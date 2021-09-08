U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,507.37
    -12.66 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,994.01
    -105.99 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,268.25
    -106.08 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,254.40
    -21.21 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.98
    +0.63 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.60
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.32 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    -0.0290 (-2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3774
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2570
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,298.02
    -1,142.50 (-2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,191.40
    -8.08 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Coinbase Global, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Coinbase Global, Inc. ("Coinbase" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:COIN) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in April 2021 (the "IPO"), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 20, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Coinbase was in need of a considerable injection of cash at the time of its IPO. The Company's platform suffered from service disruptions that were likely to include as it scaled to an increasing number of users. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements throughout the IPO period were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Coinbase, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663211/INVESTOR-ACTION-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Coinbase-Global-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • 15 Most Valuable Travel Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable travel companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the travel and leisure industry, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Travel Companies in the World. In December 2020, Morgan Stanley estimated a $1 trillion dollar setback to the travel industry. […]

  • 25 Countries with the Highest Military Spending in the World

    In this article, we will be looking at the countries with the highest military spending in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the worldwide military spending trends, you can go directly to the 5 Countries with the Highest Military Spending in the World. Having a military counts as a hard […]

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • NIO's (NYSE:NIO) Shareholders Should Expect Modest Dilution Going Forward

    Yesterday Chinese electric vehicle maker, NIO (NYSE:NIO) announced that the company will be selling up to $2 billion in American depositary shares (ADSs). The sale will be conducted via an at-the-market offering program, and will result in shareholder dilution of up to 3% at the current share price. The news resulted in NIO’s share price opening 3.3% lower today.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller is presently placed on the 231st position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a list of 500 most wealthy individuals in […]

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • Is NIO's $2 Billion Secondary Stock Offering Really Bearish?

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) opened lower on Wednesday after the company said that it will sell up to $2 billion in new stock in an at-the-market secondary offering. As of 11:06 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were down by about 6% from Tuesday's closing price. NIO has filed the necessary paperwork for the stock sale, and its new shares will be offered through several big investment banks, including Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and the Hong Kong branch of China International Capital.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    With plenty of cash on the balance sheet, investors are wondering why the company is looking to raise more.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Yellen Warns Congress; Apple Sells Off From Record High; Tesla Skids Amid China Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 150 points Wednesday, as Tesla stock reversed lower amid China sales. Apple fell from record highs.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • The Ownership Structure of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a Double Edged Sword for the Stock

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has become a market favorite amongst retail investors, while institutional investors remain more cautious. This could lead to some big price moves if either group is proved right or wrong on the company.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light...

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    If I hold a one-stock portfolio, the qualities I am looking for are a diversified business, sustainability, and a fair price. Out of the three, the most important is sustainability. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) hits the mark on all three criteria here, and it would be the one stock I would buy right now.

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • 3 Downtrodden Stocks Poised for a Comeback

    What do package delivery leader FedEx (NYSE: FDX), solar titan Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), and media magnate Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), all have in common? Here's why FedEx, Enphase, and Disney are three down-in-the-dumps stocks worth buying now. Both companies were able to capitalize on the surge in residential deliveries as folks stayed away from in-person stores and shopped online instead.

  • Could The Trade Desk Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been a goldmine for long-term investors. Shares of the digital advertising technology (ad-tech) company are up more than 4,000% from its (split-adjusted) IPO price of $1.80in 2016. Fellow Fool Brian Stoffel defines a millionaire-making stock as one that can return 10 times its value in 20 years.

  • Despite Positive News, Insider Selling Remains Prevalent at C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI)

    After a disappointing stock debut that saw the price almost double up before losing over 70% of the value, there are some bottoming signs for C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) In this article, we will examine some of the latest developments, along with the recent insider transactions.