U.S. markets open in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,970.50
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,913.00
    -44.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,158.25
    +79.75 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,346.60
    -9.20 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.71
    -0.68 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.80
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    26.14
    -0.15 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1925
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.03
    -0.66 (-3.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    -0.0070 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1900
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,382.12
    -3,805.93 (-6.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,106.59
    -87.66 (-7.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,749.70
    -11.77 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,921.09
    +154.12 (+0.52%)
     

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $250,000 to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Plug Power Inc. ("Plug Power" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:PLUG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 9, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 7, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Plug Power failed to file its annual report for 2020 in a timely manner due to delays in reviewing the classification of certain costs and other matters. The Company was likely to report a failure to maintain appropriate internal controls over financial reporting. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Plug Power, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635729/INVESTOR-ACTION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Plug-Power-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-250000-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Global investors value China's Ant Group at over $200 billion - sources

    Some of Ant Group's global investors have valued the Chinese fintech firm at over $200 billion based on its 2020 performance, said people with knowledge of the matter, offering a more sober estimate after the shelving of its IPO and forced restructuring. The number is at least a third above Ant's valuation after its last fundraising in 2018 when it emerged as the world's most valuable unlisted technology company, yet is far short of the $315 billion it touted for what was set to be the world's largest IPO. Investor hopes for a massive windfall were dashed when regulatory scrutiny scuppered the $37 billion initial public offering (IPO) days ahead of Ant's November listing.

  • German COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: RKI

    German coronavirus infections are spreading exponentially, up 20% in the last week, an expert at the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Tuesday, adding that the risk of AstraZeneca's vaccine was relatively low. On Monday, the number of cases per 100,000 rose to 83, up from 79 on Sunday and 68 a week ago, and the RKI has warned that metric could reach 200 by the middle of next month. Germany on Monday suspended use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, making it the latest of several European countries to hit pause following reports of blood coagulation disorders in recipients.

  • Suspension of AstraZeneca shots is 'political decision': Italy's medicines regulator head

    The decision by Germany, France and Italy to suspend AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots after several countries reported possible serious side-effects is a "political one", the director general of Italy's medicines authority AIFA said on Tuesday. Magrini said that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and that the benefit to risk ratio of the jab is "widely positive".

  • Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has memoir out in September

    Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has a memoir coming out this fall that her publisher is calling an “unvarnished take" on her rise to becoming one of the world's most powerful women. “My Life in Full: Work, Family and Our Future" will be published Sept. 28, Portfolio Books announced Monday. Nooyi, 65, will trace her life from her childhood in India to her experiences as an immigrant at Yale University's business school to her many achievements as the rare woman and person of color in the upper echelons of the corporate world.

  • Elon Musk Is Now the ‘Technoking’ of Tesla. What’s Behind the Name.

    The electric vehicle maker has told the Securities and Exchange Commission that its founder is adding a title. And the CFO is now also the Master of Coin.

  • Tesla Semi Prototype Hits The Test Track: Watch The Official Video

    Last week, drone footage was released from a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fan who spotted the company testing its upcoming Tesla Semi on the track. Now Tesla has released its own footage on the company's Twitter account. The Semi has no trailer, but is zipping around the curved and banked track with ease. The all electric semi is extremely quiet relative to a traditional semi, but road noise can be heard, along with the almost airplane-like whir of the electric motors. Semi on the track pic.twitter.com/0QCTYGbLJv — Tesla (@Tesla) March 14, 2021 The Tesla Semi's specs are impressive. The vehicle has four motors, and the long-range version can go 500 miles on a full charge with a full load, according to Tesla. The zero-to-60 time of 5 seconds rivals some sports cars, and even with a full load it can get to 60 miles an hour in about 20 seconds. Diesel semis can take up to 1 minute to reach that speed with a full load, as anyone that has been stuck behind one on a freeway on-ramp knows. The Tesla Semi is rumored to start production in early July. It's speculated that Tesla could make up to 2,500 Semis this year. While production will start in Tesla's Fremont factory in California, the bulk of Semi production is expected to occur at the Gigafactory Texas, which is under construction. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Expanding Insurance On Its Cars To IllinoisVideo Shows Tesla Model 3 Accelerating Away From Attempted Carjacking© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders - source

    India will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, fining anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, a senior government official told Reuters in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into the red-hot asset class. The bill, one of the world's strictest policies against cryptocurrencies, would criminalise possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets, said the official, who has direct knowledge of the plan. The measure is in line with a January government agenda that called for banning private virtual currencies such as bitcoin while building a framework for an official digital currency.

  • Move Over China as Australia Finds New Home for Barley in Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian barley farmers have moved on, big time. Facing massive Chinese tariffs and an urgent need to ship a bumper harvest, they’re piling into one of the world’s mega markets for the grain -- Saudi Arabia.For the first time in about five years, Australia has meaningfully broken into the Saudi market, beating usually fierce competition from other suppliers, and there are signs that sales will continue at least until the middle of the year, according to Andrew Whitelaw, an agricultural analyst at Thomas Elder Markets.“We lost China,” said Whitelaw in Melbourne, but Saudi Arabia is shaping up to be Australia’s biggest customer this season. “If you look at the last three tenders in a row, we got the lion’s share of most of that,” he said. “In terms of volumes to Saudi Arabia, we’re getting more than anyone else.”In tender results announced last week, Australia appears likely to provide the bulk of a purchase of 660,000 tons, pushing out traditional suppliers from the European Union and Black Sea. Australian trade data show the value of exports to Saudi Arabia far exceeded every other destination in December.Saudi Arabia and China jostle for the position of top barley importer, with Saudi being ahead the past two years and China having an edge this year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The kingdom uses most of the barley as feed for sheep, camels and goats, a tradition among Bedouin tribes.The sales are a significant turnround for barley growers in Australia, who were hit last year by escalating political tensions with China, spurring Beijing to impose anti-dumping tariffs of over 80% on the grain as a retaliatory measure.China Slaps Duties on Australian Barley as Tensions EscalateThe surge in global crop prices to the highest in more than six years has lifted Australian barley sales. China’s been scooping up soybeans and grains to feed a recovering hog herd and rebuild stockpiles, pushing up world markets. That’s made Australian barley competitive, opening up new destinations.“There’s only a finite amount of grains, so when China soaks up a lot of demand, it means that other countries will buy alternate products, for instance barley instead of corn,” Whitelaw said.Thailand, VietnamAustralian farmers had a near-record harvest this season as rains supercharged crop yields. With expectations for next season also tipped to be favorable, the sales into new markets are welcome news.Mexico bought its first ever shipment in January, while sales to Thailand and Vietnam have surged. There are nascent signs of interest from India after the government removed phytosanitary restrictions that have kept Australian barley locked out of the country for a decade, Whitelaw said.Beer Craze May Boost Australian Barley Shipments to India Still, risks remain in the long term. Saudi Arabia is set to phase out government tenders as it shifts toward private deals. That could spur a decrease of barley imports in favor of other grains. At the start of February, the Foreign Agricultural Service of the USDA forecast barley imports at 6.2 million tons in 2020-21, about 23% below the official USDA’s latest estimates.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Retail Bitcoin Traders Rival Wall Street Buyers as Mania Builds

    (Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency market’s little guys are going toe-to-toe with the big banks as Bitcoin continues to surge to new highs, data compiled by JPMorgan Chase & Co. suggest.Using Square and Paypal data as a proxy, retail investors have purchased over 187,000 Bitcoins so far this quarter, compared to roughly 205,000 last quarter, strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a Friday report. Meanwhile, institutions have bought about 173,000 of the world’s largest cryptocurrency over that time frame -- as gathered by Bitcoin futures, fund flows and company announcements -- after buying nearly 307,000 in the last quarter of 2020.While far from bulletproof, the stats suggest that flows into Bitcoin are becoming more balanced after institutions dominated late last year. Wall Street’s embrace of crypto was cited a key reason for Bitcoin’s run-up in 2020, with banks and asset managers alike unveiling plans in the space. Now, with the Reddit-fueled meme stock craze cooling and novelties such as digital artwork setting records, retail traders -- some now armed with $1,400 stimulus checks -- are taking control.“For many retail cryptocurrency traders, Bitcoin was the bread-and-butter trade of the pandemic. Meme stock trading volatility burnt many, but Bitcoin has maintained an amazingly bullish trend that has made most winners,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Retail traders got reinvigorated with the latest NFT buzz and as the stimulus checks hit their bank accounts.”Bitcoin climbed above $60,000 for the first time this weekend after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill into law, but dropped below that mark Monday morning. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has surged roughly 990% over the past year.Those staggering gains can become self-fulfilling as individuals on the sidelines want to get in on the action, according to Brian Vendig, president of MJP Wealth Advisors.“When institutions started to get more into the space, that shows market leadership and helps to show validation for something and then individual investors also want to participate,” Vendig said. “As you see something taking off, that creates an impulse where you want to participate -- that balancing act tilting more to the greed side or the fear of missing out, I’m sure that’s a component to it as well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Tycoon Who Lost $32 Billion Tries to Salvage an Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Wang Jianlin used to be Asia’s richest person, busy expanding his Dalian Wanda Group Co. by acquiring trophy assets overseas, all aided by easy credit.Now the 66-year-old doesn’t even figure among China’s top 30 richest people, having lost about $32 billion of his personal fortune in less than six years -- the most for any tycoon in that period. As Wang seeks to cut the group’s total debt from 362 billion yuan ($56 billion) and turn his entertainment-to-property empire around, he’s facing skeptical bond investors.Braced for a wall of maturing onshore notes peaking this year, some of Wanda’s dollar bonds were among the first to tumble earlier this month, when a broader decline hit the Asian credit market. The selloff, partly triggered by concerns over the looming payments, came as a warning from investors eager to see how Wang will manage to steer his group clear of the debt risks that convulsed peers such as HNA Group Co., China Evergrande Group and Anbang Group Holdings Co.“The group’s liquidity is a key consideration for investors,” said Dan Wang, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. A representative for Wanda didn’t respond to requests for comment on the debt risks.Wanda’s Wang, who once purchased Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid as part of the binge-buying and aspired to compete with Walt Disney Co., is still shedding some of those assets. The latest came last week, when Wanda gave up control of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., with its stake now representing less than 10% of the world’s largest movie-theater chain.Despite the disposals following a government crackdown on credit-fueled expansion, Wanda Group’s debt as of June ballooned to the highest since 2017. The pandemic has only added to the woes, dealing a blow to its cinemas, malls, theme parks, hotels and sports events.As China stabilizes its economy after containing the virus, the reopening of movie theaters and malls is providing Wang the much-needed time to steady his ship. He’s pressing ahead with a strategy he’s advocated for years, called the “asset-light” model, to reduce leverage.That means spending less by cutting back on land purchases. Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group Co., one of the world’s biggest mall operators that accounts for almost half of the group’s revenue, will stop buying plots starting this year and license its brand to partners instead, the company’s President Xiao Guangrui told mainland media in September.No Alternative“Wanda had no real alternative to its new asset-light strategy,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Kaiyuan Capital in Hong Kong, who doesn’t hold any Wanda unit shares or bonds. “The company’s debts were unsustainable.”The effect of the pandemic on Wanda has been astounding.Movie producer and cinema operator Wanda Film Holding Co. said it may have racked up a record $1 billion in net loss last year. Despite becoming a favorite in the recent Reddit-fueled share rally, AMC warned several times it was near the brink of insolvency and reported its worst-ever annual loss as revenue plunged 77%. Wanda Commercial Management said sales and profit fell nearly 50% in the first nine months of 2020.Even if Wanda’s businesses tide over the global health crisis, there’s no certainty creditors will be kind after the developments at other indebted Chinese conglomerates such as HNA, Evergrande and lately at Suning Appliance Group Co.In an offering circular in September, Wanda told investors that the group’s level of indebtedness may “adversely affect” some operations. The conglomerate is also facing tighter credit rules in the real estate sector as Chinese regulators look to curb financial risk.Wanda and its units raised about 48.2 billion yuan in local and offshore debt last year, the most since 2016. A part of it was used to pay older obligations as the group needs to refinance or repay about 32 billion yuan of domestic bonds due in 2021.While the group’s dollar bonds have almost erased their losses since tumbling earlier this month -- their worst week in almost a year -- credit traders cited concerns over the group’s maturing local bonds and a selloff in some of its onshore notes.Wanda Commercial Management’s debt is rated non-investment grade by Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.In his heyday, Wang -- a former People’s Liberation Army soldier -- jetted around in his Gulfstream G550 private plane, paying top prices for assets including a luxury property in Beverly Hills, Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment and One Nine Elms in London, one of Europe’s tallest residential towers.His fortune took a dive as China started to crack down on such expansion and capital outflows. His wealth has shrunk to about $14 billion from a peak of $46 billion in 2015, when he was crowned Asia’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.“Wanda gained surprisingly little from its period of unconstrained investment opportunity,” said Kaiyuan Capital’s Silvers. “The company has since been quicker to shed assets than other conglomerates, but it still has far to go.”The asset-light strategy would help generate sustainable recurring rental income for Wanda Commercial Management, the “cash cow” of the group, said Chloe He, corporate-rating director at Fitch. It can also prevent the company from committing heavy capital expenditure and taking on too much debt, she added.“This is going to be very helpful for them to deleverage in the future, provided they don’t invest in something else,” He said.(Updates with credit rating profile in 16th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Battered China Traders Sell Engagement Ring, Grandpa’s Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s slew of retail investors that piled into mutual funds in the past year are now offloading prized heirlooms as they cope with losses they have suffered under the country’s $1 trillion stock market rout.More than 200,000 users have flocked to Chinese online resale platform Xianyu in the past week, seeking to offset losses from their mutual fund investments by putting precious possessions for sale, according to a statement posted Friday on the marketplace affiliated with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.“A diamond engagement ring” and “a watch passed down by the great grandfather” were among the possessions for sale, the statement posted on Xianyu’s official WeChat account said. The company was referring to items that were being advertised with the phrase “mutual fund losses.” It was unclear how many sellers who used the keyword had actually suffered losses.The message from Xianyu comes as Chinese investors pile into professionally managed funds to chase market-trouncing returns, shifting away from a once more popular do-it-yourself style of trading stocks. However, with money managers having thrown cash at a handful of market darlings like Kweichow Moutai Co. -- pushing the liquor-maker’s valuations to near records -- the correction in stocks has also accelerated mutual fund losses on the way down.“It may be convenient to dispose of idle goods when you need money following investment losses, but be wary that the price is separating from valuable memories,” Xianyu said in the statement.China’s stock market has wiped out $1 trillion in value in the past three weeks. The CSI 300 Index fell 2.2% at the close on Monday, as persistent liquidity concerns overshadowed data showing the strength of the nation’s economic recovery.Funds fronted by star managers were also battered. Zhang Kun’s popular E Fund Blue Chip Selected Mixed Fund had nearly erased this year’s gains by Friday, according to data from financial website East Money’s fund tracker.Still, some market watchers downplayed the significance of the Xianyu statement, arguing that mutual fund investors should accept losses in volatile markets in anticipation of long-term profits. And some investors that put up possessions for sale didn’t seem to be motivated by making up for losses.“I am putting this piece of mineral up for sale to double down on mutual funds once the market rebounds,” one user on Xianyu said, offering a blue-colored stone for sale for 35 yuan ($5.40).(Updates with stock market close in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Russia Considers Faster Rate Hikes This Year as Inflation Spikes

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia is considering moving faster than previously signaled to tighten monetary policy and may bring its key interest rate up by 125 basis points or more before the end of the year, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions.A surge in inflation and concerns about government plans to increase spending mean the central bank may raise the rate in several steps to 5.5% or possibly even 6% -- though that’s currently seen as less likely -- by the end of the year, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss deliberations that aren’t public. The rate now stands at a record low of 4.25%.Such a fast move to tighten monetary policy would represent a dramatic shift for the central bank, which until recently had said its posture would remain accommodative into 2022 in order to sustain the economic recovery. Economists expect no more than 50 basis points of hikes this year, according to Bloomberg surveys.The ruble rose past 73 per dollar for the first time since December after the news, slipping a bit later to trade at 73.0925 at 4:31 p.m. in Moscow. Forward-rate agreements showed 52 basis points of tightening over the next three months, the most in a year.Sberbank CIB, TS Lombard and Sovcombank issued reports Monday forecasting a hike at Friday’s Bank of Russia meeting, but the majority of economists continue to see no change.Read More: Bank of Russia’s Hawkish Hold on Rates Won’t Last Much LongerInflation exceeded forecasts in February, with higher food prices and a weak ruble helping push the rate to 5.7%, well beyond the central bank’s 4% target. Economic growth was stronger than expected after Russia avoided a lockdown at the end of 2020. The central bank is also concerned the government will boost spending this year, releasing cash earlier than expected and fueling price pressures, according to the person.The Bank of Russia didn’t respond to an email seeking comment on rate discussions. The central bank is currently in a self-imposed quiet period where it doesn’t comment on monetary policy ahead of Friday’s meeting.Market PressureNabiullina is in line to be among of the first central bankers globally to tighten policy in the months ahead.Since the latest inflation numbers were released, derivatives traders more than tripled their expectations for interest-rate increases in the coming three months. Ten-year ruble bond yields are testing their highest levels in a year.“The market is forcing its short-term concerns on the central bank, which will struggle to ignore it,” said Viktor Szabo, who helps manage $560 billion at Aberdeen asset management in London. The first hike could come as early as Friday’s meeting, he said, but April is more likely and will depend on revised data for gross domestic product growth, due at the start of the month.What Our Economists Say:“The Bank of Russia’s tightening cycle has effectively begun, with the hawkish guidance shifting expectations. Whether a first move comes Friday or not until April, a rate hike sounds imminent, and more importantly the pace this year could be steep.”-- Scott Johnson, Bloomberg EconomicsAs the global economy recovers from the pandemic and developed-market investors guess at the potential scope of price pressure, inflation is picking up in some emerging nations, making a more hawkish policy response all but inevitable. Turkey and Brazil are forecast to lift rates on Thursday and South Africa and the Czech Republic are seen following suit later this year.In an interview with local media on Friday, Nabiullina said the bank may shift as soon as this year to a neutral policy -- one that neither stokes nor slows inflation -- implying at least 75 basis points of hikes.(Updates with fresh market reaction, analyst quotes from fourth paragraph. (An earlier version of this article was corrected to reflect the proper spelling of Nabiullina’s first name.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors ignoring geopolitical risks to target undervalued Russian equities: analysts

    Russian companies are cashing in on a global equity boom, leveraging growth potential and low valuations as investors largely ignore geopolitical risks and the risk of further sanctions on Moscow, analysts and bankers said. Russian gold miner GV Gold on Monday became the latest local company to announce plans for an initial public offering (IPO), following e-commerce firm Ozon's Nasdaq listing in November and retailer Fix Price's in London in March, when M.Video also made a secondary public offering (SPO). "There is an understanding that you need to look to emerging markets for returns and Russia, on average, is cheaper than many others," a senior banker working on Russian deals said.

  • Singapore Property Dynasty’s China Deal Is a Cautionary Tale

    (Bloomberg) -- When Singapore’s richest property family invested in a Chinese real estate group, the deal was touted as “game-changing” for its expansion in Asia’s largest economy. Almost a year later, it has instead become a cautionary tale for firms looking to invest in Chinese developers.In a case of a dream turning into a burden, City Developments Ltd. last month revealed a S$1.78 billion ($1.3 billion) writedown on Chongqing-based Sincere Property Group that led the Singapore firm to suffer a record annual loss.The impairment constituted almost all of CDL’s S$1.9 billion investment in Sincere, which more than doubled from its initial outlay as its partner’s finances deteriorated. Now CDL has had enough, saying it will no longer inject funds until the Chinese company returns to health. Cash-strapped Sincere has dragged their rift into the open after missing a bond repayment.CDL’s wager in a Chinese developer with liquidity issues quickly unraveled when Beijing imposed checks on fresh fund-raising by highly indebted builders that breached its “three red lines.” For others seeking to expand in China, its predicament is a warning: Investing in the world’s second-largest economy may be seductive but also comes with hidden risks.“It’s a tightly regulated sector and swift change in policies can quickly turn the table against an investor,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung. “In Sincere’s case, the three red lines rule heightened the refinancing difficulties of smaller-scale developers with high leverage.”Conducting due diligence when investing in China may not reveal the true extent of debts, profitability or potential of a company, said corporate governance expert Mak Yuen Teen, an associate professor of accounting at the National University of Singapore.“Due diligence is more challenging and differences in legal system, rule of law, business practices and corporate governance are all risks that are greater in China than, say, in other more developed markets,” Mak said.While CDL declined to comment for this story, Chief Executive Officer Sherman Kwek said at the company’s earnings briefing on Feb. 26 that Sincere’s debt restructuring turned out to be “far more difficult, challenging and complex than we expected.”To scrutinize Sincere before clinching the April 2020 deal, CDL hired one of the big-four accounting firms, along with HSBC Holdings Plc as its financial adviser and China-based Fangda Partners on legal matters. Representatives for Fangda and HSBC declined to comment.CDL conducted thorough due diligence, said Zhao Dongmei, chief financial officer of Sincere Holding Group, the second-largest shareholder in the Chinese builder. “We opened hundreds of accounts to them, our entire situation,” Zhao said in an interview.Sincere faced debt issues even before CDL took it over. At the end of 2019, its liabilities made up 68% of assets excluding advance proceeds from projects sold on contract, according to calculations based on its financial report. That’s close to the 70% ceiling later imposed by authorities -- one of the red lines -- as a condition for refinancing.The Chinese developer had almost 16 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of short-term interest-bearing liabilities as of June 2020, versus about 2.6 billion yuan of cash on hand, its semiannual report showed. It has around 3 billion yuan in bonds coming due this year through September, including 444.5 million yuan on a note that matured on March 9.Sincere paid interest on that bond two days after it matured, though investors are still waiting for a principal payment, according to two bondholders.Blame GameThen the blame game began. After missing the repayment, Sincere released a statement saying delays in decision-making by CDL “severely affected” its ability to use fundraising and asset disposals to improve operations and cashflows.CDL replied by saying that Sincere’s message contained incorrect information which could mislead people to believe it should take primary responsibility. While CDL has a 51% joint controlling stake, the Singapore developer said it doesn’t have majority control of Sincere’s board decisions.At last month’s earnings briefing, chairman and family patriarch Kwek Leng Beng said CDL needed the consent of Sincere’s founder and chairman Wu Xu to monetize its numerous portfolio assets. “He has a different view from us,” Kwek said, adding that he was hopeful that Wu would cooperate.To be sure, the firms have faced headwinds beyond their control. On top of the crackdown on leverage, the real estate industry has been roiled by the pandemic, which slowed demand for residential and commercial assets. Yet CDL renegotiated the deal after Covid-19 struck, describing the new terms as “significantly improved” over original ones announced in May 2019.“CDL could have overestimated the easiness of cashing out on Sincere’s heavy assets post-pandemic, and underestimated its refinancing difficulties,” said Hung. “Then things quickly went downhill when the three red lines rule was introduced in August.”Shares of CDL rose 0.7% on Monday morning in Singapore. The stock has gained less than 1% since the Sincere deal was announced 11 months ago, while the benchmark Straits Times Index is up 19%. Chairman Kwek has signaled his optimism that the Chinese firm might still attract investors. But with fellow local developers busy repairing their own balance sheets to comply with the stricter rules, that could be wishful thinking, according to Hung. With Sincere unable to repay its bond on time, “any white knight coming in could be investing at a distressed price given its serious liquidity problem,” she said.“The cautionary tale for other companies is, venturing out to diversify is great, but you need to take a step back and see where your true competitive advantage lies and whether you’re truly gaining from the acquisition,” Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Not everything that glitters is gold.”(Updates with CDL shares in the third-to-last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Two Tech Stocks To Watch As Biden Pours Trillions Into The Green Economy

    As Biden prepares to pour $2 trillion into green companies, these 2 companies could get a boost from the electric vehicle boom of 2021

  • Stocks Climb to All-Time Highs; Crude Oil Declines: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks closed at a record high for a third consecutive trading session amid growing optimism over the budding economic recovery and progress on vaccines. Long-term Treasury yields edged lower.The benchmark S&P 500 Index gained for a fifth straight trading session, led by the utilities and real estate sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at a record and finished up for a seventh session in a row. Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Facebook Inc. led the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 higher. Crude oil pared a loss of more than 2%.“U.S. equities have become a buy high, sell higher asset class on the heels of economic reopening optimism, vaccination progress and additional government stimulus,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist for U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “We’re maintaining our glass half full orientation for equities and that’s a function of favorable fundamental sentiment and technical trends.”Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes declined from the more than one-year high reached last week.Brent crude dropped overnight, erasing a gain after a raft of economic data from China added to signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Concerns about tightening liquidity weighed on Chinese shares, with the CSI 300 Index closing down 2.2%.Investors remain preoccupied with rising long-term borrowing costs and their implications for reflation trades and the rotation in the stock market from growth to value shares.In the U.S., investors are also considering the potential impact of higher taxes and how that could affect corporate profit growth. President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for a long-term economic program, according to people familiar with the matter. The White House is expected to propose a suite of tax increases, mostly mirroring Biden’s 2020 campaign proposals, according to four people familiar with the discussions.”I think the market will wait a bit longer on the Biden tax story,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. “People are going to want to know what is actually proposed, and more importantly, what is likely to make it through Congress.”Biden Eyes First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 in Next Economic PlanElsewhere, Bitcoin pulled back after a weekend rally that sent prices above $61,000 for the first time. The largest cryptocurrency was trading at about $56,000 on Monday.These are some key events this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his no-tightening policy stance at the Fed policy meeting Wednesday.Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.These are the main moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Amazon can get anything in the world physically to your door in under 48 hours. It takes Uncle Sam six days’: Americans wait impatiently for their stimulus checks

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.

  • Rate-Hike Bets Offer Cushion After Emerging-Market Currency Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies could catch a breather following their biggest four-week slide in more than a year as investors bet on a more hawkish tone from central banks in the developing world.Turkey and Brazil may deliver the Group of 20’s first rate hikes in 2021 this week, potentially lending support to two currencies caught in the crosshairs amid surging U.S. Treasury yields. In Washington, the Federal Reserve is expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged, though traders will parse any comments that may suggest concern over the recent bond-market volatility.An MSCI Inc. gauge of developing-nation currencies extended its longest weekly slump since August 2019. Meantime, dollar-denominated debt declined for a fifth week, representing the worst retreat in more than five years. Still, emerging-market equities rebounded from their selloff after U.S. President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus bill into law and the biggest exchange-traded funds dedicated to emerging-market stocks and bonds led another week of inflows to the asset class.The current backdrop has parallels to 2010, when the global economy recovered from a deep crisis, commodity prices improved and the Fed stayed on hold, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. In that episode, central banks in the developing world started hiking rates to the benefit of their currencies.“Simple historical analogues suggest that tighter monetary policy should support EM currency performance relative to peers,” Goldman’s London-based strategists Kamakshya Trivedi and Davide Crosilla wrote in a report.Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Rising U.S. Yields; Central Bank MeetingsCentral Bank WatchPolicy makers in Indonesia and Taiwan will announce rate decisions on Thursday, just hours after the Fed. Both are expected to stick to the status quo amid recent market volatilityBank Indonesia cut its benchmark rate to a record low of 3.5% at its last meeting in February amid concern a resurgence of Covid-19 cases would slow the economic recovery. The rupiah is one of the worst-performing currencies in Asia in the past monthFebruary’s rate cut is likely to mark the end of BI’s easing cycle, United Overseas Bank said in a reportTaiwan’s central bank, which meets quarterly, last lowered its benchmark rate in March 2020 by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.125%. The Taiwanese dollar is Asia’s best performer this yearTaiwan’s policy makers will keep their key rate unchanged as a recovery is underway and domestic liquidity conditions are already supportive, according to Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.Policy makers in Turkey are expected to boost the key rate by 100 basis points on Thursday to rein in inflation, according to almost all of the economists surveyed by BloombergTurkish inflation accelerated for a fifth month in February amid a rally in oil pricesThe lira has the second-highest one-week implied volatility among emerging-market peersBrazil’s central bank will probably begin a tightening cycle as inflation accelerates. Swap rates price in a half-percentage-point rate hike and some traders are betting on a 75 basis-point moveIt would be the first rate increase since 2015. The decision will be key for the real, which policy makers have been propping up through market interventionsInvestors will also watch for updates on fresh emergency cash handouts as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates and local governments reimpose some restrictionsThe Bank of Russia is expected to hold its key rate unchanged on Friday, according to the majority of economists surveyed by BloombergStill, the monetary regulator is considering moving faster than previously signaled to tighten monetary policy and may bring its key interest rate up by 125 basis points or more before the end of the year, according to a person with knowledge of the discussionsThe ruble is the best-performing emerging-market currency this month to dateThe Central Bank of Egypt is expected to hold its deposit rate unchanged on ThursdayU.S.-China MeetingU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan will hold talks with China’s most senior foreign policy official, Yang Jiechi, and foreign minister Wang Yi, in AnchorageThe Biden administration has signaled it will maintain the tough U.S. stance toward China. At the same time, officials have said they want to cooperate on issues such as climate change. Blinken has said the U.S. approach to China will be “competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be and adversarial when it must be”Other Key DataChina data released Monday show eye-popping growth rates of more than 30% for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment, though the data were distorted by comparisons from a year ago when the economy was virtually shut downThe yuan has been comparatively stable this year, with a gain of about 0.4%Also on Monday, China’s central bank announced the rate for its medium-term lending facility, a major open-market operation tool, remains unchanged. It last cut the level in March 2020, to 2.95% from 3.15%Indonesia reported trade statistics on Monday, showing exports jumped a better-than-forecast 8.6% in February and the trade surplus widenedIndia’s trade deficit narrowed more than economists expected in FebruaryThe Philippines released January data on Monday showing overseas workers’ remittances fell 1.7% from a year earler, a smaller decline than economists estimated. The pandemic saw the amount repatriated fall last year for the first time since 2001The government will publish balance-of-payments figures for February on FridaySouth Korea will post February unemployment data Wednesday after the jobless rate jumped to a 21-year high of 5.4% the prior monthA reading of Chile’s fourth-quarter gross domestic product, scheduled for Thursday, will be watched for fresh information on how the economy is emerging from the pandemic. The nation’s vaccine rollout is the fastest in Latin America, though its success has been marred by a spike in casesColombia posted January retail sales figures on Monday, offering money managers a fresh look at activity; the nation will also release industrial production dataUruguay is expected to release its fourth-quarter gross domestic product data, which may show some recovery from a steep contraction earlier in the pandemicFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus check tracker: Why you may see ‘Payment Status Not Available’—or a pending direct deposit in your bank account

    Also, why can’t you withdraw the stimulus payment in your bank account?

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.