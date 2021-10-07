InvestNext Closes $4.3 Million Seed Funding Round

- Online portal for real estate syndicates simplifies reporting, raising capital and investor relations

DETROIT, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestNext, a burgeoning technology company that developed an end-to-end platform which streamlines how real estate investment firms raise and manage capital, today announced it closed a $4.3 million seed round.

The funding round was led by Hyde Park Venture Partners and joined by Detroit Venture Partners, Whitecap Venture Partners, Grand Ventures and ID Ventures.

"Real estate has historically been an inefficient capital market, inaccessible to most investors," said Kevin Heras, Co-founder of InvestNext. "We envision a future where ownership of the $17 trillion asset class is more evenly distributed and investors can buy and sell ownership as efficiently as they would on the stock market. This recent round of funding will allow us to accelerate product development efforts as we prepare to roll out the next phase of our platform."

The funding round comes as InvestNext reports a 629% increase in customers and 452% increase in monthly recurring revenue since last year.

"InvestNext's success is exciting but not surprising," said Kate Hernandez, a Partner at Detroit Venture Partners which joined the seed round investment. "Their investment platform's customizable portals, turn-key fundraising, and automated distributions are drawing syndicators and investors who realize their capital can go further when they outsmart tedious work and excessive overhead."

InvestNext currently has over 18,000 active investors across 1,200+ funds and syndications on its platform. To date the company has facilitated over $4.4 billion in transactions.

"InvestNext checked all the boxes for what we needed in an investment portal," said Tait Duryea, CEO of Turbine Capital. "What we were looking for was a secure, US-based, full-service suite of fundraising and administration capabilities with a smooth, simple and intuitive user interface for our clients. Above all, InvestNext brings a new level of sophistication to our business and greatly improves the customer experience."

InvestNext is currently adding headcount, especially within its design and engineering teams.

About InvestNext:

Detroit-based InvestNext is on a mission to democratize real estate investing. Their product streamlines tedious tasks acting as a centralized source of truth to engage investors, raise capital, report and distribute returns, and more. Its user-friendly platform empowers investors to make a meaningful impact on the communities in which they invest. Learn more at investnext.com.

