InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Voyageur Pharmaceuticals’ MOU with Rain Cage Carbon to Develop Fullerene-Based Medical Contrast Agents from Carbon Capture of Hydrocarbon Exhaust Systems

·4 min read
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (TSXV:VM) (OTCPink:VYYRF) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Rain Cage Carbon to develop fullerene-based contrast agents. Rain Cage Carbon, a private carbon capture company located in Calgary, has a proven technology that removes CO2, along with other pollutants from hydrocarbon exhaust systems.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. Brent Willis, President and CEO of Voyageur has added his video comments about the news release. The video is available for viewing on “InvestmentPitch” and on “YouTube”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Voyageur” in the search box.

Rain Cage converts the CO2 into oxygen and carbon and creates fullerene allotropes and nanotubes that can be applied to a wide variety of products to enhance strength, durability and with contrast materials, ease of delivery. Contrast materials, which may be taken orally or rectally, are used to improve pictures of the inside of the body helping to distinguish or "contrast" selected areas of the body from surrounding tissue allowing the radiologist to distinguish normal from abnormal conditions.

Everyone knows that carbon in its hardest form creates a diamond, and in its softest form creates graphite such as in a pencil. However, few know that it can also create a fullerene, which is an allotrope of carbon with atoms connected to form a closed, or partly closed mesh, that can potentially act as a versatile delivery system for a wide range of biomedical applications.

Fullerenes are biocompatible with the nanostructures capable of being loaded with materials of medical interest for diagnostic and therapeutic medicine. The major hindrances to advancing new fullerene-based drugs are cost, quality, and quantities of supply.

According to the NIH National Library of Medicine, carbon allotropes have multiple applications in the pharmaceutical industry for radiology contrast media, drug and gene delivery systems, anti-viral and anti-bacterial medications, photosensitizers, and can also be used as antioxidants. Medical reports state that fullerene-based MRI contrast agents have delivered a gain of 500-fold sensitivity versus conventional contrast agents.

Voyageur and Rain Cage will work jointly to develop new commercial fullerene molecules for contrast media applications in medical imaging. Nuclear imaging will also be explored as the two companies create the research and development pathway for these new and novel drugs.

Fullerene based contrast media drugs will potentially allow for much earlier detection of disease and potentially provide a safer mechanism of transport, for toxic metals to be deployed in the body, compared to current drugs that are in the market.

Voyageur will deploy a Rain Cage carbon capture unit at its new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, scheduled for construction in 2023, which will produce carbon for Voyageurs R & D program and potential new drug production.

Voyageur has a vision to become 100% carbon neutral and utilising Rain Cage carbon capture technologies will play a significant role in achieving the milestone of creating contrast materials that deliver a positive benefit for the environment and contribute to the fight against climate change.

Voyageur is currently focused on the development of barium, iodine, and carbon Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and high-performance cost-effective imaging contrast agents for the medical radiology marketplace. The company owns a 100% interest in three barium sulphate (barite) projects including the Frances Creek property, suitable in grade for the pharmaceutical barite marketplace, with additional interest in a high-grade iodine, lithium & bromine brine project located in Utah, making the company unique, as it sources its main ingredients from its own mineral deposits

Voyageur is moving forward with its business plan of becoming the only fully integrated company in the radiology medical field, by controlling all primary input costs under the motto of: "From the Earth to the Bottle".

The shares are currently trading at $0.09. For more information, please visit www.VoyageurPharmaceuticals.ca, contact Brent Willis, President and CEO, by email at brent@vpharma.ca, or Al Deslauriers, CFO, at albertl@vpharma.ca.

Disclaimer

The information in this InvestmentPitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Voyageur Pharma has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by InvestmentPitch Media Ltd, through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. InvestmentPitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com


