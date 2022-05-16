U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,008.01
    -15.88 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,223.42
    +26.76 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,662.79
    -142.21 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.43
    -9.24 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.00
    -0.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.00
    +9.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0435
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2324
    +0.0062 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9970
    -0.1880 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,092.60
    -1,028.47 (-3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    667.04
    +424.36 (+174.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Investments & Wealth Institute Awards Recognize Best of the Best in Investment and Wealth Management Industry

Investments & Wealth Institute
·4 min read

Nashville, Tennessee, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investments & Wealth Institute (the Institute) presented five awards recognizing outstanding contributions to the investment and wealth management body of knowledge during a special awards ceremony at the Institute’s flagship annual conference, ACE Academy, in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday.

Investment Consulting Impact Award
The Investment Consulting Impact Award honors individuals who have made an outstanding contribution and demonstrated commitment to the field of investment consulting, including contributions to industry-specific technology or advances in the advisor skill set.

The 2022 honoree is A. Craig MacKinlay, Ph.D. MacKinlay is the Joseph P. Wargrove Professor of Finance and academic director of the Jacobs Levy Center, at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He has taught in the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) certification program at The Wharton School for 35 years. MacKinlay has also served as a lifetime member of the Journal of Investment Consulting Editorial Advisory Board and is a strong advocate for advanced investment management education.

Wealth Management Impact Award
This award honors individuals who have contributed exceptional advancements in the field of private wealth management, embodied by the Investments & Wealth Institute Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) program. The award recognizes key innovations and thought leadership in any of the following CPWA knowledge domains: human dynamics, wealth management strategies, client specialization and legacy planning.

The 2022 recipient is Michael E. Kitces, MSFS, MTAX, CFP®, CLU, ChFC, RHU, REBC, CASL. Kitces is the head of Planning Strategy at Buckingham Strategic Partners, a turnkey wealth management services provider supporting thousands of independent financial advisors. He is a prolific author, blogger, podcaster and a well-known industry pundit. Kitces has taught dozens of CPWA® classes over the past 10 years and now teaches within the Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®) certification program.

Governance Insight Award
The Governance Insight Award honors the author(s) of a written work (e.g., article, paper, book) published in the previous year that has made significant contributions in ethics, legal, regulatory or other relevant areas that affect the investment and wealth management professions.

The 2022 recipient is Jonathon Zytnick, J.D., Ph.D., for his article, “Do Mutual Funds Represent Individual Investors?” Zytnick is a post-doctoral fellow at the Institute on Corporate Governance and Finance at New York University School of Law and will be joining the faculty of Georgetown University Law Center in the fall of 2022.

Honorable distinction was awarded to Mikkaela Salamatin, J.D., for her article, “Balancing Innovation and Protection: Understanding the Landscape for DeFi Regulation.” Salamatin is an associate in the New York office of Norton Rose Fulbright, an international law firm. Her practice includes regulatory investigations, sanctions and litigation work.

Journal Research Award
The Journal Research Award honors the author(s) of an original article representing the best writing for the previous year, is germane to investment consulting and/or private wealth management and was published in the Journal of Investment Consulting or the Retirement Management Journal.

The 2022 recipients are Jennifer Gongola, Ph.D., research manager, behavioral science at PIMCO; Sean Klein, Ph.D., executive vice president, quantitative research analyst at PIMCO; Rene Martel, FSA, managing director, head of retirement at PIMCO; and Avi Sharon, Ph.D., executive vice president, product strategist at PIMCO, for their article, “Managing Misbehavior: Rational Choice in an Uncertain Retirement.”

Investments & Wealth Institute Writing Award
This award honors Investments & Wealth Institute members for their excellent editorial contributions to the Investments & Wealth Monitor during the previous year. The 2022 recipient is Dana Anspach, CFP®, RMA®, founder and chief executive officer of Sensible Money, LLC for her article, “Demonstrating Advisor Gamma Through the Household Balance Sheet.”

Honorable distinction was awarded to Morgan Pearsall, CFP®, CIMA®, a principal advisor with JMG Financial Group for his article, “Defeasing Retirement: A New Approach to Retirement Asset Allocation.”

Click here to learn more about the Institute’s awards and to read the award-winning articles.

###

About Investments & Wealth Institute
Founded in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional association, education provider and standards body for financial advisors. Through its award-winning events, publications, courses and acclaimed certifications — Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) and Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®) — the Institute delivers Ivy League-quality, highly-practical education to more than 30,000 practitioners annually in over 40 countries. Members of the Institute include the industry's most successful investment consultants, advanced financial planners and private wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics in applying a broad set of knowledge and skills in their daily work with clients. Learn more at www.investmentsandwealth.org.

CONTACT: Maureen Walker Investments & Wealth Institute 303-850-3202 mwalker@i-w.org


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely continuing to fear that high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could slow down the economy. Investors have grown increasingly concerned that the Fed won't be able to pull off a so-called soft landing for the economy as it raises the federal funds rate to tamp down inflation, which is running at a nearly 40-year high.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Ben Bernanke helped the U.S. recover after 2008 and now sees huge warning signs on inflation, stagflation and student debt

    “Why did they delay their response? I think in retrospect, yes, it was a mistake."

  • Why Twilio, Zoom Video, and CrowdStrike Stocks Crashed on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and as of 12:40 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.1% -- with significant deviations. Three tech stocks of particular interest today are videoconferencing app Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), down 4.6%; cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), down 5.7%; and cloud communications platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), down 9.4%. Let's start with the big picture: Inflation and interest rates are both up, which makes future profits less valuable and raises the cost of taking on debt while waiting for profitability to arrive.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Luna Foundation Guard has now dumped $2.4 billion from its Bitcoin reserves in failed attempt to defend TerraUSD peg

    Luna Foundation Guard reveals on Monday its massive reserves have been all but depleted as its creator Do Kwon says he's "heartbroken" over collapse of stablecoin

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineThe largest cr

  • Twitter Stock Extends Slide As Elon Musk Reveals Spat With Legal Team, Adding to Takeover Doubts

    "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their (non-disclosure agreement)," Musk Tweeted Saturday.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) started off in a hole on Monday morning, dropping 2.4% out of the gate, but then, as they like to do, traders sent shares soaring, up 10% to a high of $12.66 per share. Despite a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, AMC's stock has not benefited from the improved results. Heading into the summer box office season and with a slate of big-ticket movies scheduled to be released throughout the second half of the year, AMC believes it can achieve parity with 2019 revenue and generate positive operating cash flows by the end of the year.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

    Growth stocks have taken a beating after the Federal Reserve announced in late 2021 that it would start raising interest rates. Rising rates are bad for growth stocks because future cash flows are discounted at higher rates. For instance, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) are two solid companies down 75% and 84%, respectively, off their highs.

  • Verizon Joins AT&T in Raising Wireless Prices as Inflation Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. will raise prices on its wireless bills for the first time in two years as the largest US wireless carrier grapples with higher costs.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak

  • Can Elon Musk Walk Away From $44 Billion Twitter Deal? Not Really, Here’s Why

    Being the world's richest person has its perks, but they don't include abandoning a business deal you've signed on to without facing the consequences. Tesla CEO Elon Musk will find that out if he...

  • What's happening to tech stocks is 'kind of unheard of' — and 'we are not done,' analyst says

    The tech stock rout may not yet be over, warns one long-time sector analyst.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Market downturns are a common occurence that investors must live through to grow their money over the long term. Warren Buffett's career guiding Berkshire Hathaway shows that it is much easier and stress-free to buy and hold great companies than to try to time the market. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are three great companies that are on sale right now.

  • Rivian Drops on Word of Lawsuit With Key Seat Supplier for Vans

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell almost 7% Monday on word the electric-vehicle startup is in a dispute with a key seat supplier that could jeopardize its delivery van contract with patron Amazon.com Inc.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immunit

  • Should You Follow a Wall Street Whale Into Nio?

    Investors love to know what famous Wall Street billionaires are buying, and every quarter, the Form 13F filings they make with the Securities and Exchange Commission provide the public with just that information. Investors have been negative on the EV maker for a number of reasons, but Soros seems to think shares are a buy. Nio only made up about 1.3% of Soros' portfolio as of the end of Q1, but that filing was the first time the billionaire reported investing in Nio.

  • 2 Reasons Why Sea Limited Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were tumbling today likely for two reasons. First, some investors have grown increasingly pessimistic about high-growth stocks, especially in the tech sector, because of worries about the U.S. economy. Additionally, some Sea investors are likely selling today ahead of the company's first-quarter financial results, which Sea will announce before the market opens tomorrow.