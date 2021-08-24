INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Generac Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Generac Holdings Inc. ('Generac' or 'the Company') (NYSE: GNRC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 23, 2021 and July 29, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 19, 2021.

You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Generac's portable generators suffered from an unreasonable risk of injuring their operators and the general public. The Company had received reports of at least seven finger amputations and one crushed finger related to its generators. The Company ended sales of certain generators in the U.S. and Canada in June 2021, and subsequently recalled generators that were already sold. These actions came before the busy hurricane and wildfire seasons which the Company touted as strong sales periods. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Generac, investors suffered damages.

