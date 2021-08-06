U.S. markets open in 6 hours 57 minutes

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

·2 min read
In this article:
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE August 6, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against DiDi Global Inc. ('DiDi' or 'the Company') (NYSE:DIDI) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in June 2021 (the 'IPO'), or between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021, inclusive (the 'Class Period'), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 7, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. DiDi 'had the problem of collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations.' The Company's app would be subjected to a cybersecurity review by Cyberspace Administration of China ('CAC'). The CAC instructed all app stores in the country to remove the Company's app. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about DiDi, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658671/INVESTOR-ACTION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-DiDi-Global-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

