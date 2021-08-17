U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.08
    -31.63 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,343.28
    -282.12 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,656.18
    -137.58 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,177.17
    -26.24 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.67
    +0.08 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1712
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5850
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,824.07
    -1,222.89 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.11
    -46.24 (-3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Zymergen Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

·2 min read
In this article:
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Zymergen Inc. ('Zymergen' or 'the Company') (NASDAQ:ZY) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in April 2021 (the 'IPO'), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 4, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Zymergen's key customers suffered from technical problems during the qualification process for Hyaline including product shrinkage. Although the qualification process was critical to achieving customer acceptance for Hyaline, the Company had very little visibility into the process. The Company overestimated market demand for the new product. This led to likely product delays and, in turn, delays in revenue generation. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements throughout the IPO period were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Zymergen, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660223/INVESTOR-ACTION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Zymergen-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank-Backed Karrot Becomes $2.7 Billion Korea Unicorn

    (Bloomberg) -- The startup behind local-marketplace app Karrot has raised $162 million from investors including DST Global, joining a growing list of unicorns in South Korea that are eyeing global expansion as growth at home plateaus in the wake of a pandemic-driven boom.Danggeun Market Inc.’s Karrot scored funds at a $2.7 billion valuation from new investors including Yuri Milner’s outfit and Aspex Management. Existing investors like Altos Ventures and Goodwater Capital also participated, accor

  • Why 23andMe Stock Soared Today

    If you own shares of the recent special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO, you can thank Credit Suisse for that. Last night after close of trading, analysts at the Swiss investment bank initiated coverage of 23andMe stock with an outperform rating and a $13 price target, as StreetInsider.com reports. "23andMe offers investors a platform that enables novel discoveries into the causes and potential treatments of a wide variety of diseases at unprecedented statistical power," explained a Credit Suisse analyst.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Before Earnings Today

    The stock is up 63% this year, but earnings tomorrow could change that.

  • Why the entire market is about to take off like a meme stock

    Ryan Payne, President of Payne Capital Management, Host of the Payne Points of Wealth Podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the market impact from the latest retail sales data, investor sentiment, and outlook on market sectors to watch.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Why Home Depot stock just got hammered

    Home Depot's stock gets nailed after its second quarter earnings report. Here's why.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Tumbled to a Pandemic Low. Why It Needs to Make a Stand.

    Shares have fallen to levels last seen more than a year ago after Chinese regulators announced new rules.

  • Despite Still Being Unprofitable, Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Remains in the EV Race

    Naturally, where there are big changes, there are significant opportunities. Companies like Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are trying to get ahead and pave their way in the new environment. Yet, without much revenue, we're concerned about the cash burn. Today we'll take a look at the cash reserves, breakeven projections and assess the situation.

  • Why This Electric Vehicle Maker's Stock Sank Today

    Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV), a manufacturer of three-wheeled electric utility vehicles, released its second-quarter 2021 financial and business update last night, and investors are taking recent gains off the table today. After a sharp rise in the share price in the past three months, however, investors seem to be thinking any delay in the company's ramp-up isn't worth waiting out.

  • Why Romeo Power's Revenue Fell Far Short of Estimates

    Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) reported second-quarter revenue on Aug. 16 that was much lower than Wall Street had expected. On a net income basis, Romeo Power lost $28.7 million, or $0.22 per share, on revenue of just $926,000. Romeo Power's stock fell sharply in after-hours trading following the release of the results.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch

    Three of them cut their dividends recently, one will cut its soon, and one is largely overlooked by the market. But all five have real growth potential and could prove to be great long-term buys.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Williams-Sonoma Among 13 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Williams-Sonoma, BABA stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • China Stocks Hit Hard As New Regulations Squeeze Tech Companies

    China stocks dropped Tuesday, including Alibaba, JD.com and Baidu, after regulators issued rules aimed at banning unfair competition.