada

InvestmentPitch Media and Sitka Gold Corp
·4 min read
InvestmentPitch Media and Sitka Gold Corp
InvestmentPitch Media and Sitka Gold Corp

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sitka Gold (CSE:SIG) (FSE:1RF) (OTCQB:SITKF) has reported assays from the first two drill holes at its Alpha Gold Property in Nevada. Sitka Gold holds a 100% interest in the 4,780-acre Alpha Gold Project, located along the southeast projection of the prolific Cortez Gold Trend in Eureka County, approximately 135 kilometres southwest of Elko, Nevada. The project, approximately 2 km west of Nevada State Highway 278, is easily accessible via a dirt road.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Sitka Gold has reported drill intercepts of up to 4.62 g/t gold at Alpha Gold Property in Nevada: Sitka Gold has reported drill intercepts of up to 4.62 g/t gold at Alpha Gold Property in Nevada
Sitka Gold has reported drill intercepts of up to 4.62 g/t gold at Alpha Gold Property in Nevada: Sitka Gold has reported drill intercepts of up to 4.62 g/t gold at Alpha Gold Property in Nevada

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video about this news and the company, along with video comments from Mike Burke, Director and VP Corporate Development. The video is available for viewing on “InvestmentPitch” and on “YouTube”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Sitka” in the search box.

Holes AG22-09 and AG22-10, completed during the ongoing 2022 drilling program, are part of a planned 1,500 meter drilling program, with drilling at hole AG22-12, which is a step-out located 5,600 m along trend from AG22-10, currently underway.

Alteration and mineralization observed in AG22-11 and AG22-12 indicate that the scale of this Carlin-type gold system is over six kilometres in strike length. Assays for AG22-11 and AG22-12 are currently pending.

Hole AG22-09 returned 10.7 metres of 0.51 grams per tonne gold. Hole AG22-10 returned 21.3 metres of 1.21 grams per tonne gold starting at 211.8 metres, including 13.7 metres of 1.52 grams per tonne gold from 217.9 metres and 1.5 metres of 4.62 grams per tonne gold from 225.6 metres.

Results from AG22-09 and AG22-10 have significantly widened and strengthened gold mineralization related to the NNW structural trend defined by surface mapping and prior drilling. Gold mineralization in AG22-10 occurred in the Horse Canyon Equivalent horizon near the Devils Gate Limestone contact. Lithologic logs from the hole and surface mapping indicate a larger offset normal fault occurs west of the hole and remains untested.

The hole confirmed that AG21-08 was well out on the east limb of the now better-defined NNW anticline and indicates continued strong potential to the west. Three previous drill programs totaling 2604 meters in 8 holes have been completed at Alpha Gold since its acquisition and have advanced the property from an undrilled geologic concept with a surface alteration and pathfinder element anomaly, to a large wide-open Carlin-type gold system with thick, low-grade gold intercepts.

The company is currently conducting its 4th drill program on the property.

Sitka is currently awaiting assay results for 10 diamond drill holes from its recently completed Phase II summer diamond drill program at its RC Gold Project in the Yukon. The RC Gold Project, a contiguous district-scale land package, consists of 376 square kilometres or 92,900 acres. It is strategically positioned mid-way between Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine, which is Yukon's newest gold mine having reached commercial production in the summer of 2020, and Sabre Gold Mine's Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The company is well funded with its shares trading at $0.15. For more information about this project and the company’s other projects in the Yukon, Arizona, Nevada and Nunavut, please visit the company’s website at www.SitkaGoldCorp.com, contact Donald Penner, President, at 778-212-1950 or by email at dpenner@SitkaGoldCorp.com, or Cor Coe, CEO, at 604-817-4753, or email ccoe@SitkaGoldCorp.com.

Disclaimer

The information in this InvestmentPitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Sitka Gold has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by InvestmentPitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. InvestmentPitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now,’ says Jeremy Siegel — why the world-renowned Wharton professor sees ‘excellent value’ in today’s stock market

    The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Levi Strauss, AMD, Tilray, and more

    Levi Strauss, AMD and Tilray are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • ‘Take Opportunities on Days Like Today’: Mary Callahan Erdoes Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Invest. Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    Investors are facing a storm of headwinds right now – a genuine bear market, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, and increased fears of a recession in the near-term. However, Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management division, advises investors to stay invested. "It's actually the easiest time in the world to find alpha — there is alpha everywhere... It's everywhere, because we are in such a state of change... While all the world is focused on all the black

  • Inflation is going to fall just as fast as it rose, and that’s investors’ cue to enter the stock market

    “If you buy at the (inflation) peak, you do pretty darn well over the next 12 months,” says investment strategist Jim Paulsen.

  • Why Carnival Stock Sank Today While Royal Caribbean Sailed Happily Along

    Two of the major cruise line operators on the scene, Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), had very different voyages on the stock market Thursday. Carnival didn't quite barrel into an iceberg, but investors nevertheless bailed, sinking its main class of shares by over 6%. On the other hand, Royal Caribbean enjoyed a pleasant sailing, gaining more than 1% on the day.

  • How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28. Musk said earlier this week he would buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, the price that was agreed in April, but included a condition that the closing of the deal be contingent on debt financing for the transaction coming through. Musk has pledged to provide $46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for the acquisition, which covers the $44 billion price tag and closing costs.

  • Why Agenus Stock Rose 18.4% on Thursday

    Shares of Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in immuno-oncology, saw its shares jump 18.4% on Thursday. First, the company on Wednesday said it planned to present data on botensilimab, a therapy that is being studied for its effectiveness as a combination drug or a monotherapy to active T-cell immune responses in patients who have pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Another move that helped push up the stock was the announcement of inside buying of Agenus stock by some members of the company's board of directors on Wednesday, including Susan Hirsch, Wadih Jordan, Ulf Wiinberg, and Timothy Wright, totaling more than 30,000 Agenus shares.

  • Tech Stocks Set for More Pain as AMD Revives Earnings Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology stocks are facing more pain after chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. revived fears about the upcoming earnings season after warning that third-quarter sales were softer than expected.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US A

  • These 3 REITs Are Paying Huge Dividends

    Smart investors know that when a solid company is out of favor with Wall Street and its stock has been beaten down, it’s usually just a matter of time before the stock rebounds and the shares begin to sell in more of their usual range. When REITs are out of favor, their usual 4% or 5% dividend yield can soar to above-average percentages. It takes courage to buy them at these times, but the rewards can be substantial if appreciation occurs, along with the huge dividend yields locked in for the lo

  • US national debt now tops $31 trillion for the first time ever — here's who the country owes

    It works out to $93K per person.

  • Stocks slump ahead of the close, cannabis stocks jump on President Biden's marijuana pardons

    Most stocks slumped heading into the close aside from the cannabis sector, which surged on news of President Biden pardoning all prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession.

  • Credit Suisse Offers $3 Billion Debt Buyback to Calm Nerves

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said it would buy back up to $3 billion of its own debt, in a move aimed at calming investor jitters ahead of the unveiling of a crucial strategy revamp. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Sec

  • 3 Reasons To Invest In Treasury ETFs Over Treasuries Themselves

    Treasury bills are short-term U.S. government securities with maturities ranging from a few days to 52 weeks. Bills are sold at a discount from their face value. A Treasury note is a U.S. government debt security with a fixed interest rate and maturity between two and 10 years. Alexander Morris, F/m Investment’s president, CIO and co-creator of the U.S. Benchmark Series, said that his organization believes that “the U.S. Benchmark Series will revolutionize the financial markets, making the most

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $24.80, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Completes Sale of ILEC Business to Brightspeed

    Lumen (LUMN) closes the sale of ILEC business in 20 states to Brightspeed.

  • Biden hails IBM's $20 billion New York manufacturing deal

    POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday championed his administration's push to subsidize U.S. semiconductor chip manufacturing and boost blue-collar jobs at a visit to an IBM Corp facility in New York. IBM plans to invest $20 billion in New York's Hudson Valley region, once a manufacturing powerhouse, over the next decade to make and develop semiconductors, mainframe technology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. "Where is it written that we can’t lead manufacturing in the world?” Biden said.

  • This Stock Could Generate 100x Returns (if It Doesn't Go Bankrupt First)

    Stocks that generate 100x returns don't come around often, but when they do they can provide outsized returns for any portfolio. One stock that I think has 100x potential is Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), the space tourism company that's had trouble getting off the ground as a public company.

  • CVS Health expects lower Medicare performance rating to impact 2024

    In a regulatory filing late on Thursday, CVS said the newly-released Star Ratings for Medicare Advantage plans in 2023 lowered the rating for the company's Aetna National PPO plan to 3.5 stars from 4.5. Medicare Advantage plans are run by private insurers and are an alternative to the original Medicare - a government program for older Americans. Star Ratings are a performance and quality score given by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, since 2007, based on its annual consumer surveys.