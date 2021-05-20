U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,160.23
    +44.55 (+1.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,120.92
    +224.88 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,514.52
    +214.78 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,193.48
    -0.16 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.95
    -1.41 (-2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.30
    -4.20 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    27.94
    -0.08 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2223
    +0.0042 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0480 (-2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4185
    +0.0073 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7980
    -0.3710 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,451.73
    +938.28 (+2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.16
    +37.95 (+3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.79
    +69.59 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,098.25
    +53.80 (+0.19%)
     

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intrusion Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Intrusion Inc. ("Intrusion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:INTZ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between January 13, 2021 and April 13, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 15, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Intrusion's Shield product was not an innovative new offering, but rather the repackaging of an existing technology. The Company lacked patents, certifications, and insurance for Shield, all considered of vital importance in the cybersecurity market. The Company overstated the abilities of the Shield product to product customers from cyberattacks. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Intrusion, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648423/INVESTOR-ACTION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Intrusion-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 3-Bank of Canada frets over hot housing market, indicates rate hike off cards

    The Bank of Canada said on Thursday that Canada's hot housing market and high household debt levels had left the economy more vulnerable to economic shocks, but made clear it would not raise interest rates to cool the frenzy. A housing market boom and linked rise in mortgage lending has helped buoy economic growth in the short-term, but they increase the risk over the medium-term, the central bank said in its annual review of financial systems. Despite the intensifying risks, the focus remains on getting the hardest-hit segments of the economy through the COVID-19 crisis, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said.

  • Major Forces Behind Bitcoin’s Worst Losses Since 2013

    The dramatic sell-offs in the past few days in the crypto market was catalysed by a flurry of negative macros, coming from Elon Musk to reports that China was excluding crypto from its financial system, yet recent reports revealed that Crypto exchanges largely contributed to the seismic price swings sighted on Wednesday.

  • Chinese Commodities in Sea of Red as Global Rout Spreads East

    (Bloomberg) -- The global rout in commodities spread to China, with futures for iron ore to coal to soybeans tumbling, as markets were gripped by inflation fears and authorities in Beijing continued to try to jawbone prices lower.Chinese exchanges saw some brutal declines, particularly in ferrous markets, with iron ore dropping as much as 7.6% and steel rebar falling 5.6%. Coking coal, used to make steel, plunged 7.5%, and soybeans slumped almost 3%.The widespread declines followed a market meltdown in the U.S., where everything from equities to cryptos to raw materials plunged. The slump comes on the heels of a huge surge in commodities markets, both globally and in China, after talk of a new “supercycle” pushed prices to unprecedented levels.“After a year of gaining, investors in the market might have started thinking of an exit plan and looking for triggers,” said Zhang Chenfeng, a researcher at top Chinese commodity hedge fund Shanghai Chaos Investment Group Co. The recent rollback in commodity prices was partly attributed to some disputes in macroeconomic outlooks such as inflation, he added.In China, traders fear the government’s increasingly strong language warning against what it calls “unreasonable” gains could cap further rallies. In recent weeks, Beijing has pledged more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowed to crack down on speculation and hoarding.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.“China’s voice is getting louder,” Zhang said. Chinese officials “have been trying to calm down speculative price surges, especially in coal and coke markets.”Aggregate open interest in some of China’s major industrial commodities has fallen near the lowest levels since late February, indicating net-long positions are being liquidated, Bloomberg calculations showed. Hedge funds have also trimmed bullish bets on global commodities for the first time in over a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Intercontinental Exchange data.Economic data for April suggest that both China’s economic expansion and its credit impulse -- new credit as a percentage of GDP -- may already have peaked, leaving the recent rally in prices to record highs looking precarious. The most obvious fallout would be on those metals keyed to real estate and infrastructure spending, from copper and aluminum, to steel and its main ingredient, iron ore.The prospect of a taper on easy money conditions in the U.S., the world’s second major pillar of commodities demand, is compounding the worries over a tougher demand environment for raw materials.On the WireChina has tapped the U.S. for more than a third of next season’s expected corn imports, accelerating its buying from the world’s top supplier to fill its growing grain needs. Chinese traders say they’re importing record volumes of U.S. feed including soybeans, corn, and sorghum, according to a USDA report.China April Gasoline Output Rose 17.4% Y/y to 11.802m TonsCommodity Investing Has Eye on Clock If GDP Growth Levels OffAlcoa Sees ‘Extreme Tightness’ in Aluminum and Value-Added MetalNew, Cleaner Capacity to Boost China’s Aluminum Output in 2021China’s Hunk of Brazil Beef Exports May Get a Lot Bigger: ChartChile Lifts Copper Price Estimates, Saying New Records PossibleChina Reports H5N8 Bird Flu in Wild Birds in Tibet: ReutersThe Week AheadFriday, May 21China weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 8.4% to $46.05 at 9:36 a.m. in New York trading.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates share performance in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Go to $500,000

    Wood made the prediction even as the leading cryptocurrency tumbled on Wednesday.

  • Don’t Fear the Taper: Fed to Dominate Treasury Market for Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Treasury investors fretting about when the Federal Reserve will scale back its bond purchases may be missing the bigger picture: Its more than $5 trillion stockpile will make it a major force for years to come.The prospect of a pullback in buying edged a little nearer Wednesday when minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s April meeting showed that a number of officials were willing to discuss it if the economy keeps improving. Yields rose on the news.But bond bulls say the Fed’s virtually inextricable presence in the world’s largest bond market means it will provide crucial support long after any price blips come and go when it brings the buying spree to a close.The central bank’s Treasury holdings have doubled since March 2020, accounting for nearly one-quarter of the total outstanding, a bigger share than it held even after the 2008 credit crisis. It’s a result of aggressive moves to keep the market functioning and hold down rates on everything from mortgages and car loans to corporate and municipal bonds.“The Fed will have a big hand in fixed-income markets for as far as the eye can see,” said Matt Nest, portfolio manager and global head of active fixed income for State Street Global Advisors.The stake is so large that even once the Fed’s purchases wind down, it is expected to keep its holdings steady by buying new Treasuries whenever old ones mature, reducing the amount that would need to be sold to the public. That’s given some investors confidence that rates won’t rise too quickly -- or by too much -- even as yields head back toward the approximately 14-month high hit in March amid fears the economy is at risk of overheating.“The Fed is definitely not going anywhere anytime soon with regard to the Treasury market,” said Mike Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo Securities, which predicts the Fed will begin tapering its purchases in January 2022 and end them around November.But he expects the central bank to keep its stake steady through the next four years. “The Fed is going to comfortably hold between 20% to 25% of the Treasury market, remaining the largest holder of Treasuries, until about 2025,” he said.That backdrop, combined with the prospect the government’s debt managers will cut note and bond auctions later this year as the economy rebounds, is helping to keep yields low despite the sharp pickup in growth and rising consumer prices. The Treasury’s net private borrowing of notes and bonds will fall next year to $1.99 trillion, from $2.75 trillion this year, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.The central bank’s holdings of Treasuries have been growing by $80 billion a month, and it’s also adding $40 billion in mortgage debt to its balance sheet. That’s left it on course to buy a total of $960 billion of Treasury notes and bonds in the secondary market this year after snapping up $2.18 trillion last year. Strategists at JPMorgan predict the Fed will buy $390 billion more in 2022 before wrapping up its purchases.The minutes of the FOMC meeting reported that “a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.”The prospect of a such a slowdown has sown some consternation. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to the day’s high after the minutes, reaching 1.69% as traders boosted bets on the outlook for Fed rate hikes. Those gains weren’t sustained and the yield has fallen about 2 basis points to 1.65% Thursday.The benchmark yield is just a little more than half the average of the past two decades, and some analysts are confident that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues will take a cautious approach to winding down quantitative easing.“The Powell Fed is skittish about touching any aspect of its balance sheet, which is why it’ll be slow to slow asset purchases and will never sell securities outright on the back end of QE,” said former Fed official and Mellon chief economist Vincent Reinhart.Peter Yi, head of taxable credit research at Northern Trust Asset Management, thinks there’s limited upside to long-term Treasury yields. He expects the 10-year yield to swing between 1.25% and 1.75% through the rest of 2021 and has been buying when yields back up. Percolating inflation, with U.S. consumer prices climbing in April by the most since 2009, will prove temporary, he added.“The Fed has tools in their toolkit that they are going to use if they absolutely need to do it to prevent 10-year yields from jumping dramatically and in a disorderly way,” Yi said.The last time the Fed began to pull back from asset purchases was from January through October 2014, when it unwound the quantitative easing measures ushered in after the 2008 credit crisis. While Treasury yields rose in 2013 in anticipation of that, the effects were muted, with yields falling in 2014.The Fed was in no rush to unload its bond holdings, however, and kept rolling them into new securities when they matured. In October 2017, the bank began to whittle down its portfolio, only to stop abruptly in September 2019 when it caused mayhem in the overnight lending market.Dan Krieter, a strategist in BMO Capital Markets’ fixed-income strategy group, doesn’t see the Fed shrinking its balance sheet for years.“It’s becoming harder and harder for the Fed to ever extricate itself from the financial system,” Krieter said. “At least for the next five or so years, the Fed isn’t even going to hint at the idea of reducing its balance sheet.”(Updates prices throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stellantis to restructure dealers network to face industry changes

    MILAN (Reuters) -Carmaker Stellantis will completely restructure its European dealers network as it seeks to adapt to changes in the industry brought by electrification, including a boom in online sales, and achieve promised post-merger synergies. After Stellantis was formed at the start of the year by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares has taken action on several fronts, from cost-cutting to technology partnerships. Stellantis will end all current sales and service contracts with European dealers for its 14 brands, with effect from June 2023, it said in a statement seen by Reuters on Thursday.

  • China Ratchets Up Price Warnings as Inflation Fears Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet increased its rhetoric around surging commodity prices, announcing more specific steps to curb markets in order to keep inflation pressures at bay.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.The comments were stronger than those last week, with the cabinet Wednesday pledging more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowing to crack down on speculation and hoarding. The warning helped to push commodity prices further down and also hit the stock prices of companies Thursday.Read More: Chinese Commodities Tumble as Beijing Pumps Up Inflation FearsChina’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in April, adding to global inflation risks and raising worries that price pressures may spread more broadly in the economy. Consumer inflation has been relatively benign so far, mainly due to falling pork prices. The People’s Bank of China has said producer-price inflation will likely stabilize later this year and the risks of imported inflation are overall controllable.The cabinet said monetary policy should be kept steady, with the yuan kept stable at an appropriate and equilibrium level. More support should be given to small businesses via the relending and rediscounting tools, which provides funding to targeted firms at a lower cost, and banks should offer more non-collateral loans, it said.The comments suggest authorities will use administrative price caps and supply measures to curb commodity prices, rather than tightening monetary policy, said Zhou Guannan, an analyst at Hua Chuang Securities.“The State Council meeting sent a clear signal that monetary policy will remain stable and neutral, and will not tighten due to inflation,” she said. “For inflation caused mainly by lack of supply, the effect of monetary policy tightening is relatively limited.” The central bank doesn’t need to take direct tightening measures right now and the bond market doesn’t have to worry about liquidity tightening, she said.China’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield is on course for its lowest close since September 2020. Chen Xi, an analyst at Pacific Securities Co., said yields are likely to fall to 2.8%-2.9% as bond bulls return.“The biggest negative factor for the bond market -- that monetary policy may tighten because of inflation -- has been proved false,” Chen wrote in a note Thursday.(Updates with bond yields and analyst comment.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ghosn gets $6 million bill as Nissan-Mitsubishi case backfires

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn suffered a setback on Thursday when a Dutch court ordered him to repay 5 million euros ($6.1 million) in wages to Nissan and Mitsubishi in a case he had brought. The case, one of a series of legal battles involving one of the best known figures in the auto industry, centres around the Dutch-registered joint venture Nissan-Mitsubishi BV (NMBV), where Ghosn was ousted as chairman in 2019. But the district court in Amsterdam sided with the car companies, stating that Ghosn did not have a valid employment agreement with the joint venture, as it lacked the required consent of the boards of Nissan and Mitsubishi.

  • Gold Slips From Four-Month High as Fed Minutes Fuel Taper Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from a four-month high as investors digested news that there was a group of Federal Reserve officials open to talking about tapering bond purchases.Treasury yields and the dollar rose after minutes of the Fed’s last meeting were released. The report showed a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.Gold has been buoyed by falling real bond yields and a weakening dollar, with inflation expectations in the U.S. rising. That’s revived investor interest in the precious metal, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds rebounding. At their April meeting, Fed officials held interest rates near zero and said they were not yet ready to consider scaling back pandemic support for the economy.“The Fed minutes were talking about they might slow down asset purchases,” which triggered some profit-taking in gold, said Peter Thomas, senior vice president at Zaner Group. “Gold’s had a really strong run. A little step-back, a little profit-taking, it does make sense.”Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,865.63 an ounce at 2:54 p.m. in New York after rising earlier to $1,890.13, the highest since Jan. 8 before slipping to $1,874.36 . Futures for June delivery rose 0.7% to settle at $1,881.50. Spot silver, platinum and palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%.Gold’s “technical picture is strong after a correction from overbought conditions, and the market will have noticed that we’ve now had eight days’ consecutive gains in the ETFs, which can help to sway sentiment,” said Rhona O’Connell, an analyst at StoneX Group. Geopolitical risk, notably in the Middle East, also helps sentiment toward gold as a haven, she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Health care in America 'is completely out of whack' as millions face medical debt collections

    According to Credit Karma data provided to Yahoo Finance, roughly 21 million Americans holding $46 billion of their medical debt as of April 2021 face collections — meaning that a third-party debt collector is trying to obtain the money owed.

  • Colombia’s Dollar Bonds Drop After S&P Cuts Nation to Junk

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Colombia’s dollar bonds dropped and the peso led losses among emerging-market currencies after S&P Global Ratings cut the country’s credit rating to junk amid a political crisis and mass unrest.The nation’s dollar-denominated bonds due 2031 dropped 0.4% to 96.7 cents in early New York trading Thursday, sending their spread over U.S. Treasuries up to 1.84 percentage points. The peso weakened 2% to 3,760 per dollar.S&P cut Colombia’s sovereign rating one notch to BB+ on Wednesday, after the government’s plan to raise taxes to curb the deficit was blocked by congress and mass street protests in recent weeks.The cost of insuring the nation’s bonds against default with five-year credit default swaps rose to the most since October, as investors see the country as increasingly risky.A bill to increase taxes introduced last month triggered widespread civil disorder and the resignation of the finance minister, and was even opposed by President Ivan Duque’s own party. Even after the bill was withdrawn, highway blockades and street demonstrations have continued across the nation over a range of other grievances.Colombia is still rated at the lowest level of investment grade by Fitch Ratings and two levels above junk by Moody’s Investors Service.Read More: Fallen-Angel History Shows Colombia’s Fear of Junk Is MisguidedWorst PerformersColombian assets have weakened over the past month as investors priced in the increased likelihood of a downgrade. The nation’s dollar bonds are the worst performers in Latin America after El Salvador since the tax bill was introduced.S&P said that its stable outlook for Colombia “incorporates our expectation for an institutional solution to recent and significant social unrest.”The nation’s fiscal deficit will widen to 8.6% of gross domestic product this year according to the government’s forecast, from 2.5% in 2019.“Colombia’s rating fundamentals remain weaker than those of similarly rated peers,” S&P said. At the same time, the country’s flexible credit line with the International Monetary Fund, adequate access to international debt markets, and a credible monetary policy mitigate external risks and support Colombia’s creditworthiness, S&P said.Analyst Reactions“The timing was earlier than expected, and others are likely to follow,” wrote Citi Research analysts including Esteban Tamayo. “The performance of the Colombia credit spreads will depend crucially on the timing of the second downgrade below investment grade.”When that happens, the amount of forced selling will be around $1 billion to $1.5 billion, which is “not excessive”, Citi wrote. “We believe the best buying opportunity comes right after the second downgrade.”S&P’s decision wasn’t a big surprise, since it is increasingly difficult in Colombia to pass tax reforms, said Michel Janna, a former Director of Public Credit. The country needs to pass a less ambitious tax bill, which at least addresses some of the more pressing fiscal problems, to prevent Fitch and Moody’s from following S&P’s move in the near future, Janna said in an audio message.“The recent situation of political and social instability could have accelerated the decision because it makes it more difficult to reach a consensus that leads to an increase in tax revenue,” said Camilo Perez, chief economist at Banco de Bogota, in a phone interview.(Updates to add peso move from first paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China crypto players shrug off Beijing's latest crackdown

    China's latest salvo against cryptocurrencies has driven a brutal selloff in bitcoin markets but retail traders, miners and even crypto finance firms reckon Beijing's bark is louder than its bite. China's announcement on Tuesday of a tougher ban on banks and payment companies offering crypto-related services furthered a selloff that briefly wiped $1 trillion off crypto market capitalisation. Cryptocurrencies could still be bought from China on Thursday and investment schemes promising juicy returns for mining them remained operational.

  • Wall Street giants bet on Colombia sinking deeper into junk

    LONDON (Reuters) -Wall Street banks predicted on Thursday that Fitch would downgrade Colombia's credit rating to junk before the year is out and spark forced selling after a similar move by S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday. Colombia has come into focus after President Ivan Duque was forced to withdraw a tax reform proposal seen as important for fiscal stability in early May amid staunch opposition from lawmakers and deadly street protests. On Wednesday, S&P Global Ratings lowered its long-term foreign currency rating on Colombia to BB-plus from BBB-minus, predicting that fiscal adjustment will be more protracted and gradual than previously expected.

  • Gold Rises Near Four-Month High as Bond Yields, Dollar Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced, holding near the highest price in more than four months as Treasury yields gave up early gains and the dollar extended its slump.The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points, and the dollar headed for its fifth decline in six sessions. Falling rates boosts demand for non-interest bearing bullion, while a soft dollar makes the precious metal for attractive for investors holding other currencies.The gold market, on its way to a sixth straight gain, shrugged off concerns over Federal Reserve minutes Wednesday that showed some policy makers open to talking about tapering bond purchases. Rising inflation expectations and the Fed’s pledge to keep rates low for longer have revived interest in gold, with a rebound seen in holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the metal.“The inflation issue is top of mind for gold and silver, given both metals’ reputation as inflation hedges, with the debate being primarily about the question of whether rising prices are transitory or permanent,” Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer Group Ltd., wrote in a note. “We firmly believe they will be transitory.”Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,878.08 an ounce by 11:33 a.m. in New York. Prices reached $1,890.13 on Wednesday, the highest since early January, but pared gains after the release of the Fed minutes.Silver and platinum advanced on Thursday, while palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was down 0.3%.A U.S. report showed applications for state unemployment insurance in the U.S. fell last week to a fresh pandemic low, rekindling optimism in the economic recovery.”After the claims data, we saw gold pushing back above $1,880 behind rallying stocks, lower yields and a softer dollar,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives at BMO Capital Markets.The extreme price swings in cryptocurrencies on Wednesday may also have helped support bullion. Bitcoin has been seen by some investors and analysts as a replacement for gold, particularly during the metal’s rocky start to the year.“It appears as though the recent weakness in Bitcoin is seeing some investors shifting to gold,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV in Singapore.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street tries to stave off 4th session of losses after jobless claims

    Equities are struggling to catch a break as soaring prices remain at the center of the market's attention.

  • Copper Rebounds as Demand Optimism Overcomes Fed, China Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper rebounded from Wednesday’s slump, buoyed by expectations that demand will remain resilient in the face of possible tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve and China’s stepped-up efforts to jawbone prices lower.Sentiment improved with equities climbing and U.S. a report showing applications for state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low. A falling dollar also helped underpin gains in metals.Copper slid the most since October on Wednesday amid worries that inflation threatens the economic recovery. Despite the pullback, major metal producers remain optimistic. The Chilean government’s copper agency Cochilco lifted its 2021 average price projection, saying a tight market and investor flows could send the metal to new all-time highs in the short term.“For the time being, global commodity demand signals are still firing on all cylinders, with the recent weakening still consistent with noise,” TD Securities analysts led by Bart Melek said in a note. But “the context points to risks of normalizing growth.”Minutes of the Fed’s last meeting released Wednesday indicated some Fed officials may be open “at some point” to discussing adjustments to the pace of massive bond purchases if the U.S. economy keeps progressing rapidly.In China, the cabinet expressed concerns Wednesday about the rise in commodities prices for a second week in a row, calling for more effort to curb “unreasonable” gains and preventing any impact on consumer prices. The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also called for a crackdown on speculation and hoarding.Copper rose 0.5% to settle at $10,048 a ton at 5:53 p.m. on the London Metal Exchange, after climbing as much as 1.8%. The metals slumped 3.9% on Wednesday, the most since Oct. 1. Most other LME metals advanced on Wednesday, while aluminum slipped.Alcoa Co.’s Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey said demand for aluminum is “firing on all engines” this year and continues to grow “really, really quickly” in China and the rest of the world.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oatly Jumps in Debut After Raising $1.4 Billion in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Oatly Group AB, the vegan food and drink maker, jumped in its debut after pricing its initial public offering at the top of a marketed range.Shares opened Thursday at $22.12 in New York, a 30% jump from their $17 IPO price. The company and its investors sold more than 84 million American depositary shares on Wednesday, raising more than $1.4 billion. The Swedish company had offered the shares for $15 to $17 each.Oatly’s shares, which rose as much as 34%, were up 29% to $21.95 at 1:39 p.m., giving the company a market value of about $13 billion, based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.In July, it secured $200 million in new capital from investors led by Blackstone Group Inc. The group also included celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z, as well as Starbucks Corp. founder Howard Schultz. The company was valued at about $2 billion in that round.Both Jay-Z, through his company Roc Nation, and Schultz also participated in the IPO, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information. A representative for Oatly declined to comment. Roc Nation and Schultz didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.The IPO underscores plant-based products’ jump into the mainstream, as environmental and health concerns spur consumers to seek alternatives to traditional meat and dairy products. Investors have been looking for ways to replicate the public-market success of Beyond Meat Inc., whose shares have surged more than 300% since it went public in May 2019.Oatly’s biggest obstacle might be its own popularity. Since its entrance into the U.S. market in 2017, finding Oatly in coffee shops and supermarkets has become something of a treasure hunt for shoppers.The company opened a $15 million Millville, New Jersey, plant in 2019 to help meet the growing demand, but even now, shortages are frequent, as Covid-related delays have kept a planned second U.S. production from coming online.In March, supermarkets across the U.S. -- and even its big new customer Starbucks -- reported trouble procuring orders.While the current shortage won’t end overnight, Chief Executive Officer Toni Petersson sounded an optimistic note.Fulfilling Orders“This year, we will bring on board new capacity every single quarter,” he said in an interview ahead of the first trade. The company is expanding its Netherlands plant, putting out commercial products from its Utah plant, and is doing test runs in Singapore, where the factory will be “up and running” in the second quarter, he said.For now, Oatly is only filling 70% of orders in its key markets, so it is “not really” taking on new customers, Petersson said, adding that the gap is between supply and orders, not supply and demand. “First we will close the gaps, then expand with new retail partners,” he added.Oatly was started in 1994 by brothers Rickard and Bjorn Oste. Using technology based on research from Sweden’s Lund University, the company turns fiber-rich oats into liquid food.Oatly’s offering was led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG. The shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol OTLY.(Updates with IPO participants in fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Pares Gains as Treasury Seeks to Toughen Tax Compliance

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto markets remained volatile and gave back some of their gains Thursday after the U.S. Treasury Department called for stronger tax compliance within the space.Bitcoin hovered near $39,400 as investors tried to make sense of the crash Wednesday that wiped away billions and shattered the notion of crypto as a maturing asset class. The coin retreated from intra-day highs of around $42,500 after the Treasury said the Biden administration’s proposal to strengthen tax compliance includes a requirement for transfers of at least $10,000 of cryptocurrency to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.Big swings have dominated crypto markets, with Bitcoin plunging and surging more than 30% within a few hours on Wednesday. The carnage kicked off last week, when Tesla Inc. billionaire Elon Musk criticized Bitcoin for wasting energy and backtracked on a decision to allow crypto transactions. Losses accelerated after China warned that digital tokens can’t be used for payments.“It comes as no surprise that the place of Bitcoin in any investment portfolio remains highly contested, precisely because of its erratic price movements,” Alain Bokobza, head of global asset allocation at Societe Generale, wrote in a note Thursday. “Regulation may be the biggest threat ahead for Bitcoin.”Still, many were heartened by its recovery from Wednesday’s lows.“You can’t keep a good dip buyer down for long in the financial markets these days, and cryptos are no different,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda. “The mass liquidation yesterday will have thinned out the ranks of believers.”“It is still our best-performing allocation so far this year even after, you know, a 30% to 40% dislocation,” Troy Gayeski, co-chief investment officer at Skybridge Capital, said on Bloomberg TV. “The key is whatever size at cost you’re comfortable with, let the bull market play out, tolerate the volatility and have confidence that ultimately by the end of this year you will be at a meaningfully higher price.”While all were proximate causes cited for the rout, the liquidation frenzy Wednesday morning was sentiment-driven and disorderly, with the coin dropping thousands of dollars in a matter of minutes. Selling gave way to more selling as investors lured into crypto in search of a quick buck bolted for the exits. It all accelerated when Bitcoin fell below its average price for the past 200 days.On Thursday, the mood in the market was quieter, with traders looking for the next technical levels and speculating whether prices have become oversold. Bitcoin pared back some of its gains to trade up 2.6% to around $39,350 as of 1:34 p.m. in New York. Ether added 7.4% to $2,724.Halley at Oanda said Bitcoin’s round numbers will be important to watch. “$30,000.00 is the line in the sand now, and another capitulation wave will follow if it breaks,” he said, adding that if prices can hold above $40,000, then it’ll draw investors looking to get back into the action.“This market presents opportunities for people now, but I think you will see people wait and let it settle,” said Todd Morakis, co-founder of digital-finance product and service provider JST Capital.(Adds comment in fourth paragraph, updates prices throughout)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $31K Before Rebounding; $8B in Liquidations Triggered

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.