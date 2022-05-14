U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.89
    +93.81 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.66
    +466.36 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.04 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.28 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +4.03 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -14.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.35 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1850
    +0.7920 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,265.44
    -1,171.70 (-3.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

InvestNext is Powering Tomorrow’s Real Estate Deals with an Innovative Investment Platform

InvestNext
·3 min read

Detroit, Michigan, May 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For real estate investment syndications and firms, guiding investors through the entire investment cycle can be a full-time job in itself. From raising capital to communicating achievement milestones and tracking often-complex distributions, the traditional methods of real estate investment no longer fit with the speed and agility required in the digital age.

InvestNext is empowering the next generation of investors with an all-in-one platform that simplifies and streamlines the investment cycle, generating greater trust and transparency for investment firms while allowing investors new opportunities to fund important projects.

As Director of Growth Operations Lucas Traikoff explains, InvestNext is the ideal platform for real estate investment firms who want to interact and communicate with their investors in one convenient location.

“Somebody might want to buy, let’s say, a 200-unit apartment complex that costs $15 million,” Traikoff says. “They are putting 30% down and want to raise the other 70% within their investor network. Investors can login to their portal, sign legal documents, and fund their investment in a single, guided workflow.”

InvestNext makes it possible not only for investors to join key projects, but for investment firms to communicate progress with them in one easy location. InvestNext also automates complex waterfall distributions, making it easier than ever to move through the investment cycle while saving firms valuable time and resources.

It is a real estate investment platform that moves beyond traditional models, providing added features and benefits that have previously been unavailable.

“One thing we offer is accreditation services, which means people can come in and not only prove that they are SEC-verified to invest in larger entities, but we can also take people through the accreditation process within our platform,” Traikoff says.

“Another thing that stands out about us is we process inbound and outbound payments, which very few companies can offer because of the strict transaction limits in the United States. While most people can transact up to $10,000, we have worked out deals with our payment processors to accept payments of up to $500,000 per transaction.”

Most of all, Traikoff says, InvestNext makes it easier for people to invest in real estate, opening the door for investors who may have been discouraged from investing in the past.

“We found that people are really recognizing us for being a platform that supports women investors, which is not very common,” Traikoff says. “For years, real estate has been a very male-dominated space.”

Aside from their innovative investment solutions, perhaps the greatest strength of InvestNext is its team. Made up of some of the smartest minds in the industry, the InvestNext team also has a heart for service and representing their Detroit communities. It is a commitment that helped initially launch the platform.

“Our product was built in Detroit, a city that was going through this transformation of being sort of a shell into a new vision of where we are now,” Traikoff says. “Our co-founders looked around and said, you know, people here really care about this city – even if you don’t have $100,000 to invest in a building, you are still able to contribute in some way and have a say in what is being put into their communities.”

From supporting investors to building communities, InvestNext is a company on the rise in Detroit – and a company poised to make a major impact in 2022 and beyond.

To learn more about InvestNext, please visit www.investnext.com.

Contact Information:
Lucas Traikoff
lucas@investnext.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Stomped on the Gas Friday

    On a bright, promising day for the stock market, with the Dow up 1.5% and the S&P 500 closing 2.4% higher, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock raced higher than most, advancing an amazing 8.5% through the closing bell. You can thank Morgan Stanley for that. Investors were ebullient in general today, and no doubt that optimism -- after more than a week of nearly nonstop selling -- helped to jump-start Ford stock moving higher.

  • This idiot-proof portfolio has beaten traditional stocks and bonds over 50 years

    Do you have the right portfolio for your retirement savings? When it comes to long-term investing, the biggest issue — by far — is overall asset allocation: How much to stocks, sectors, assets and so on. Picking individual securities within those asset classes — individual stocks or bonds, for example — usually turns out to be much less important.

  • Are You Listening Elon? Walk Away From Twitter!

    In my April 28th Real Money column, I wrote a heartfelt letter to Elon Musk imploring him to walk away from Twitter . Musk followed that with a tweet two hours later stating that he "was still committed to the transaction." The threads of Elon's Twitter bid have been laid bare for the past two weeks.

  • Elon Musk invited legal scrutiny by tweeting out his doubts about a $44 billion Twitter bid

    Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s early Friday morning tweet proclaiming his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter (TWTR) is on hold may violate laws meant to protect public markets from manipulation, experts say.

  • Why Boeing Failed to Sustain Its Altitude Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) joined the rally on Friday morning, trading up more than 6% at one point, only to give up most of those gains as they day went on. Investors got a reminder of the challenges that face Boeing's commercial division, taking the wind out of the shares. It's been a tough run for Boeing, with shares down by more than 60% since the start of 2020.

  • World's Richest Family Bet on Munis, Japanese Stocks, Coinbase

    (Bloomberg) -- An investment firm for the Walton family ramped up its position in a U.S. municipal bond fund and added a sizable stake in Japanese equities, while also betting on small-cap stocks and Coinbase Global Inc. before tumultuous declines. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Rus

  • It’s Time to Go Bargain-Hunting in Tech. 2 Stocks That Look Impossibly Cheap.

    Micron could be the cheapest tech stock in the market, based on its price/earnings ratio. Western Digital isn’t far behind.

  • 12 Best Energy Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best energy stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector which highlights key trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks for 2022. The energy sector has been the biggest contributor to skyrocketing inflation in […]

  • Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

    Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was "temporarily on hold" while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. Twitter shares initially fell more than 20% in premarket trading, but after Musk, the chief executive of electric car market Tesla Inc, sent a second tweet saying he remained committed to the deal, they regained some ground. Musk, the world's richest person, decided to waive due diligence when he agreed to buy Twitter on April 25, in an effort to get the San Francisco-based company to accept his "best and final offer."

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • Soros fund doubles down on Rivian bet, buys stakes in Lucid, Nio

    Billionaire George Soros’s investment fund has doubled down on its bet on Rivian Automotive Inc. and taken new positions on EV makers Nio Inc. and Lucid Motors Inc., according to a filing late Friday. The fund sold off its positions on Fisker Inc. and on General Motors Co.

  • This portfolio manager’s strategy uses just one ETF and his own ‘crash indicator’ to beat the market by 530%

    Our call of the day from Thomas Kee Jr. is pounding the table over the importance of volatility, but says investors need to not just fear the lows, but embrace the highs.

  • Moderna Acted Fast to Remove CFO After Hearing of Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. said it acted immediately to remove Jorge Gomez as chief financial officer earlier this week after it learned of an investigation related to the handling of incentives at his former company. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderElon Musk Troll

  • Analysts See an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 3 Stocks

    The stock market presents a somewhat confusing picture for now. The main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 16% on the S&P 500 and 25% on the NASDAQ. Drops of this magnitude come with a caveat, however: it’s inevitable that some fundamentally sound stocks are seeing drops in share price just due to the overall market’s downward trend. Indeed, Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty, in their words, attractive entry points -- beaten-down stocks that are primed for

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Underway, But Don't Go Until This Happens

    A rally attempt is underway. Get ready, get set, but don't go just yet. Chevron, Broadcom, Tesla and Twitter are among stocks to watch.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy, and Sundial Stocks Popped on Friday

    Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) reported its fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings last night, and in so doing, sparked a rally across the cannabis sector today. As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of Aurora Cannabis itself are already up 13%, and peer producers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) are benefiting as well -- up 8.5% and 5.9%, respectively. Heading into Q3, analysts had forecast that Aurora Cannabis would lose $0.19 per share (0.25 Canadian dollars, and furthermore, this was a pro forma prediction) on sales of $41.5 million -- about CA$53.7 million.

  • Signs of market bottom elude investors after steep selloff

    Investors are studying an array of indicators for clues on how much further a brutal slide in U.S. stocks could run, with some signs suggesting the tumble in equities may not be over. The S&P 500 extended its decline to nearly 20% from January’s record peak on Thursday before an end-of-week bounce, approaching the cusp of a bear market amid concerns that persistently high inflation will prompt more aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate increases that could undermine the economy. Declines have been even steeper in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which is down 24.5% year-to-date.

  • Warren Buffett Beats the Market Rout Again

    Billionaire Warren Buffet is one of two people in the top ten richest people in the world who has seen his net worth rise since January, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report, is ranked number five on the index, which is a daily ranking of the world's richest people. The only other billionaire in the top 10 of the Bloomberg list is Gautam Adani, an Indian infrastructure magnate that owns real estate, commodities and power generation and transmission, whose total net worth is $102 billion and his year-to-date performance is a profit of $25.5 billion.

  • California Sees Record $97.5 Billion Surplus, Driven by the Rich

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that his state has a record $97.5 billion operating surplus, as high tax rates on its wealthiest residents mean he has more cash to fund liberal priorities such as education and health care.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Ru

  • Bitcoin Billionaire Fortunes Plummet in Crypto Meltdown

    After reaching $3 trillion in November, the market value of the crypto market has fallen to $1.37 trillion.