INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Longeveron Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Longeveron Inc. ("Longeveron" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:LGVN) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on February 12, 2021 (the "IPO"), or between February 12, 2021 and August 12, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 12, 2021.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Longeveron's cell-based therapy product, Lomecel-B, did not demonstrate the effectiveness in treating aging frailty that it had touted to investors. The Company overstated the commercial prospects of Lomecel-B. Based on these facts, the Company's claims were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO and class period. When the market learned the truth about Longeveron, investors suffered damages.

