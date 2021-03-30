U.S. markets close in 2 hours 59 minutes

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aquestive" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:AQST) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 2, 2019 and September 25, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 30, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Aquestive included data in its New Drug Application ("NDA") submission for Libervant Buccal Film for the management of seizure clusters ("Libervant") that showed a suboptimal drug exposure level for certain weight groups. This inappropriate data lowered the likelihood of the NDA achieving approval. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Aquestive, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638181/INVESTOR-ACTION-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Aquestive-Therapeutics-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

  • H&M’s Xinjiang Setback Has Tiny, Loss-Making China Peers Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of some tiny Chinese apparel companies are among the top performers in the country’s stock market over the last three days, as several of their foreign peers face a backlash over their stance on using cotton sourced from the contentious Xinjiang region.Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion & Accessories Co. and Ribo Fashion Group Co. each surged 33% since Wednesday’s close to feature among the biggest gainers in about 4,000 Chinese A-shares during the period. The stocks jumped after Chinese social-media users last week called for a boycott of Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB, having found an undated company statement about accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang. Those calls quickly spread to other foreign brands including Nike Inc. and Burberry Group Plc.The operating performance of the two Chinese companies speaks to the speculative nature of the recent rally in their stocks.Shanghai Metersbonwe said in October that it will post a loss as much as 820 million yuan ($125 million) for 2020. That would mark a second year of losses, which could trigger a delisting-risk warning from the stock exchange. Ribo Fashion issued a profit warning in January, citing lower sales due to the pandemic and one-off losses from a unit.“It’s easier for short-term investors to trade these two stocks with poor earnings and few institutional investors,” said Zhang Gang, an analyst at Southwest Securities Co. “The speculative buying on nationalist sentiment is irrational and would be unsustainable.”Further, it would be “hard to shake the consumption habits” of customers of foreign brands, he said.Meanwhile, shares of Shanghai Metersbonwe continued their rally on Tuesday, surging by the daily limit. Ribo Fashion climbed as much as 7.7% before paring the bulk of its gains.Cotton producer Xinjiang Sailimu Modern Agriculture Co. has emerged as another big beneficiary as foreign brands grapple with the backlash. Its stock also jumped 10% on Tuesday, adding to a 33% surge in the previous three sessions.Luxury Companies at Risk of New Tensions With China: Bernstein(Updates prices throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Bid for Tidy Archegos Fix Ends With Banks Brawling

    (Bloomberg) -- Alarms were blaring inside Wall Street’s corridors of power in the middle of last week, as executives realized they might be facing the biggest hedge fund blowup since Long-Term Capital Management in the 1990s.Global investment banks, gathering in a hastily arranged call, needed a swift truce to deal with Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management if they were to head off billions of dollars in losses for banks and a potential chain reaction across markets. Yet by Friday, it was everyone for themselves.The forced liquidation that sent bellwether stocks tumbling last week and continues to send shock waves across capital markets, was preceded by bickering in the highest rungs of international finance that quickly devolved into finger-pointing and now fury, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Banks are just starting to tally the carnage.So far, Credit Suisse Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc. have told shareholders their businesses face “significant” losses. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., ahead of the pack on unloading positions, is telling investors the impact on its financial results will probably be immaterial. Deutsche Bank AG said it escaped too. Morgan Stanley, another big player that was still shopping blocks of stock as late as Sunday night, has yet to specify any toll.Emissaries from several of the world’s biggest prime brokerages tried to head off the chaos by holding a call with Hwang before the drama spilled into public view Friday morning. The idea, pushed by Credit Suisse, was to reach some sort of temporary standstill to figure out how to untie positions without sparking panic, the people said.But any agreement was elusive, and by Thursday night, some banks had shot off notices of default to Archegos to seize collateral and potentially shop it to buyers to contain the banks’ potential losses, the people said. Yet even then, it wasn’t clear when terms with Archegos would allow sales to proceed, one of the people said.Soon came the finger-pointing over who was breaking ranks, the people said. Some emerged from the talks suspicious that Credit Suisse wasn’t fully committing to freezing sales. By early Friday, rival banks were taking umbrage after hearing that Goldman planned to sell some positions, ostensibly to assist Archegos. Morgan Stanley began drawing public attention with block trades.Representatives for the banks declined to comment.Mounting WorriesThe worries over Archegos had begun mounting earlier in the week after a series of wrong-way bets exposed its fragility. The firm, little known outside finance circles, had amassed tens of billions of dollars in stock bets, much of it using opaque derivatives and borrowed funds, the people said. It included some giant bets on a small group of stocks. Then came ViacomCBS’s announcement this month of a $3 billion stock sale, which prompted a share slide that hurt Archegos.While block trades are common, the size of Archegos’s positions and their disposals rocked the market, as a $20 billion selling spree gained momentum Friday. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley led the way, the people said. Other banks were left to follow, selling positions at a potential disadvantage.Given Archegos’s size, banks may accrue total losses in the range of $5 billion to $10 billion as positions get unwound, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts led by Kian Abouhossein wrote in a note to clients. The analysts, who previously estimated losses of up to $5 billion, said they expect to see full disclosures from lenders by the end of this week.Archegos itself broke days of silence on the episode late Monday in New York.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”(Updates analysts’ loss estimates in 11th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Bank of Communications Posts 49% Quarterly Profit Rise as Pandemic Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest banks extended their share rally after unexpectedly delivering their biggest jump in quarterly profits in at least a decade, boosted by rising demand for credit and easing bad-loan pressure as economic growth accelerates out of the pandemic.Reporting their earnings on Friday, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., the world’s largest lender by assets, China Construction Bank Corp., the second-largest, and smaller rival Bank of Communications Co. all posted gains in net income of at least 44% in the last three months of 2020, far exceeding analyst estimates. Shares of ICBC rose 1.7% in Hong Kong as of 9:43 a.m. while Bocom increased 3.2%.After suffering through worst earnings slump as they were enlisted to help millions of borrowers struggling during the pandemic with cheap loans, China’s $50 trillion banking industry is now being allowed to return to more prudent growth and risk management. With the virus largely contained, policy makers have renewed a campaign to contain risks, easing stimulus and propelling interest rates higher.“We see large chance for banks to achieve double digit earnings in 2021” due to lower non-performing loan formation and improving net interest margin, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analysts Shujin Chen and Alfred He wrote in a note on Monday. They also expect bank shares to outperform in the second to third quarters.Appetite for Chinese bank stocks, long regarded as perennial laggards, is growing as investors hunt for cheaper parts of the market to escape stimulus-fueled valuations. The CSI 300 Banks Index has climbed nearly 10% this year and is trading near the highest in 14 years. In Hong Kong, shares of the largest banks including ICBC and Construction Bank also outperformed the benchmark Hang Seng Index.Still, Chinese banks’ price-to-book valuations remain near record low. ICBC changed hands at 0.56 times forecast book value, compared with 1.8 times for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and 0.7 times for HSBC Holdings Plc.China International Capital Corp. analysts led by Zhang Shuaishuai forecast over 50% upside potential for ICBC and Construction Bank shares over the next fewr quarters, with the Chinese economy expected to grow about 9% in 2021.Expectations that Beijing will ease up on requiring that lenders support pandemic-hit firms, coupled with the prospect of rising interest rates, are seen bolstering earnings. The four largest Chinese banks may report a 6% increase in combined profit this year, according to a consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg.With market rates rising, lending rates are likely to follow suit, Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said this month. Globally, investors are recasting expectations for the year amid a surge in U.S. bond yields that has sent shares of banks higher.“Chinese banks ended 2020 on a strong note as financial metrics stabilized even with high asset risks,” said Nicholas Zhu, a senior analyst at Moody’s Investors Service.Still, the sector isn’t out of the woods yet. Loan growth is expected to slow over the next 12 to 18 months as stimulus eases while risks to assets will remain high, according to Zhu.Impairment losses jumped 13% last year at ICBC and rose 19% at both Construction Bank and Bocom.Yin Jiuyong, a vice president at Bocom, said at a briefing on Friday that asset quality pressures remain, but the trend is improving and the deterioration will eventually be stabilized. At a separate briefing, ICBC Vice President Wang Jingwu also said that the challenges persist, but that the bank has taken preemptive measures to control risks.Chinese banks were required to forgo a combined 1.5 trillion yuan ($230 billion) in earnings last year by reducing borrowing costs and allowing delayed repayments. The government is keeping some relief policies in place, and has ordered the big lenders to boost their small business loans by 30% this year, down from a 40% target in 2020.While Beijing’s extraordinary steps helped mitigate the chaos and provided temporary reprieve to trillions of yuan of debt, it hid the true state of asset quality in the banking sector.The banking industry reported a 3% decline in combined profit in 2020 and its non-performing loan ratio fell 12 basis points in the last quarter, according to official data. Lenders disposed of a record 3 trillion yuan of non-performing loans last year, nearly a third more than a year ago.The State Council last week decided to extend the payment moratorium and other financing support on small business loans to the end of 2021, in a move that Moody’s said “will mitigate potential loan delinquencies from sectors highly impacted by the pandemic, and lower banks’ funding costs.”(Updates with shares in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. Rejects $234 Million Bailout Request for Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government rejected a request from Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance for a 170 million-pound ($234 million) bailout as it struggles to stay afloat following the collapse of its biggest lender.The plea was rebuffed amid concerns by ministers over the structure and corporate governance at GFG, and whether bailout funds would remain in the country, a person familiar with the matter said. The request came on Friday.Without the funding boost, thousands of jobs may be at risk in Gupta’s U.K. operations. He owns a dozen steel mills in the U.K. under his Liberty Steel division, and an aluminum smelter in Scotland. In all, GFG has some 5,500 employees across the country, with 3,000 of them at Liberty’s operations.Ministers are “closely monitoring developments around Liberty Steel and continues to engage closely with the company, the broader U.K. steel industry and trade unions,” the government said in an emailed statement. “Our unprecedented package of Covid support is still available to the sector to protect jobs and ensure that producers have the right support during this challenging time.”The future of Gupta’s businesses has been cast into doubt after the collapse of Greensill Capital, which provided $5 billion of credit facilities to GFG. Gupta is seeking to negotiate a payment standstill agreement with the lender and restructure its finances.GFG said in a statement Monday that most of its businesses globally “are performing well and generating positive cash flow,” and that it’s taking “prudent steps” to manage its resources.In the U.K., Liberty is “working on solutions to provide additional working capital facilities to replace the funding gap left by Greensill,” GFG said in the statement. “Liberty Steel U.K. continues in constructive discussions with the U.K. government on measures to supplement these efforts and to highlight the importance of this business to the U.K.’s industrial supply chains.”‘Vital’ InfrastructureSome of Gupta’s plants provide products that cannot be sourced elsewhere in Britain, raising the stakes for local manufacturers who depend on them.Officials have suggested that the government would step in in the event of insolvency, and on Thursday, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said that the government was looking to keep the mills open.“We are doing all we can to look at all options to make sure that this vital piece of infrastructure continues and remains a going concern,” Kwarteng told members of Parliament. “The company has a range of assets spread across England and Wales, in particular, and we are looking very closely at what specific assets and jobs are necessary. We hope to support the company in its entirety.”GFG said parts of Liberty Steel in the U.K. have suffered because of a 60% drop in demand for some aerospace products during the Covid-19 pandemic. Electricity prices 2/3 higher than in mainland Europe create a “poor operating environment,” it said.(Adds GFG response starting in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ontario Teachers’ Chops Bond Bets After 21% Gain on Fixed-Income

    (Bloomberg) -- Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has slashed its holdings of government bonds from developed countries after reaping large gains during last year’s plunge in yields.The pension fund, one of Canada’s largest investment managers, eliminated exposure to sovereign debt with negative interest rates and reduced its holdings of the lower-yielding bonds. Teachers’ generated more than C$10 billion in investment income from the asset class in the first half of 2020, the fund said in reporting its 2020 results Tuesday.Its fixed income portfolio gained 20.7%. Such gains won’t be repeated any time soon, Ziad Hindo, chief investment officer of the C$221.2 billion ($175 billion) fund, said in a statement.“With a persistent low interest rate environment expected in the coming years, fixed income will be a less effective source of diversification and returns in the immediate future,” Hindo said.Overall, the pension fund earned 8.6% last year, trailing its benchmark by 2.1 percentage points, as gains in fixed income and equities were partially offset by significant losses on shopping malls and other real estate. Strategic allocations to gold and an equity hedge helped returns during a volatile year in which markets were roiled by the Covid-19 pandemic, the fund said.“This was my first full year as CEO, and it is safe to say it did not go quite as I anticipated,” Chief Executive Officer Jo Taylor said in the annual report. “That said, in trying circumstances we demonstrated financial resilience while delivering outstanding service for our members.”Prompt monetary and fiscal support helped to restart the global economy, allowing many of Teachers’ portfolio companies to bounce back quickly, Hindo said in the report.Mall Exposure HurtsOntario Teachers’ public equity portfolio gained 15.2% while private equity advanced 13.5%. But its real estate portfolio lost 13.7% due to a writedown on private holdings and declines on international assets.Operating income for real estate was C$800 million, 30% lower than the previous year, following rent abatements and lower occupancy, particularly for Canadian retail, the fund said. Ontario Teachers’ owns Cadillac Fairview, owner of prime malls including Vancouver’s Pacific Centre and Toronto’s Eaton Centre.The problems in Canadian malls, as well as a decline in shares of mall owners Macerich Co. in the U.S. and Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA in Brazil and a weaker real, pushed real estate losses to C$4.1 billion for the year.Teachers’ sold its 16.4% stake in Macerich in January when the shares rallied during January’s Reddit-inspired frenzy for heavily-shorted stocks.“The pandemic highlighted the importance of robust portfolio diversification across different assets, geographies and sectors,” Hindo said. Teachers’ is targeting C$300 billion in net assets by 2030.While it’s cutting exposure to government bonds, the pension fund increased investments in U.S. high-yield corporate bonds and partnered with private credit firms to capture default, liquidity and funding risk premiums. The total value of credit assets was C$18 billion at the end of the year, compared to C$16.3 billion in 2019.(Updates with elimination of some debt exposure in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China FTSE Bond Index Inclusion to Take Much Longer Than Planned

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese sovereign bonds will have the sixth-largest weighting in FTSE Russell’s flagship World Government Bond Index, though global investors have three times longer than they expected to grow their holdings to that level.The index compiler will add Chinese bonds in October in phases over a period of three years, longer than the 12 months initially envisioned after market feedback, FTSE said in a statement. They would comprise 5.25% of the index on a market value-weighted basis, based on prices as of March 25, giving China a slightly bigger weighting than the U.K.Global funds have already been piling into Chinese sovereign debt, which has acted as a haven during the recent bond selloff, given its yield advantage and inclusion in two other bond indexes. Still, the longer phase-in period for FTSE indicates some investors are concerned about issues including market liquidity, while Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund has also been waiting on the decision.“It’s a sensible decision for a slower process given the potential sizable monthly inflow,” said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Plc. “It highlights the still slow process of accessing China’s onshore bond market by some investors, likely Japanese lifers who are one of the key users of the WGBI, but still it’s very good news to induce broader-based global investments into China.”Liu expects China sovereign bonds to see total inflows of $130 billion to $156 billion from the inclusion, which could boost foreign buying this year to as much as 1.5 trillion yuan ($228 billion), or at least 30% higher than 2020. Analysts from HSBC Holdings Plc. and Maybank Kim Eng are forecasting inflows of $130 billion.China Bonds to See Inflows of $105b to $156b From FTSE InclusionThe WGBI is widely followed by Japanese investors, including GPIF, which manages $1.6 trillion. Purchases of Chinese bonds by Japan started to pick up in late 2016 and the pace has accelerated in the past two years, according to balance-of-payments data from Japan’s Ministry of Finance. A rolling 12-month sum of net buying reached 707.4 billion yen ($6.4 billion) in January.China’s loose correlation with other debt markets has been a major reason for its outperformance amid a selloff in global peers. The nation’s 10-year benchmark bond yield has risen just four basis points this year compared with a more than 80 basis point climb in yield for similar-dated Treasuries. Still, there’s a spread of around 145 basis points between the two securities.Global investors bought about 320 billion yuan of Chinese debt as of the end of February, according to data from the central bank. They own around 11% of the Chinese sovereign bond market, Bloomberg calculations show.“A more conservative implementation schedule is appropriate” due to the passive nature of the index mandate and the inflows expected from the inclusion, FTSE said in the statement. “Some clients may need longer onboarding time to access the market.”U.S. Debt Rout Ignites Hunt for New Havens That Ends in ChinaThe World Government Bond Index comprises of debt from more than 20 countries, with Japan having the biggest weighting in Asia at more than 16% once China’s inclusion is complete. The index provider owned by the London Stock Exchange Group adjusted its inclusion threshold for Chinese government bonds just this month following feedback from market participants.“China’s bond market has already been the second largest in the world, so isn’t a surprise for China to have a similar weighting as the U.K.,” said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Chinese sovereign bonds could see inflows of about $150 billion from the inclusion, while foreign ownership will likely rise further to as much as 20% of the total, he said.FTSE is the last of the three main index compilers to add Chinese debt after Bloomberg Barclays and JPMorgan Chase & Co. It announced the decision in September. Bloomberg Barclays is owned by Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP.(Updates with more analyst flow estimates in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pakistan Selling $2.5 Billion of Bonds After IMF Bailout Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan is selling a $2.5 billion dollar bond that will be a key test of investor sentiment after the resumption of a $6 billion bailout program with the International Monetary Fund.The South Asian nation is offering the notes in three parts, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.The debt deal comes amid a flurry of developments in recent days, as Pakistan’s economy grapples with continued fallout from the pandemic. Prime Minister Imran Khan named a new finance minister on Monday, its third finance chief in less than three years. The IMF was set to release about $500 million to the country as the lender’s board completed certain reviews of a $6 billion bailout program, according to a statement last week.Pricing for the offering is as follows, according to the people familiar:The $1 billion five-year note will yield 6% after initial discussions of 6.25% areaThe $1 billion 10-year note will yield 7.375% after initial discussions of 7.5% areaThe $500 million 30-year bond will yield 8.875% after initial discussions of 8.875%-9%Fair value is at high-5% for the five-year securities, low-7% for the 10-year portion and high-8% for the 30-year bond, according to Nicholas Yap, credit analyst at Nomura International (HK) Ltd.The “bonds should see decent investor demand following a number of positive developments in the country of late” including the IMF loan resumption, Yap wrote in a report Tuesday.The government plans an “international Sukuk transaction sometime after the Eurobond issuance,” the finance ministry said in a reply to questions last week. The country expected to raise more than $1.5 billion in global bonds if market conditions remained conducive, Muhammad Umar Zahid, director of debt at the ministry, said last month.Credit markets have been busy this quarter, despite a run-up in rates in recent weeks. The Maldives, another non-investment grade sovereign borrower, sold a $200 million dollar five-year Sukuk security this week at 10.5%.Pakistan is raising funds through the global market for the first time after pricing $2.5 billion of securities in 2017.It’s doing so as the foreign exchange market sends more bullish signals.Pakistan’s rupee has advanced to around its highest level against the dollar in nearly two years. It has gained about 4% so far in 2021, the only currency to strengthen against the dollar in Asia, according to a basket of currencies compiled by Bloomberg.(Updates with launch details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Tanker Gang’ Day Traders Piled Into Ship Stocks During Jam

    (Bloomberg) -- As soon as retail investor Calvin Froedge heard that a massive container vessel was stuck in the Suez Canal, he pulled his car over to the side of the road, opened up his laptop and started buying shipping stocks.“It’s a huge shipping chokepoint,” said the American, who lives near another important waterway in Panama. “This is actually kind of a black swan thing.”Froedge is one of an increasingly influential army of day traders who -- like WallStreetBets on Reddit -- is embedded in a network of like-minded souls that swap data in chat rooms and on social media platforms, while also posting a stream of memes. He’s something of a celebrity among members of the so-called ‘Tanker Gang,’ an informal Internet community that has emerged in the last few years to speculate on companies that transport oil and fuels.Before the Suez Canal snarl-up, these tanker-loving investors had been having a tough time, with share prices still struggling to recover from the pandemic. Then the Ever Given came along and stocks surged: Nordic American Tankers Ltd. jumped 15% on Friday, while American line Teekay Corp. rallied 13%. Alexander Hansson, a board member at Nordic American and the son of its founder, bought 50,000 shares of the company on Friday, a filing shows.Salvage teams partly re-floated the Ever Given early Monday in Egypt and its position has been moved by about 80%. Efforts are underway to prepare the giant ship to leave the channel, almost a week after it ran aground. It could take around a week to get all vessels out of the Suez canal corridor, according to Mohab Mamish, the Egyptian president’s adviser for the Suez Canal.“We have already seen positive spot rates movements on the back of the closure,” said Joakim Hannisdahl, the head of research at Cleaves Securities in Oslo, who has been covering the sector for more than a decade. Hannisdahl shares much of his research on Twitter, and is often inserted into memes posted by the Tanker Gang. “I was not familiar with memes before I joined Twitter a few years ago, but they are very entertaining,” he said.Before online communities like the Tanker Gang, it wasn’t easy for retail traders to track the industry, which has a reputation for being a fairly dull corner of the market. Monitoring these companies often requires data that’s locked behind pricey subscriptions. But over the last few years, the market’s been prised open by the likes of Froedge and Hannisdahl, who post hard-nosed analysis on Twitter that sometimes moves stocks.Froedge certainly doesn’t find the tanker market boring. It’s “possibly the most important part of the supply chain of the most important commodity on the planet. A war, a canal closure, tanker stocks go ballistic,” he said, adding that he’d made gains since the blockage on several companies including Nordic American, Frontline Ltd. and SFL Corp. Ltd.The tanker and shipping enthusiasts had been analyzing the Suez situation in Froedge’s private Discord channel, part of his TankerData website that sells market info. One member had been overlaying the Ever Given with the canal’s schematics, figuring out exactly how much of the ship was beached.Tanker shares began tumbling Monday after progress was made on freeing the Ever Given. Frontline dropped as much as 8.2% in Oslo after jumping more than 10% on Friday.Not everyone in the Tanker Gang was convinced that shipping stocks were set to soar. “I expect a small bump on regional rates simply because fewer ships will be available for hire the longer this situation lasts,” Gregory Vousvounis, who is based in Athens and has been investing in oil tanker stocks since 2019, said on Friday before the re-floating. “If this is a week-long closure, I don’t expect material benefit to any stocks other than a positive narrative impact.”(Updates with share move in 10th paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected spelling of Joakim Hannisdahl’s name on second reference in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inherited $500K? Or $1 million? Here’s how to make that money act like a monthly pension

    With the right asset allocation and withdrawal strategy, investors may not worry so much about the large sum of money in their accounts.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    Arguably the most controversial on the Street, penny stocks are a hot-button issue. Usually, there isn’t a lot of middle-ground with respect to these tickers priced for less than $5 apiece. Dividing market watchers into two distinct groups, both sides present valid arguments laying out the pros and cons. Sure, there is reason enough to be skeptical. Often, a cheap stock is cheap for a reason, with the low share price potentially reflecting an underlying problem with the business, whether it be poor fundamentals or unbeatable headwinds. That said, a bargain price tag isn’t always indicative of a lost cause. For some, better days are on the horizon, and for very little money, investors can control a lot more shares. Therefore, even minor upward movements could result in massive percentage gains, and thus, significant returns. As the nature of these investments makes it difficult to gauge the strength of their long-term growth prospects, one effective stock selecting strategy is to follow the analysts’ advice. Using TipRanks’ database, we locked in on two penny stocks that have garnered glowing reviews from the Street, enough to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Not to mention each offers massive upside potential. Savara, Inc. (SVRA) We’ll start with Savara, a biotech company focused on orphan lung diseases. Savara’s main focus is on autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP), a rare condition in which protein material builds up in the lungs and prevents effective breathing. Current treatment involves a patient admission to intensive care, full anesthesia, and a literal ‘washing out’ of the lungs – an invasive and difficult procedure. Savara is researching medical alternatives. The company’s lead drug candidate, molgradex, is an inhalant medication designed as a granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor; in short, it is targeted on the autoimmune flaw that prevents the body’s natural self-cleansing of the lungs. Molgradex has an Orphan Drug designation from the FDA, and has completed its Phase 3 IMPALA clinical study, with some mixed results. It missed the primary endpoint, but met a key secondary endpoint, and the company in December stated that it planned to meet with regulatory authorities to discuss further studies. Those discussions led to an open-label follow-up period, a study that focused on long-term safety in the use of molgradex for patients with aPAP. The study followed 128 patients over periods between 48 and 72 weeks, and showed improvements on two independent measures of gas exchange in the lungs. Considering these positive results, the company is starting molgradex on the IMPALA 2 study, an additional Phase 3 clinical trial, to begin in 2Q21. Currently going for $1.71 apiece, some members of the Street believe Savara's share price reflects an attractive entry point. Among the bulls is Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi who believes SVRA is an "ideal value pick." “We believe that Molgradex has the potential to be a game-changing therapeutic for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP)... With a compelling MOA at its back, we have strong conviction in the clinical POS for Molgradex in a Phase 3 study (IMPALA 2), which we believe can improve upon its existing dataset in the 24-week double-blind Phase 2b/3 IMPALA 1 study in 138 aPAP patients that showed favorable safety... Therefore, we have a strong conviction that SVRA shares have the potential to make a comeback in valuation with Molgradex in IMPALA 2,which is expected to commence in 2Q21," Rahimi opined. "Importantly," the analyst added, "Molgradex has already received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. (with eligibility for seven years exclusivity) and EU (potential for 10 years exclusivity) as well as FDA Fast Track Designation and FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation, building up validation for Molgradex in aPAP." To this end, Rahimi rates SVRA an Overweight (i.e. Buy), while setting a $7 price target. This target suggests shares could soar 309% in the next year. (To watch Rahimi’s track record, click here) Overall, SVRA has 3 recent analyst reviews, and all are Buys, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The average price target stands tall at $4.67, which suggests the stock has room for 173% upside in the next 12 months. (See SVRA stock analysis on TipRanks) Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Next up, Aquestive Therapeutics, is a diversified biotech firm with a range of products in all stages of the development pipeline, from pre-clinical to fully approved and on the market. Aquestive uses a unique film-based delivery mechanism for its medications. It has adapted the film delivery system for dosing through several locations in the mouth, including inside the cheek, under the tongue, and on the tongue. This company’s major news item in the past few months was the FDA rejection of the New Drug Application (NDA) for Libervant buccal film. This medication is a formulation of diazepam, a well-known tranquilizer frequently used to treat seizures. Libervant, dosed through a buccal (inside the cheek) film, was designed to treat seizure clusters. In response to the NDA, the FDA sent Aquestive a Complete Response Letter (CRL) outlining issues with the drug. The CRL specifically cited lower drug exposure levels in patients in certain weight groups. However, there were no other safety or clinical issues cited. After meeting with the FDA, Aquestive revised the weight-based dosing regimen, and is preparing a new NDA for Libervant. The company does not believe that further clinical studies are necessary, and expects to complete the NDA submission in 2Q21. Once the application is sent, the company anticipates a six month process of review. Analyst Jason Butler, in his coverage of this stock for JMP Securities, points out that the key driver here is the resubmission of the Libervant NDA. “[The] company recently gained clarity from the FDA on the acceptability of the company’s revised proposed weight-based dosing regimen, in combination with new modeling and simulations, in a Type A meeting in October 2020 and the company’s subsequent submission of the planned dosing regimen and modeling in December. In the past few weeks, the agency has asked for formatting changes for the safety section of the resubmission and for the company to show the predictive nature of the PK model vs. the observed data from the cross-over study. We view these activities as readily accomplishable..." Butler noted. Butler summed up, "We remain confident in the regulatory path for Libervant and anticipate approval this year, maintaining our 85% probability of approval." Looking forward to a successful resubmission, Butler rates Aquestive’s shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $17 price target implies an upside of 315% in the next 12 months. (To watch Butler’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With 100% Street support, or 5 Buy ratings to be exact, the message is clear: AQST is a Strong Buy. The $15 average price target brings the upside potential to ~266%. (See AQST stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In AMC Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. AMC’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been movie theater giant AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). Unfortunately for long-term AMC investors, the stock and the company were struggling even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic as the entertainment business has undergone a dramatic shift to an over-the-top streaming model. However, AMC experienced a near worst-case scenario in March 2020. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of AMC’s operations. By June, the company announced it had “substantial doubt” it could avoid bankruptcy. In 2019, AMC generated a net loss of $149.1 million on $5.47 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a net loss of $4.59 billion on just $1.24 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, AMC shares were trading around $7.30. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $6.30 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 17, AMC shares dropped all the way down to $1.95 in intraday trading. A day later, the company announced it would be closing all of its theaters for at least six to 12 weeks. AMC shares recovered to as high as $7.71 in September 2020 amid a broad market rally. The stock ultimately hit its pandemic low of $1.91 in January 2021 as investors looked closer at the growing possibility AMC would never be able to manage its more than $11 billion in debt. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Apple Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now AMC In 2021, Beyond: Fortunately for AMC investors a miracle happened in late January 2021. With AMC on the brink of bankruptcy, Reddit’s WallStreetBets community orchestrated a coordinated buying campaign in the stock as part of a targeted short squeeze effort. The short squeeze sent the stock skyrocketing from under $2 per share to as high as $20.36 in a matter of days. Since the dust has settled on the initial short squeeze, AMC shares are now back down to the $10.63 level. AMC investors who bought one year ago and held on were completely bailed out by the short squeeze and have now generated an impressive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in AMC stock bought on March 29, 2020 would be worth about $2,931 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting AMC’s fundamentals to bring the stock back down to earth in the next 12 months. The average price target among the seven analysts covering the stock is $2, suggesting 81% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow ViacomCBS Became The Latest 'YOLO Stock'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • This Addition To Cathie Wood's ARKX Fund Is Drawing Big Bets From Options Traders

    Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) is the third top holding of Cathie Wood’s ARK Space Exploration and Innovation ETF, and options traders are betting Kratos stock will make a big move in the coming weeks. The ETF is set to launch Tuesday on the Cboe BRX exchange under the ticker "ARKX." The Kratos Trades: At 9:47 a.m. Monday, a trader executed a call sweep of 288 Kratos options with a $22.50 strike price expiring on May 21. The trade represented a $138,200 bullish bet for which the trader paid $4.80 per option contract. At 9:52 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 367 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $16,500 bullish bet for which the trader paid 45 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 210 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $10,400 bullish bet for which the trader paid 50 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 287 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $15,700 bullish bet for which the trader paid 55 cents per option contract. At 10:18 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 151 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $11,300 bullish bet for which the trader paid 75 cents per option contract. At 10:20 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 393 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $31,400 bet for which the trader paid 80 cents per option contract. Together, the traders are betting $223,500 that the share price of Kratos is going higher. Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call options instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order books of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately. These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position. What Kratos Has To Offer: Kratos, a national security and communications company, has developed a number of products for use in space including systems, networks, satellites and signals. On Monday, Kratos announced that the American Society of Civil Engineers recognized Kratos’ autonomous truck-mounted attenuator. Kratos refers to the technology as an “infrastructure gamechanger” in the release. It’s no wonder Wood’s space and innovation focused ETF has bought shares of the company. So far Wood has purchased 2,203 shares of Kratos at a cost of $57,322. The stock makes up 5.62% of the ETF’s holdings. Options traders could be betting the stock is set to increase in the near future. Other top holdings include Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) and ARK's 3D Printing ETF (NYSE: PRNT). KTOS Price Action: Shares of Kratos were up 6.3% at $27.66 at last check. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMortgage Your House With Mogo, Get Bitcoin Reward: Why This MattersScore Media and Caesars Entertainment To Provide Sports Betting In Illinois© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Archegos-Linked Stocks Advance as Fallout Fears Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- The stocks at the center of the Archegos Capital Management crisis posted gains Tuesday as fallout from the fund’s liquidation appeared to be contained and no additional block trades were reported. ViacomCBS Inc. rose 4.9% at 11:30 a.m. in New York following its weeklong plunge, with Discovery Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group both climbing more than 7%. The American depositary receipts of Chinese companies also gained, with GSX Techedu Inc. boosted by a planned stock purchase by its chief executive officer, and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. helped by a $500 million buyback proposal.Shares in the companies, which also include Baidu Inc., Farfetch Ltd. and Iqiyi Inc., have had a rocky couple of sessions following the forced liquidation of positions linked to Bill Hwang’s Archegos, with ViacomCBS down 55% in the last week. While investors remain nervous about the potential for more liquidations, there have been no signs yet of a broader contagion. The S&P 500 Index slipped about 0.2%.“Market participants will be glad to see this has so far been contained -- though there may be some more trades related to Archegos that need unwinding,” Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said by email. “Banks left holding the bag -- which look to be Nomura and Credit Suisse more than others -- will suffer significant losses.”Banks roiled by the Archegos Capital fallout may see total losses in the range of $5 billion to $10 billion, according to JPMorgan. Losses from trades unwinding related to Archegos will be “very material” in relation to lending exposure for a business that is mark-to-market and holds liquid collateral, analysts led by Kian Abouhossein wrote in a note.Read more: JPMorgan Says Banks’ Archegos Hit May Be Up to $10 BillionShares in Credit Suisse and Nomura both extended Monday’s steep declines, with the lenders having warned of potential “significant” losses after an unnamed U.S. hedge-fund client defaulted on margin calls. The Swiss bank expects its loss tied to the implosion of Archegos Capital Management to run into the billions, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Credit Suisse fell 3.3% in Zurich trading, taking its decline for the week to 17%. Nomura shed a further 0.7% in Tokyo, following Monday’s 16% slump.Stocks valued at $2.64 billion changed hands in a flurry of block trades Monday. Five of them valued at a combined $2.14 billion were executed by Wells Fargo & Co., according to a person familiar with the matter. Separately, about 20 million shares of Rocket Cos. were sold through Morgan Stanley, people familiar with the matter said.Breaking SilenceArchegos broke its silence on the matter late Monday.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”Kessler works at Evergreen Partners, which specializes in crisis communications and reputation management, according to its website.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been monitoring the forced liquidation in holdings linked to Archegos, a spokesperson said.(Updates share price moves throughout and adds analyst commentary on banks in the fifth paragragh.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Remote-work expert on companies wanting a return to normalcy: ‘The way it was can never be again’

    There's no one-size-fits-all solution, says Tsedal Neeley, author of "Remote Work Revolution."

  • Abu Dhabi Makes a Bold Bid to Create New Global Oil Benchmark

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi started trading futures contracts for Murban crude, its biggest oil grade, in a bid to create a benchmark for the energy market.The aim is “to make sure that Murban is a globally freely traded commodity and allows everybody around the world to use it either for pricing or hedging their risk,” Khaled Salmeen, executive director of supply and trading at government-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “It provides an additional tool that the market has been looking for.”The start of Murban trading on an Abu Dhabi exchange on Monday marked the first time a Persian Gulf OPEC member has allowed its oil to be freely sold and shipped anywhere in the world. Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is operating the platform known as ICE Futures Abu Dhabi.Establishing a benchmark isn’t immediate as traders want to see a sufficient volume of deals over time that lead to prices investors deem fair. Creating a forward curve, or bids and asks for crude in future months, will also be a key test for the new Murban exchange.On its first trading day, volume in Murban for June, the first month for which cargoes will be available, and for July both exceeded 2,200 lots, with more than 1,100 August contracts changing hands and several hundred for September. Each lot represents 1,000 barrels. The contract for June delivery traded at $63.78 a barrel as of 2:50 p.m. in Abu Dhabi.Murban’s first trading day has “been a real success so far,” Stuart Williams, president of ICE Futures Europe, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “We have greater aspirations for this contract,” Williams said of the ambition to establish Murban as a regional benchmark. Once trading volumes and liquidity are established, ICE and Adnoc will seek to advance talks with other national oil companies in the region about adopting Murban futures as a pricing reference for their sales.The region’s main producers, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital, tend to stop buyers from reselling their oil. They also use benchmarks from outside the Middle East to price much of their crude.In attempting to make its mark, Murban faces competition for regional benchmark status. S&P Global Platts publishes widely used price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.What’s more, oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. Platts backed away from plans to revamp its Dated Brent contract after comments from traders earlier this year.Adnoc can produce about 2 million barrels of Murban crude a day and has pledged to guarantee at least 1 million barrels of daily exports to support trading on the exchange.Murban’s available volumes mean supply will be “enough to establish this benchmark, and then you will see other crude in this region being benchmarked against it,” Patrick Pouyanne, chief executive officer of French oil major Total SE, said in an interview in Abu Dhabi Monday.Total is a partner with Adnoc in Abu Dhabi’s onshore fields where Murban crude is produced and is a partner in the new exchange. Brent’s declining output means Murban is “serious competition” and the Middle Eastern grade could one day become as famous as its European counterpart, Pouyanne said.Adnoc CEO Sultan Al Jaber said at a ceremony for the start of trading in Abu Dhabi that the company now sells Murban to more than 60 customers in 30 countries, a leap from its “humble” beginnings in the late 1950s when just 4,000 barrels were pumped daily from one well. Trading Murban will help Abu Dhabi and the UAE get more value out of its barrels, he said.The UAE is the third-largest producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Counties, which cut supplies last year as the pandemic crushed energy demand.OPEC+, a broader group including countries like Russia, meets this week to discuss whether to further ease the production cuts that began last May. Those supply curbs and the rollout of vaccines have caused the established global benchmark, Brent crude, to surge roughly 65% since the start of November to about $63.50 a barrel. Still, the rally has faded this month amid a new wave of virus cases, which may push some members of the producer group to argue that the cartel can’t raise output just yet.Price levels in the range of $60 a barrel are “a sustainable average,” Salmeen said.Last week’s closing of the Suez Canal after the Ever Given container ship ran aground won’t cause major issues for oil markets, he said. Markets are well supplied and buyers can draw from high inventories to avoid any shortages, he said.(Updates with comments from Total and Adnoc CEOs in 11th to 13th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood On Bitcoin: '$1 Trillion Is Nothing Compared To Where This Will Ultimately Be'

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood’s most recent statements about Bitcoin suggest that the digital asset’s trillion-dollar valuation is nowhere close to where it might be in the near future. What Happened: Speaking at a CBOE panel, she said, “If we add all of the potential demand relative to the limited supply, we come up with incredible numbers over the long term. We have just begun. One trillion dollars is nothing compared to where this ultimately will be.” Wood also described the current market conditions as favorable for a Bitcoin ETF, with the right amount of liquidity and demand from institutional investors. “We are now moving into what I believe will be prime time,” she said. In fact, ARK CEO believes that the demand from institutions will be the driving force of Bitcoin’s rise in valuation. Why It Matters: According to research from ARK based on “a million Monte Carlo simulations,” if institutions want to minimize volatility and maximize their Sharpe ratio, they should put something between two and a half and six and a half percent of Bitcoin in their portfolios, because of its low correlation to any other asset class. As large institutions like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) have already allocated a portion of their cash reserves to Bitcoin, ARK’s prediction of institutional adoption has already begun taking shape. #Crypto Demand. What Really Matters for #Bitcoin: Increasing Demand and Adoption - The potential launch of Bitcoin ETPs in the U.S. should keep the price buoyed. Increasing institutional demand, notably into corporate treasuries and accolades from a few billionaires, are part pic.twitter.com/N8ktr4GICo — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) March 26, 2021 Wood’s fellow CBOE panel member Kevin O’Leary too had some thoughts on Bitcoin’s present and future valuation. “Even at a trillion dollars, it's tiny,” said O’Leary, commenting that if Bitcoin is going to grow, it’s going to be because it becomes compliant to ethics committees around the world. Price Action: Bitcoin was up by 4.05% in the past 24-hours, trading at $58,148 at the time of writing. The market-leading cryptocurrency resumed its upward rally, with some increased volatility after the $6 billion options expiry last Friday. Benzinga's recent interview with Cathie Wood See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVisa Allows Payments To Be Settled With Crypto Using Ethereum NetworkControversial Crypto Project BitClout Faces Legal Charges Over Selling Social Tokens Without Users Consent© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GameStop Retail Investors Take Archegos Fallout As Opportunity To Hit Back At Wall Street

    Investors on Reddit, mainly on the forum that participated in a short squeeze in the shares of GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME), are laying the finger of blame on Wall Street big shots for the plunge that affected several companies Friday. What Happened: Multiple posts from Reddit users including on r/WallStreetBets bemoaned the unfairness of the situation where retail investors using social media were allegedly blamed for risky trading while institutional investors were the ones that were overleveraged. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets critical of Archegos. Shares of companies like Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), and others plunged on Friday after several major investments banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) forced the hedge fund Archegos Capital Management to liquidate holdings. Also affected were companies such as ViacomCBS, trading under the name of CBS Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ: VIAC), and several Chinese names. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Why It Matters: In January, when the buzz around the short squeeze was at some analysts such as Loop Capital’s Anthony Chukumba compared the actions of the Reddit investors to gambling. Purpose Investment’s Chief Investment Officer Greg Taylor said the actions of the investors “blurs the line between gambling and investing.” Some Reddit posters took exception to such thoughts on their style of trading. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets In February, the GameStop short squeeze saga reached the Congress where, at a hearing, a key WallStreetBets investor Keith Patrick Gill who goes by the handle “Deep F---ing Value” told lawmakers, “in short, I like the stock.” The lawmakers also heard from CEOs of Wall Street firms such as Robinhood, Citadel Securities, and Melvin Capital who became ensnared in the short squeeze frenzy, one way or another. See Also: How GameStop Bull Roaring Kitty Isn't All That Different From Warren Buffett At the beginning of February, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) told CNBC that Reddit-fueled trading wasn’t fair or orderly and posed a “systemic risk.” For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNokia Can Breathe Sigh Of Relief As Lawsuit Over Defrauding Shareholders DismissedGameStop Board To See Mass Departure Amid Reboot Led By Chewy Fame's Ryan Cohen© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here’s how you can save money on capital-gains taxes when you sell your home

    "My will gives my wife my house. When she sells after my death, how will her cost basis be determined?"