U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,354.69
    -19.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,579.47
    -313.13 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,753.06
    +1.66 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,034.52
    -13.57 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.59
    +6.87 (+7.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.50
    +23.80 (+1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    +0.64 (+2.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1148
    -0.0074 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7530
    -0.0860 (-4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3379
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8680
    -0.1220 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,985.04
    +3,609.13 (+8.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.55
    +15.56 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,400.63
    -57.62 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Investopedia Unveils Winners of its 2022 Best Robo-Advisors Awards

·2 min read

Wealthfront, Betterment, and M1 Finance among top honorees

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Investopedia (www.investopedia.com) announced the winners of its 2022 Best Robo-Advisors Awards, recognizing the best digital advice and financial planning platforms across categories including Best Overall, Best for Beginners, and Best for Socially Responsible Investing.

Investopedia completed an unbiased, comprehensive comparison of more than 20 robo-advisors for this year's awards.

Millions of new investors who joined the markets in 2020 and experienced consistent returns through 2021 are discovering the value of financial planning and advice amid ongoing volatility in 2022. For this year's Best Robo-Advisors Awards, Investopedia completed an unbiased, comprehensive comparison of more than 20 robo-advisors to determine which provide the best solutions and experiences for investors. The winners enhanced their platforms with products and features to meet increased demand by investors for education, tax planning, and diversification.

"As investors have become more demanding of the digital platforms they use to invest and manage their money, robo-advisors have had to step up their offerings in the past year," said Caleb Silver, Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia. "Our 2022 Best Robo-Advisors Award honorees rose to that challenge by offering more diverse portfolios, improved tax-loss harvesting capabilities, and other features investors want during this time of market uncertainty."

Winners of the Investopedia 2022 Best Robo-Advisors Awards:

  • Best Overall: Wealthfront

  • Best for Beginners: Betterment

  • Best for Low Costs: M1 Finance

  • Best for Mobile: E*TRADE Core Portfolios

  • Best for Goal Planning: Wealthfront

  • Best for Portfolio Construction: Interactive Advisors

  • Best for Portfolio Management: Personal Capital

  • Best for Cash Management: Betterment

  • Best for Education: Merrill Guided Investing

  • Best for Socially Responsible Investing: Interactive Advisors

  • Best for Sophisticated Investors: M1 Finance

To see the complete list of winners and rankings by category, visit the Investopedia 2020 Best Robo-Advisors Awards page here.

About Investopedia
Investopedia helps its over 18 million monthly U.S. users (Comscore, January 2022) learn how to understand complex financial concepts, improve their investing skills, and learn how to manage their money. Whether in a classroom, a boardroom or a living room, Investopedia editors and its network of financial advisors and experts have answered questions and earned readers' trust since 1999. Investopedia is part of the Dotdash Meredith family of brands.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investopedia-unveils-winners-of-its-2022-best-robo-advisors-awards-301492877.html

SOURCE Investopedia

Recommended Stories

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Target Hits the Mark, but This Once-Healthy Stock Is Plunging Tuesday

    Stock investors have had to wrestle with an increasingly complex combination of factors affecting markets, as the fallout from measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine continues to ripple around the world. One bright spot on a gloomy market day was Target (NYSE: TGT), which announced quarterly results that affirmed the ongoing strength of the U.S. consumer economy. Shares of Target soared almost 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

  • ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021 and introduced first-quarter 2022 financial guidance.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Dropped Today

    The travel industry had a rough start to the week, with stocks falling across the market. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continued, and that's at least making investors think twice about owning stocks like cruise lines, which rely on customers and locations all over the world, including places people may not want to visit right now. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was hardest hit, falling as much as 6.1% in early trading and closing the day down 3.7%.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • The List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps Growing

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26World’s B

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$47.5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of C$47,466,250, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option in the amount of C$6,191,250. The Offering was completed by way of a short form prospectus filed in all of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, and the Units wer

  • Read This Before Judging Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s (NYSE:KMI) ROE

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • Is Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining...

  • GoodRx Stock Is Plunging to a Record Low. Its Earnings Were That Bad.

    Prescription-drug-referral platform GoodRx is seeing shares dive after the company reported a disappointing fourth quarter and glum outlook.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Sea Limited Quarterly Results Miss on Earnings, Beat On Revenue

    SE stock fell during premarket action Tuesday as the Singapore-based provider of e-commerce and gaming reported quarterly results.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 2/28: JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs

    The market's been on a wild ride lately, reacting to every twist and turn in the Ukrainian crisis, but Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday that the real concern remains inflation, and things are going to get worse before they get better. Make no mistake, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a geopolitical and humanitarian disaster. Cramer explained that U.S. banks are not linked to Russian and European banks as they've been the past.

  • Baidu Stock Jumps Even as Earnings Miss Estimates. Here’s What to Like.

    Baidu, often hailed as China's Google, eked out a revenue beat despite a marked slowdown in its core business. Thank cloud computing and AI.

  • There's More Than Just $50 Billion Separating Lowe's and Home Depot Stocks

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently announced fourth-quarter earnings, which came one day after Home Depot (NYSE: HD) issued its quarterly update. And except for in one area, Lowe's entire report followed the trend of lagging behind the industry leader.

  • Novavax's stock is down 6% after missing revenue expectations for the fourth quarter

    Shares of Novavax Inc. were down 6.7% in premarket trading on Tuesday, the day after the company fell short of revenue expectations for the fourth quarter of 2021. Novavax on Monday reported $222.2 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021. The FactSet consensus was $331.8 million. The company's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine is its only authorized or approved therapy; it recently received authorization in several regions, including the European Union, New Zealand, and the U.K. (The shot