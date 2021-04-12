U.S. markets open in 9 hours 8 minutes

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against FibroGen, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FibroGen, Inc. ("FibroGen" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:FGEN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. FibroGen issued a statement on April 6, 2021, providing "clarification of certain prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease (‘CKD')." The Company stated that its safety analysis "included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors." FibroGen disclosed that based on analyses using the pre-specified stratification factors, the Company "cannot conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa." Based on this news, shares of FibroGen dropped sharply.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639882/INVESTOR-ACTION-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-FibroGen-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

