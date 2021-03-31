U.S. markets open in 8 hours 17 minutes

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed AgainstRoot, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Root, Inc. ("Root" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:ROOT) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's October 28, 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"), or between October 28, 2020 and March 8, 2021 both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 18, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Root was likely to fail to generate positive cash flow for years following its IPO. As a result, the Company was likely to require injections of cash to fund its operations. The Company touted its data-driven advantages in the marketplace, but its established industry competitors had already developed superior technology that resulted in a competitive advantage over the Company. Based on these facts, the Company's Offering documents and public statements during the IPO and class period were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Root, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638340/INVESTOR-ACTION-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-That-A-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Has-Been-Filed-AgainstRoot-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

  • Why BioNTech Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were trading 6.9% higher as of 11:13 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The German biotech announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results before the market opened.

  • Chinese-owned Volvo takes on Sweden's family values

    The carmaker will offer a generous paid parental leave scheme to its 40,000 employees globally.

  • Wall Street drops as tech stocks hit by spike in yields

    Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com and Broadcom Inc dropped between 0.9% and 2.7%, with U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hitting a 14-month high. The Nasdaq is set for its first monthly loss since November following a recent rise in yields that particularly hurt tech stocks, which often have a low-rate environment heavily baked into their high valuations. "The market is focused on interest rates, the stimulus coming out of Washington DC, additional burden of that spending associated with stimulus and the rotation that has been going on from reopening growth stocks to old line value stocks," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in New York.

  • Credit Suisse Girds for Billions in Losses From Archegos Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG hadn’t finished the probe of its last crisis when the newest one hit.The Swiss bank expects its loss tied to the implosion of Archegos Capital Management to run into the billions, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The firm spent Monday trying to calm its shell-shocked staff while facing heat from investors already reeling from the bank’s exposure to Greensill Capital’s collapse earlier this month.March’s blowups may wipe out more than a year of profits for the bank and threaten its stock buyback plans, as well as adding to the reputational hit from other missteps. With the shares posting the only decline among Europe’s major banks in 2021 and a new chairman starting next month, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein is facing questions over whether he and risk chief Lara Warner have a handle on the bank’s exposures.“Risk control at every level in this bank must be examined and changes made where there are deficiencies,” David Herro, chief investment officer at Harris Associates, one of the biggest investors in the bank, said in an email. “But I state the obvious?”The bank has said warned it faces “highly significant” losses tied to Archegos. Analysts at Berenberg pegged the hit at 3 billion Swiss francs, on top of 500 million francs from the Greensill issues.Gottstein -- who’s been in almost constant fire-fighting mode since taking over about a year ago -- attempted to calm senior bankers and traders in a call late Monday, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Speaking alongside investment bank head Brian Chin, he said the bank was still working to figure out the size of the hit and told bankers this was a time to pull together and not focus on the potential impact on pay.Senior bankers questioned when Credit Suisse would learn from the incidents. Executives also said it’s too early to say if the dividend is at risk, one of the people said.While Credit Suisse isn’t the only bank to face losses from the family office of former hedge fund manager Bill Hwang, it’s just the latest in a series of loan losses, writedowns and scandals that seem to occur at ever shorter intervals. Gottstein has ordered reviews and made adjustments, but by and large has defended the bank’s appetite for risk.Gottstein had elevated Warner to chief risk officer in his first reshuffle last year, when she was also given oversight of compliance. The promotion made her perhaps the bank’s most senior female executive and ended any questions of whether she would be held back by being a close confidante of Gottstein’s predecessor Tidjane Thiam. Thiam had promoted her to head of compliance and asked her to clean up legacy issues and help reset the risk appetite for his strategy, focused on doing more business with the bank’s wealthy clients.Compared to some peers, Warner’s background is light on risk experience. She joined Credit Suisse as an equity analyst in 2002 and held several senior research roles until she became chief financial officer and chief operating officer for the investment-banking unit in 2010.Warner has challenged her managers to engage more with the business, according to people who worked with her. Risk managers used to building computer models and dreaming up worst-case scenarios were asked to deliver presentations to market their achievements.Credit Suisse late last year agreed to extend a $140 million loan to Greensill Capital, just months before its collapse. Risk managers at the investment bank in London were initially reluctant to grant the request, a person familiar with the matter has said. They then discussed the matter with their counterparts in the Swiss and Asian private banking units, which oversaw founder Lex Greensill’s personal wealth, and eventually were overruled.Now the loan is in default and Credit Suisse has only recovered about half, after Greensill Capital collapsed in early March. Even worse, the bank had to freeze a $10 billion group of funds that its asset management unit ran with Greensill, threatening to damage relationships with key clients. The final financial hit isn’t clear yet as the bank winds down the funds, but it has already warned that not all the money may be recovered.Credit Suisse’s impact from Archegos also has yet to be determined. While it and Japanese lenders Nomura Holdings Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. have flagged significant losses, other lenders to the family office -- such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG -- cut their exposure with no or only immaterial damage.Credit Suisse’s 1.5 billion-franc share buyback could be a casualty as it tallies up the cost of Archegos, according to Eoin Mullany, a bank analyst at Berenberg.Proxy adviser Ethos said investors should reject the proposed bonuses of the management for the financial year 2020 at the upcoming general meeting, in light of the potential losses. In addition, the adviser called for investors to not grant discharge to the board and executive management in order to retain their rights to file legal action against them.The hits from Archegos and Greensill have spoiled a plan by Gottstein to start the year with a clean slate. The CEO late last year wrote down the value of the bank’s stake in hedge fund York Capital and took a hit related to a long-standing legal case into residential mortgage-backed securities, dealing the bank its first quarterly loss in three years. The crises have more than overshadowed its best start to the year in a decade.“While all four events appear idiosyncratic in nature, it inevitably has led investors to question the strategic decision making at CS and the risk culture of the firm,” Andrew Coombs, a bank analyst at Citigroup Inc., wrote Tuesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold prices at over two-week low as U.S. yields, dollar strengthen

    Gold prices slipped on Tuesday to their lowest in more than two weeks, weighed down by a firm U.S. dollar and Treasury yields as expectations of a swift economic turnaround grew with vaccination rates gaining traction. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,706.86 per ounce by 0326 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,708 per ounce.

  • Behind the Archegos Meltdown: How Banks Quickly Got Religion about Bill Hwang

    By John Jannarone Last week’s block trade mayhem can now be connected with a highly levered hedge fund that faced unmet margin calls and likely cost Wall Street banks several billion dollars in losses. But the real question is whether the unraveling – that started a few days earlier – poses serious risk to the […]

  • U.S. lawmakers press Big Tech for internal research on kids' mental health

    (Reuters) -Four Republican U.S. lawmakers requested on Tuesday that Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google turn over any studies they have done on how their services affect children's mental health. The request follows a joint hearing last week of two House Energy and Commerce subcommittees at which the companies' chief executives discussed their content moderation practices in the wake of the siege on the Capitol in January. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the committee's ranking Republican, had asked the CEOs at the hearing whether their companies had conducted internal research concerning children's mental health.

  • Asian shares mixed after Wall St. fall, mixed market signs

    Asian shares were mixed in listless trading Tuesday after U.S. stocks finished mostly lower as cause for optimism, such as the Suez Canal reopening, mixed with caution about the vaccine rollout. Japan's benchmark slipped 0.1% in morning trading to 29,347.21. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.3% to 28,408.74, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.3% to 3,423.83.

  • Morgan Stanley Said to Price $500 Million Rocket Cos Block Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- A wave of block trades continued on Monday with a large stake in Rocket Cos Inc. sold through Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter.About 20 million shares were sold earlier during Monday’s session at $25.25 each, one of the people said. Shares in the parent of Quicken Loans, the largest retail non-bank lender, erased gains to traded little changed in the afternoon.Morgan Stanley didn’t respond to a request seeking comment.This is the first time that Rocket’s shares were among the torrent of stock sales that started Friday. The block is worth about $500 million at the offering price. The stake was offered at $25.25 to $26.25 per share, the people said.A margin call on the family office of former Tiger Management trader Bill Hwang has led to the liquidation of more than $20 billion in stocks ranging from Chinese technology firms to U.S. media giants.Read more: Billions in Secret Derivatives at Center of Archegos BlowupShares in parent of Quicken Loans, the largest retail non-bank lender, rose by as much as 15% Monday morning before sharply dropping around 11:00 a.m. The stock is now up by 1.7%.(Updates with Monday’s trading and dollar value of stock sale)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SEC Says It’s Been Monitoring Archegos Fallout Since Last Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been monitoring the forced liquidation of more than $20 billion in holdings linked to Bill Hwang’s investment firm that has roiled stocks from Baidu Inc. to ViacomCBS Inc.“We have been monitoring the situation and communicating with market participants since last week,” an SEC spokesperson said in emailed statement.Hwang’s New York-based Archegos Capital Management is at the center of a margin call that led to the forced liquidation on Friday, according to people familiar with the transactions. Among the companies sold were GSX Techedu Inc. and Discovery Inc.Banks including Credit Suisse Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc. are warning investors that they may face “significant” losses after an unnamed U.S. hedge fund client defaulted on margin calls. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is telling shareholders and clients that any impact from Archegos is likely to be immaterial, a person familiar with the matter said.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the Biden administration is also monitoring the situation. She referred questions to the SEC.(Updates with comment from White House press secretary in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Bid for Tidy Archegos Fix Ends With Banks Brawling

    (Bloomberg) -- Alarms were blaring inside Wall Street’s corridors of power in the middle of last week, as executives realized they might be facing the biggest hedge fund blowup since Long-Term Capital Management in the 1990s.Global investment banks, gathering in a hastily arranged call, needed a swift truce to deal with Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management if they were to head off billions of dollars in losses for banks and a potential chain reaction across markets. Yet by Friday, it was everyone for themselves.The forced liquidation that sent bellwether stocks tumbling last week and continues to send shock waves across capital markets, was preceded by bickering in the highest rungs of international finance that quickly devolved into finger-pointing and now fury, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Banks are just starting to tally the carnage.So far, Credit Suisse Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc. have told shareholders their businesses face “significant” losses. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., ahead of the pack on unloading positions, is telling investors the impact on its financial results will probably be immaterial. Deutsche Bank AG said it escaped too. Morgan Stanley, another big player that was still shopping blocks of stock as late as Sunday night, has yet to specify any toll.Emissaries from several of the world’s biggest prime brokerages tried to head off the chaos by holding a call with Hwang before the drama spilled into public view Friday morning. The idea, pushed by Credit Suisse, was to reach some sort of temporary standstill to figure out how to untie positions without sparking panic, the people said.But any agreement was elusive, and by Thursday night, some banks had shot off notices of default to Archegos to seize collateral and potentially shop it to buyers to contain the banks’ potential losses, the people said. Yet even then, it wasn’t clear when terms with Archegos would allow sales to proceed, one of the people said.Soon came the finger-pointing over who was breaking ranks, the people said. Some emerged from the talks suspicious that Credit Suisse wasn’t fully committing to freezing sales. By early Friday, rival banks were taking umbrage after hearing that Goldman planned to sell some positions, ostensibly to assist Archegos. Morgan Stanley began drawing public attention with block trades.Representatives for the banks declined to comment.Mounting WorriesThe worries over Archegos had begun mounting earlier in the week after a series of wrong-way bets exposed its fragility. The firm, little known outside finance circles, had amassed tens of billions of dollars in stock bets, much of it using opaque derivatives and borrowed funds, the people said. It included some giant bets on a small group of stocks. Then came ViacomCBS’s announcement this month of a $3 billion stock sale, which prompted a share slide that hurt Archegos.While block trades are common, the size of Archegos’s positions and their disposals rocked the market, as a $20 billion selling spree gained momentum Friday. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley led the way, the people said. Other banks were left to follow, selling positions at a potential disadvantage.Given Archegos’s size, banks may accrue total losses in the range of $5 billion to $10 billion as positions get unwound, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts led by Kian Abouhossein wrote in a note to clients. The analysts, who previously estimated losses of up to $5 billion, said they expect to see full disclosures from lenders by the end of this week.Archegos itself broke days of silence on the episode late Monday in New York.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”(Updates analysts’ loss estimates in 11th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coal Country Races to Shield Itself From Biden’s Climate Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Coal’s slow downfall is gaining momentum across the U.S. as clean energy becomes cheaper and wins widespread support, but lawmakers in mining states from Wyoming to West Virginia are determined to fight back with a series of roadblocks to President Joe Biden’s plan to cut greenhouse-gas emissions. Seeking to prolong the lifespan of an industry that’s vital to local economies, at least five states are seeking to pass legislation that would give them weapons such as bigger hurdles to shut coal-fired plants, a war chest for potential legal battles, more power to state regulators over utilities, tax cuts and cheaper state insurance for power stations. The race to shield coal country from an energy transition that Biden contends will generate jobs and wealth in everything from solar-panel manufacturing to wind power generation highlights the political complexity of the shift to renewables. Even some Democrats in coal-producing states support the efforts to protect people’s livelihoods and the funding of schools and other public services in areas that derive income from the dirtiest fossil fuel. Meanwhile, utilities say the measures will drive up costs for ratepayers, while environmental groups say they’re only slowing, not stopping, the eventual move away from coal.“It’s not planning for the future,” said Dennis Wamsted, an analyst for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. “It’s protecting the past.”In Colstrip, a town in eastern Montana founded by the Northern Pacific Railway in 1924 to provide coal for steam locomotives, a power plant supplied by local mines has long been crucial to the area’s economy. That’s why Mark Sweeney, a Democratic state senator, supports proposals aimed specifically at keeping it open. Even though he recognizes climate change is a serious issue and that his stance makes him an outlier in his party, he says he worries about the devastating impact of a shutdown to the community. If it shuts, "it's a ghost town," he said.Sweeney, who hopes the Colstrip plant can run for at least another 10 years, also argues that few emissions are produced delivering coal from the nearby mine, and that’s much more efficient than shipping the fuel to power plants in other states or across the world. “The last one that should be shut down is the one that's sitting on a coal pile,” he said by phone. “We have a whole lot of coal."In Wyoming, the country’s biggest coal producer, the Republican-dominated legislature is considering a bill that would require the Public Service Commission to assume that early retirement of coal-fired power plants isn’t in the state’s best interest, making it harder for utilities to shut facilities they’ve determined aren’t economic. Another proposal would set aside half a million dollars for legal challenges against other states that pass laws restricting the use of coal.One of the goals is to protect mining jobs that underpin the local economy, said Eric Barlow, a Republican state representative who co-sponsored some of the legislation. His district in the northeast part of the state is in the heart of coal country, where output has plummeted in the past decade as utilities started using more renewables and natural gas.“There's no doubt we're in a transition,” said Barlow, who raises cattle, sheep and yak on his ranch. “You can imagine what that does for jobs in this community.”Republicans dominate the state’s government, controlling both chambers and holding the governor’s office. The effort is supported by the governor and at least some of the legislation is likely to become law, said Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association. “Wyoming is pulling out all the stops to try to save the coal industry,” Deti said.The proposals don’t sit well with utilities, which typically seek to produce power at the lowest cost through a mix of generating assets. When a plant no longer fits into the equation — because maintenance costs go up at aging facilities, or another asset might have lower fuel costs or a coal site may need to install expensive pollution-control systems — then closing it will help ensure ratepayers don’t pay unnecessarily higher costs.That’s what’s likely to happen if the state assumes more control over this decision, said David Eskelsen, a spokesman for Rocky Mountain Power, a PacifiCorp utility that operates four coal power plants in Wyoming. The company converted part of one of them to gas last year.“Legislative attempts to force these plants to stay open does raise concerns about the price of electricity customers will have to pay,” he said.Power providers in other states concur. West Virginia, the second-biggest coal producer, is considering a bill that would give state agencies additional oversight and approval authority over utilities that are seeking to close a power plant. The result could be higher power prices, or even making the state less attractive for outside investors, according to Jeri Matheney, a spokeswoman for Appalachian Power.“It certainly would make closing a plant more difficult,” she said. The American Electric Power Co. utility has three coal plants in West Virginia, including the Mitchell facility that the company has said is close to being uneconomic and may go dark in 2028.That’s what Rupie Phillips, the Republican state senator who co-sponsored the bill, wants to avoid. Coal accounts for about 20% of the state’s economy, and declining demand for the fuel at U.S. power plants threatens jobs in the region.“I’m dead against shutting proven things down to make renewables more attractive,” he said. “Not on my watch.”That strategy is ignoring a global trend away from fossil fuels, said Bill Corcoran, director of the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal campaign.“Sitting on a lot of coal reserves is no longer a path to prosperity,” he said. “These states are stumbling around to find some way to delay the inevitable transition.”Other states are also pursuing legislation to protect local coal industries. North Dakota is considering a bill that would reduce taxes on coal power plants, while another would consider whether the state should offer insurance to the industry after premiums from third-party insurers climbed. Arkansas introduced legislation aimed at making it harder for utilities to close power plants.In addition to the proposals to protect the Colstrip plant in Montana, another bill would require the state to evaluate the economic impact on local communities when a utility sought to shutter a power plant, another move designed to make the process of shutting down a site harder. While that one has been tabled in the Montana House of Representatives, its Republican sponsor Braxton Mitchell expects it to be picked up in the state senate soon.“No plant, no mine,” Mitchell said. “No mine, no school, no libraries, no parks, no roads. It gets to be a pretty ugly picture pretty fast.”(Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, has committed $500 million to launch Beyond Carbon, a campaign aimed at closing the remaining coal-powered plants in the U.S. by 2030.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'No toilet paper, again?' Brace yourself for a new wave of shortages

    Find out why — and whether last year's hoarding and panic buying will make a return, too.

  • Biden is canceling another $1.3B in student loan debt. Who qualifies?

    The administration is providing new relief to more than 230,000 borrowers.

  • ‘This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history,’ says stock-market pro of Archegos margin call

    Wall Street on Tuesday may be seeing muted action but investors were still buzzing about the highly leveraged wrongway bet reportedly employed by Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, which may have saddled many banks with multibillion-dollar losses.

  • India’s Steady Recovery Thrown in Doubt by Spike in Virus Cases

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s consumption demand and business activity looked steady in February, although chances of a strong recovery appeared doubtful after a sharp surge in virus cases and the increasing risk of renewed lockdowns.The dial on a gauge measuring so-called animal spirits showed activity cruising at a steady pace for the fifth straight month, with all eight high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg News holding their ground last month. The number was arrived at by using the three-month weighted average to smooth out volatility in the single-month scores.The February reading reflects gains in the economy at a time when virus cases were on the wane. However, the recent weeks have seen the trend reverse, raising the specter of localized lockdowns that could hit consumer mobility and demand in an economy where consumption makes up some 60% of gross domestic product.While central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has said he doesn’t see any immediate threat to activity, economists see a bumpy road ahead given that the western Indian state of Maharashtra, which contributes 14.5% to the country’s overall GDP, is among the worst hit and accounts for the majority of cases. The state, which includes Mumbai, has imposed a night curfew to tamp down cases that have been rising since mid-February.Business ActivityActivity in India’s dominant services sector expanded at its quickest pace in a year in February, helped by an increase in new orders and optimism generated by a roll-out of vaccines. The IHS Markit India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 55.3 last month from 52.8 in January, with a reading above 50 signaling expansion.A similar survey earlier showed activity in the manufacturing sector also expanded, helping lift the composite index to a four-month high of 57.3 last month. As a result, input price inflation quickened, pushing the aggregate rate of cost inflation to an 88-month high -- a wrinkle for the nation’s inflation-targeting monetary policy makers who meet early next month to decide on interest rates.ExportsExports were up 0.7% year-on-year last month, slower than the 6.2% rise seen in January. More importantly, imports rose 7% as non-oil and non-gold imports saw robust growth, mirroring domestic demand.Consumer ActivityPassenger vehicle sales, a key indicator of demand, rose nearly 18% in February from a year ago, with two-wheelers and tractor sales leading the pack.Demand for loans picked up. Bank credit grew around 6.6% in February from a year earlier, faster than the 5.9% rise seen in late January, central bank data showed. Liquidity conditions were little changed. Bloomberg Economics’ Abhishek Gupta said a pullback in surplus liquidity, as well as rising yields, pose a risk to loan demand.Industrial ActivityIndustrial production contracted 1.6% in January from a year earlier. Consumer non-durables, comprising essential goods, contracted 6.8% in January, while demand for white goods and mobile phones shrank 0.2%.Output at infrastructure industries, which makes up 40% of the industrial production index, rose 0.1% in January from a year ago, after a 1.3% contraction in December. Both data are published with a one-month lag.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Joins Nomura Warning of Hit From Hedge Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said it may face a significant loss in the first quarter related to an unnamed U.S. hedge fund client defaulting on margin calls, the latest blow to the Swiss lender after a string of recent hits.The Zurich-based bank said that while it is too early to quantify the exact size of the loss, “it could be highly significant and material to our first quarter results,” according to a statement Monday. Credit Suisse said it and other banks are exiting positions related to the client.Earlier, Japanese lender Nomura Holdings Inc. also warned of a “significant” potential loss from an unnamed U.S. client. That’s related to the unwinding of trades by Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, according to people familiar with the matter.Hwang’s New York-based firm is at the center of a margin call that led to the forced liquidation of more than $20 billion in shares on Friday, according to people familiar with the transactions. Among the sales were shares of ViacomCBS Inc., GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. and Discovery Inc.The family office founded by Hwang, a former Tiger Management trader, was one of Nomura’s prime brokerage clients, one of the people said, without providing further details. They asked not to be identified discussing private information. Other prime brokers include Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., one of the people said.“A significant US-based hedge fund defaulted on margin calls made last week by Credit Suisse and certain other banks,” Credit Suisse said. “Following the failure of the fund to meet these margin commitments, Credit Suisse and a number of other banks are in the process of exiting these positions.”The potential loss is the latest blow to the Swiss bank, already reeling from the Greensill scandal and the write-down on a hedge fund stake and other hits in 2020.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood, Ark Funds Add Warning On SPACs, Will Consider Buying Pre Deal Announcement

    Cathie Wood and Ark Funds have been no strangers to the SPAC world. The family of ETFs have added positions in several SPACs on deal announcement and post merger. What Happened: In an updated filing issued last week, Ark Funds is providing a warning on SPACs and also a possible new investment strategy. “Investments in SPACs and similar entities are subject to a variety of risks beyond those associated with other equity securities,” the filing says. The updated filing does say that Ark Funds may buy into SPACs that haven’t decided what business they will own. The filing also says Ark Funds can own warrants. “It is possible that an investment in a SPAC may lose value.” Related Link: 10 SPACs Owned By Cathie Wood, Ark Funds Why It’s Important: Adding wording on owning warrants and owning SPACs that haven’t decided on a business target could mean that the Ark Funds ETFs could consider adding positions in newly issued SPAC units with strong management teams. “The value of their securities is particularly dependent on the ability of the SPAC’s management to identify a merger target and complete an acquisition,” the filing said. Given the decline in SPACs and many searching for targets trading below $10, Ark Funds could be seeking some value in potential from SPACs. The warning from Ark Funds on SPACs comes as the SEC is inquiring more on the process and the risks associated with the popular way to bring private companies public. (Photo: Ark Investment YouTube) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEVTOL Company Lilium Announces SPAC Merger: What Investors Should KnowLucid Motors Plans ,000 Electric Vehicle: What Investors Should Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Reddit-Inspired Retail Traders Open Tip-Trading Bar in Tokyo

    (Bloomberg) -- In the U.S., retail investors poured into Reddit’s WallstreetBets to get hot stock tips. In Japan, they have opened a bar where investors can thrash out stock punts.The brainchild of Satoshi Uehara, the pseudonym used by a popular investing influencer on Twitter, Stock Pickers was set up in early March after a crowd-funding campaign which took in more than $50,000 -- nearly six times its goal.The bar has been almost full nearly every day since it was opened, said Riki Yamauchi, a finance professional and the bar’s PR manager, even though Stock Pickers was launched when Japan was still in a coronavirus state of emergency. (Bars remained open during the state of emergency but were instructed to close early.)Yamauchi said many younger investors come to meet Uehara, who has attracted a following on Twitter for his advice on how to get started in investing and understand stock valuations. More seasoned traders also come to offer their investing savvy to newbie traders, said Yamauchi of the bar. Stock Pickers is the first-such watering hole in a city whose unusual bars include those staffed with everything from ninjas and robots to penguins.“People’s mentality is changing -- you really have to think about how to structure your wealth,” said Yamauchi, adding that young people have become more receptive toward investing after three decades of zero growth in the country.Like the rest of the world, stuck-home and bored small investors, drawn to easier-to-navigate online-trading platforms, have become a bigger part of the stock market during the Covid-19 pandemic.A surge in Japan’s stocks back near three-decade highs, driven higher by improving earnings, comparatively high shareholder returns and a country relatively unscathed by the pandemic, is also bringing back amateur investors. Many of them were scarred by the collapse of Japan’s stock market after the bursting of the 1980s asset bubble.Stock Pickers’ walls are decorated with books on value investing and how to bet like legendary investor Warren Buffett. Investing paraphernalia and inside jokes are also all over the bar. Nestled in one part of the bar is a cannon intended to symbolize the “bazooka” of central bank asset buying at Haruhiko Kuroda’s Bank of Japan that has startled investors on more than one occasion. “Don’t fight the NIPPON GINKO (the Bank of Japan),” a sign urges.Investors can try a “Margin Call” -- one of the many original investing-themed drinks. Made with vodka, grenadine and Campari, the cocktail has a biting taste intended to evoke the bitter feeling traders might experience upon getting that unpleasant call from their broker.Or sample a “Lehman Shock,” a heavy-hitting drink named after the local shorthand for the global financial crisis. Among the non-alcoholic options, there’s an “Abenomics” -- perhaps named because it’s less punchy than investors might have hoped -- made with cherry blossom syrup and grapefruit juice.Retail’s BackJapan’s government has spent decades trying to encourage greater retail participation in the country’s stock market. Until the pandemic, despite decades of near-zero returns on bank accounts, Japan’s retail investors had stayed away. Now they make up around 21% of the stock market, up from just 16% before the outbreak. (In the U.S., the individual investor boom during the period has led retail traders to double to around 20% of stock market volumes.)Rakuten Securities, the country’s second-largest online brokerage, saw its accounts surge 25% to 5 million in the last nine months of 2020, with growth most notable in those under 30. Japanese online trading accounts are now growing by double-digit levels for the first time in 13 years, Takayuki Hara, an analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., wrote in a report, while the customer base is getting younger. “The base of retail investors is broadening,” he wrote.Japan’s retail investors still play it safe, buying blue-chip shares like SoftBank Group Corp. and Nintendo Co. rather than piling into the American day-trader favorites in the past year like video-game retailer GameStop or bankrupt Hertz Global Holdings Inc.Since it opened its doors, Stock Pickers has also become a surprise favorite among the pros: institutional investors.“It’s because of Reddit and GameStop” that more institutions are interested, says Yamauchi. “People really care about what retail is thinking.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.