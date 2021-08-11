U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,445.11
    +8.36 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.93
    +191.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,751.83
    -36.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.93
    -7.43 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.85
    +0.56 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.30
    +19.60 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1755
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3520
    +0.0100 (+0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3879
    +0.0044 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3480
    -0.1920 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,398.57
    +1,492.03 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.34
    +28.50 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Piedmont Lithium Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Piedmont Lithium Inc. ('Piedmont' or 'the Company') (NASDAQ:PLL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 21, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Piedmont would not follow the steps or timeline to secure all necessary permits from governmental agencies. The Company failed to inform appropriate governmental agencies and authorities of its planned activities. The Company failed to file applications with relevant authorities including the state and local governments. Despite its claims, the Company did not have 'strong local government support.' Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Piedmont, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659364/INVESTOR-ACTION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Piedmont-Lithium-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • Why Wix.com Stock Looks Sick This Morning

    Shares of website builder Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) are crashing -- down 14.5% as of 10:15 a.m. EDT -- despite the company reporting an earnings and revenue beat late last night. Heading into Q2, Wall Street had forecast that Wix would lose $0.37 per share (pro forma) on $311.7 million in revenue. Sales for the quarter climbed 34% year over year, with Wix observing that "more businesses continue to use Wix to create, manage and grow their online presence, with an increasing number depending on us as their full operating system."

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which provides an artificial intelligence-powered lending platform to help banks make smarter decisions, reported its second-quarter results Tuesday afternoon. As of 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Upstart was higher by about 25%, handily outpacing the major market averages. To put it mildly, Upstart shattered the market's expectations.

  • Why Is NIO's Stock Down Today?

    What happened Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading down modestly at midday on Wednesday, a few hours ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings report, expected after the U.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Analysts Just Made A Neat Upgrade To Their BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Forecasts

    BioNTech SE ( NASDAQ:BNTX ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • 3 Reasons Why Robinhood Stock Could See 10X Gains

    It's only been a few weeks since its IPO, but shares of discount brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) have more than doubled in value at one point and are currently trading up nearly 50% from their initial offering price. Many old-school investors think Robinhood stock is heavily overvalued because it's now trading at 60 times 2020 revenue despite posting just a marginal profit. Robinhood's no-fee, easy-access structure allows virtually anyone to sign up and take part in investing, including the trendy meme-oriented short squeezes that have yielded mouthwatering returns for some.

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • Coinbase crushes Q2 earnings

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Coinbase posting a Q2 earnings beat fueled by a volatility-spurred jump in trading volume.

  • Forget Robinhood, These 3 Healthcare Stocks Are Better Buys

    The latest is the recent initial public offering of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the online brokerage that positions itself as the platform of the people. To that end, three Fool contributors were asked to highlight one healthcare company they think is a better buy than Robinhood. Jason Hawthorne (Inari Medical): Inari Medical has a simple business.

  • Splunk Stock Rallies as Analyst Turns Bullish Ahead of Earnings

    UBS analyst Karl Keirstead boosted his rating on the IT data analytics and security software provider to Buy from Neutral

  • Why Shares of Inari Medical Are Falling Today

    Shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) were down almost 16% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT today, after the company reported earnings yesterday that seemed impressive at first glance. CEO Bill Hoffman pointed to the declining prevalence of COVID-19 -- which can cause blood clots in the veins -- as the primary reason behind the lagging procedure numbers. The disconnect is more pronounced in the sequential numbers.

  • The Market Celebrated Plug Power's Q2 Earnings; Here's Why I'm Not Quite as Impressed

    What investors haven't heard -- though they would be wise to learn -- is this fuel-cell focused bit of wisdom: The market loves when Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) provides a modicum of good news. Since the company reported Q2 2021 earnings last Thursday, shares of Plug Power have soared more than 12%. While the company beat analysts' revenue expectations and had some encouraging things to report, there were some points of concern in the quarter that bulls seem to be overlooking.

  • 4 Value Stocks That'll Help You Trounce Inflation

    One of the best ways to fight back against inflation is to put your cash to work in time-tested companies.

  • EV Startups Lordstown, Arrival Sell Off Ahead Of Earnings Reports

    Lordstown will report second-quarter earnings late Wednesday while Arrival will report early Thursday.

  • Better Buy: Snap vs. Pinterest

    Then, as the economy recovered, advertising dollars returned to these platforms with a vengeance, leading to booming revenue growth. Snap surged almost 25%, and Pinterest plunged almost 20% immediately after disclosing second-quarter results. Lapping easy comparisons with the first full quarter of lockdowns a year ago, both companies actually saw similar revenue growth.

  • New Gold Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

    New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) reports second quarter results for the Company as of June 30, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter consolidated results and 2021 operational outlook (details are provided at the end of this news release). For detailed information, please refer to the Company's Second Quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Financial Statement

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.