INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against InnovAge Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against InnovAge Holding Corp. ("InnovAge" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:INNV) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in March 2021 (the "IPO"), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 13, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. InnovAge centers failed to provide covered services for participants amongst other failures. Based on these failures, there was a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments until such time as an audit of the Company's services would be performed. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about InnovAge, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669772/INVESTOR-ACTION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-InnovAge-Holding-Corp-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

    Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares are trading lower after a company filing showed registration for a roughly $48.5 million share common stock shelf offering. The SEC filing from Phunware states: "We have previously entered into an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement, or the Sales Agreement, with B. Riley Securities, Inc., or B. Riley, relating to the offer and sale of shares of our Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, offered by this prospectus supplement through or to B. Riley as our agen