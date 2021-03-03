U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,819.76
    -50.53 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,270.69
    -120.83 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,997.75
    -361.04 (-2.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.66
    -10.85 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.23
    +1.48 (+2.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.80
    -19.80 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.26
    -0.61 (-2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2069
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4700
    +0.0550 (+3.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3953
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.9730
    +0.2630 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,594.52
    +3,084.30 (+6.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.54
    +23.44 (+2.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,675.47
    +61.72 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,559.10
    +150.93 (+0.51%)
     

Investments & Wealth Institute's Women in Wealth Week Set to Help Women Level the Playing Field

·3 min read

Women in Wealth Week, March 8-14, 2021, will celebrate successful women in the industry, and provide a gateway for women to accelerate their careers in a predominantly male-dominated field.

DENVER, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is no secret that the financial services industry is very male-dominated. However, the Investments & Wealth Institute wants to help change all that. The Institute has emphasized recruiting female leaders to join the board of directors and steering committees. It has attracted more women to Institute speaking engagements, including headlining conferences, webinars, blogs, and podcast series. In addition, the Institute introduced a scholarship program just for women in the industry and created a Women in Wealth specialty program to elevate the knowledge base of women in the field and expand representation in the industry. The Institute's Women in Wealth Week takes place on March 8-14, 2021, and coincides with International Women's Day, celebrated worldwide on March 8. The week will feature podcasts, blogs, courses, panel discussions all led by successful women in the industry and invites the community to register for the next Women in Wealth discussion, being held online on April 26, 2021, from 6:30-7:30 PM ET.

Investments &amp; Wealth Institute (PRNewsfoto/Investments &amp; Wealth Institute)
Investments & Wealth Institute (PRNewsfoto/Investments & Wealth Institute)

Women in Wealth Week, March 8-14, 2021, will celebrate women in the industry &amp; feature tools for career advancement.

"Women in Wealth Week was designed to heighten the awareness of leading women disrupting the industry and draw attention to the tools and resources available in the marketplace so that other women could catapult their career trajectories and help level the playing field," said Cindy Chaifetz, chief marketing officer, Investments & Wealth Institute. Continuing, "we want to amplify the strategies and techniques these inspiring women have utilized successfully in their businesses and provide a gateway for newcomers to thrive. Our core certification programs, the CIMA®, CPWA® and RMA® arm certificants with the knowledge base and skillset they need to catapult their careers and voices around boardrooms."

In a recent article from WealthManagement.com, it is reported that only 18% of advisors are women, despite women representing 51% of the U.S. population. "The Women in Wealth initiative launched in 2019 with a goal to see greater representation of women achieving senior-level leadership positions throughout the industry. Though there is still work to do, we are proud of the community's response," said Chaifetz. Adding, "Since we introduced our Certification Scholarship Fund in 2020, we awarded 38% of our scholarships to women and more than 1,000 women have participated in our live and online events."

To learn more about Women in Wealth Week and how to participate, visit https://content.investmentsandwealth.org/wiw-week

For more information on how you can get involved with Women in Wealth, visit: https://investmentsandwealth.org/women-in-wealth

About Investments & Wealth Institute®

Investments & Wealth Institute is a professional association, advanced education provider, and standards body for financial advisors, investment consultants, financial planners, and wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics. To learn more about the Institute visit: www.investmentsandwealth.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investments--wealth-institutes-women-in-wealth-week-set-to-help-women-level-the-playing-field-301239976.html

SOURCE Investments & Wealth Institute

