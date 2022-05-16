Investments & Wealth Institute Awards Recognize Best of the Best in Investment and Wealth Management Industry

Nashville, Tennessee, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investments & Wealth Institute (the Institute) presented five awards recognizing outstanding contributions to the investment and wealth management body of knowledge during a special awards ceremony at the Institute’s flagship annual conference, ACE Academy, in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday.

Investment Consulting Impact Award

The Investment Consulting Impact Award honors individuals who have made an outstanding contribution and demonstrated commitment to the field of investment consulting, including contributions to industry-specific technology or advances in the advisor skill set.



The 2022 honoree is A. Craig MacKinlay, Ph.D. MacKinlay is the Joseph P. Wargrove Professor of Finance and academic director of the Jacobs Levy Center, at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He has taught in the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) certification program at The Wharton School for 35 years. MacKinlay has also served as a lifetime member of the Journal of Investment Consulting Editorial Advisory Board and is a strong advocate for advanced investment management education.

Wealth Management Impact Award

This award honors individuals who have contributed exceptional advancements in the field of private wealth management, embodied by the Investments & Wealth Institute Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) program. The award recognizes key innovations and thought leadership in any of the following CPWA knowledge domains: human dynamics, wealth management strategies, client specialization and legacy planning.



The 2022 recipient is Michael E. Kitces, MSFS, MTAX, CFP®, CLU, ChFC, RHU, REBC, CASL. Kitces is the head of Planning Strategy at Buckingham Strategic Partners, a turnkey wealth management services provider supporting thousands of independent financial advisors. He is a prolific author, blogger, podcaster and a well-known industry pundit. Kitces has taught dozens of CPWA® classes over the past 10 years and now teaches within the Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®) certification program.

Governance Insight Award

The Governance Insight Award honors the author(s) of a written work (e.g., article, paper, book) published in the previous year that has made significant contributions in ethics, legal, regulatory or other relevant areas that affect the investment and wealth management professions.



The 2022 recipient is Jonathon Zytnick, J.D., Ph.D., for his article, “Do Mutual Funds Represent Individual Investors?” Zytnick is a post-doctoral fellow at the Institute on Corporate Governance and Finance at New York University School of Law and will be joining the faculty of Georgetown University Law Center in the fall of 2022.

Honorable distinction was awarded to Mikkaela Salamatin, J.D., for her article, “Balancing Innovation and Protection: Understanding the Landscape for DeFi Regulation.” Salamatin is an associate in the New York office of Norton Rose Fulbright, an international law firm. Her practice includes regulatory investigations, sanctions and litigation work.

Journal Research Award

The Journal Research Award honors the author(s) of an original article representing the best writing for the previous year, is germane to investment consulting and/or private wealth management and was published in the Journal of Investment Consulting or the Retirement Management Journal.



The 2022 recipients are Jennifer Gongola, Ph.D., research manager, behavioral science at PIMCO; Sean Klein, Ph.D., executive vice president, quantitative research analyst at PIMCO; Rene Martel, FSA, managing director, head of retirement at PIMCO; and Avi Sharon, Ph.D., executive vice president, product strategist at PIMCO, for their article, “Managing Misbehavior: Rational Choice in an Uncertain Retirement.”

Investments & Wealth Institute Writing Award

This award honors Investments & Wealth Institute members for their excellent editorial contributions to the Investments & Wealth Monitor during the previous year. The 2022 recipient is Dana Anspach, CFP®, RMA®, founder and chief executive officer of Sensible Money, LLC for her article, “Demonstrating Advisor Gamma Through the Household Balance Sheet.”

Honorable distinction was awarded to Morgan Pearsall, CFP®, CIMA®, a principal advisor with JMG Financial Group for his article, “Defeasing Retirement: A New Approach to Retirement Asset Allocation.”

Click here to learn more about the Institute’s awards and to read the award-winning articles.

