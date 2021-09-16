U.S. markets close in 21 minutes

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Discovery, Inc. and Encourages Shareholders With Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:DISCA) for violations of the securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 22, 2021 and April 6, 2021 are encouraged to contact the firm, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contacts:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664406/INVESTOR-ACTION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-It-Is-Investigating-Claims-on-Behalf-of-Investors-in-Discovery-Inc-and-Encourages-Shareholders-With-Losses-to-Contact-the-Firm

