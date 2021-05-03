U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,199.75
    +18.58 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,159.58
    +284.73 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,915.55
    -47.13 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.10
    +18.65 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.52
    +0.94 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +25.40 (+1.44%)
     

  • Silver

    27.02
    +1.15 (+4.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2069
    +0.0046 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    -0.0230 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3912
    +0.0092 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0800
    -0.2590 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,757.03
    +922.97 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,426.16
    +32.50 (+2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Amdocs Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Amdocs Limited ("Amdocs" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:DOX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 13, 2016 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 8, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Amdocs both overstated its profits and liquidity while also understating debt. The Company concealed its considerable level of borrowing. The Company claimed that its North American business was maintaining a consistent level, but it was actually deteriorating due in part to the loss of AT&T as a customer. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Amdocs, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644072/INVESTOR-ACTION-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Amdocs-Limited-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett: Zero interest rates have created a 'sea change' in finance

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett warned that the consequences of zero interest rates remain an unanswered question.

  • Warren Buffett says if something happened to him, Greg Abel would take over Berkshire Hathaway

    On Monday morning, CNBC's Becky Quick reported that when Buffett is no longer able to lead the company the top job will in fact go to 59-year-old Abel, vice chairman of non-insurance operations.

  • Cathie Wood Buys Twitter Dip Amid Worst Plunge Since October

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood saw a buying opportunity in Twitter Inc.’s worst week since October.Her firm, Ark Investment Management, scooped up about 1.3 million shares of the social media network worth $71 million on Friday as the stock plunged 15%, according to an email on the firm’s trading activity. That slide came after after Twitter reported disappointing first-quarter sales, in contrast to the stronger-than-expected results from other big tech companies, including Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.Ark’s actively managed exchange-traded funds have suffered as investors have shifted out of growth stocks as the nation rebounds, which will benefit companies whose businesses are more closely tied to swings in the economy. Her $23 billion flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) -- the two funds that bought Twitter shares -- are down 3.5% and up just 1.5% this year, respectively, after posting triple-digit returns in 2020.But Wood is known for doubling down on her strategies during selloffs, especially when automaker Tesla Inc. plunges. She’s repeatedly said that despite the broader rotation out of high-growth companies and into value stocks, her team maintains their conviction in innovative technologies and has a five-year time horizon.“Twitter fits well with Ark and Cathie Wood’s” investment style, said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co. “It’s on brand to the extent that it’s in the tech space and it’s a new Internet oriented company. But it is different from some of the moonshot companies they really like. Twitter is a tech company, but it’s kind of just your standard social media.”The social media giant’s stock plunged late last week after company executives said sales were sluggish in the first months of the year. Although its revenue gained 28%, it lagged some of the other digital advertising behemoths like Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.Wood’s ARKK fell 1.8% as of 11:07 a.m. in New York. The fund just notched first month of outflows since September 2019, losing about $76 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Greed, Bankers and Politics Star in Danish Negative-Rate Debacle

    (Bloomberg) -- The country with the longest history of negative interest rates just hit a milestone that may offer a glimpse of what’s to come elsewhere.In Denmark, commercial banks have had to absorb negative rates since they were first introduced by the central bank in 2012. By 2019, the industry started sharing the cost of that policy with retail depositors. Today, Danes are the world champions in bearing the burden of negative rates together with their banks, with 35% of deposits affected.Last week, the government in Copenhagen decided to step in. The minister in charge of bank legislation, Simon Kollerup, turned to social media to launch an attack on the financial sector, and the “greed” he said it represents.“Banks have recently been lowering the bar for negative rates,” he said. “And this simply has to stop.”He commented a day after Danske Bank, Denmark’s biggest lender, said it was following others in the industry and more than halving its threshold for imposing a rate of minus 0.6%. As a result, retail depositors with more than 100,000 kroner ($16,000) will pay 0.6% to park savings exceeding that amount with the bank.“My worry is that banks will continue tightening the screws on negative rates so that average Danes need to pay to keep their money in a bank,” the minister said in a written comment to Bloomberg.Kollerup, who summoned the bankers’ association to talks, says there’s no excuse for passing negative rates on to private customers, and rejects the idea that monetary policy plays a role in determining commercial bank rates.Rate PoliticsThe battle that’s now unfolding between Danish banks and the government gives a sense of where the limits of negative rates may lie, and shows that those limits might be political, not monetary.Negative rates have become the lightning rod that Kollerup has seized to wage “a confrontation with greed, income inequality and division in society,” said Helle Ib, a political commentator at Borsen, Denmark’s biggest business newspaper.The bankers’ association, Finance Denmark, has questioned the merits of Kollerup’s economic reasoning. And the central bank issued a reminder on Friday, pointing out that its negative policy rates (which are necessitated by the krone’s peg to the euro) influence deposit and lending rates throughout the broader economy. It also hinted that politicians shouldn’t interfere in the process. “Banks’ interest rates are a matter for them and their customers,” central bank Governor Lars Rohde said.The central bank’s verbal intervention prompted a member of the opposition bloc in parliament to weigh in. Alex Vanopslagh, the leader of the Liberal Alliance party, told Berlingske he’s summoned Kollerup to a hearing to explain his comments on negative rates. “I trust the minister will say that he crossed the line, and that he lacks a basic grasp of how monetary policy works,” Vanopslagh said.Carsten Egeriis, the chief executive of Danske Bank, points out that Danes also enjoy low interest rates on their mortgages, which he called “the other side of the coin.” That dynamic “most of the time far outweighs the cost of negative interest rates on the deposit side,’ he said.Denmark is two years ahead of the euro zone, which first introduced negative rates in 2014. Jesper Rangvid, a professor of finance at Copenhagen Business School, says there are some lessons to be drawn from the Danish experience for euro-zone economies.He also notes that negative bank rates aren’t the destructive force once imagined. In fact, Rangvid points out that after years of zero, and ultimately negative retail deposit rates, Danish deposits have continued to rise.“The most important takeaway is that clients haven’t been leaving banks,” he said by phone. “That was the fear in the beginning, and that has not happened.”Ib at Borsen says it’s not a given that Kollerup will actually intervene. Ultimately, it’s probably more a case of “sending a signal than a hardcore revolution of economic policy,” she said.(Updates with reference to Kollerup being summoned to parliamentary hearing)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Verizon to offload Yahoo, AOL for $5 billion

    (Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc is getting rid of its media businesses that include iconic brands Yahoo and AOL for $5 billion, ending an expensive and unsuccessful run in the media and advertising world. Despite spending more than a decade and billions of dollars building a stable of internet brands, the New York-based telecom company has struggled to make headway in a highly competitive internet advertising space dominated by Facebook Inc and Google. Having written $4.6 billion off the value of the businesses in 2018, Verizon will get just $4.25 billion in cash from private equity firm Apollo Global, along with preferred interests of $750 million and a 10% stake in the unit - about half of what it had paid for the businesses.

  • Ether’s Price Rally Above $3.2K Appears Spot-Driven, Boding Well for Further Gains

    "Ether's spot-driven rally is primarily due to excitement around the impending EIP 1559 upgrade," one market expert said.

  • Selling Apple shares was 'probably a mistake' and Munger knew it: Buffett

    Warren Buffett conceded that selling some shares of Apple in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year was likely a mistake, with the company an ongoing tech leader providing massive utility to users around the world.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • Credit Suisse Gave Archegos Big Leverage for Collateral

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s business with Archegos Capital Management enabled the family office to undertake highly-leveraged stock bets with only minimal collateral posted, a strategy that exposed the lender to losses far exceeding its peers when the firm collapsed.Credit Suisse lent the family office of Bill Hwang funds allowing bets with leverage of up to ten times, and only asked for collateral worth 10% of the sums borrowed, according to a person familiar with the business.The leverage offered by the Swiss bank was in some cases double what other brokers gave Hwang, helping to push the loss to some $5.5 billion after the fund imploded in March. That compares with a $2.9 billion hit to Nomura Holdings Inc and lesser sums or no loss at all for lenders including Deutsche Bank AG that offered Hwang prime brokerage services.Credit Suisse declined to comment. The figures were first reported by Risk.net.Read More: Credit Suisse’s New Chairman Signals Possible Shakeup After WoesIn response, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein has said the bank is reviewing its prime brokerage unit and will focus its business on clients who have relationships with other parts of the firm. Hwang was not a client of the private bank and business with Archegos only led to $17.5 million in revenues last year, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.Read more: Credit Suisse to Cut Hedge Fund Lending by Third After ArchegosCredit Suisse has begun to trim back the number of clients it serves as prime broker and plans to cut lending to hedge funds in that unit by some $35 billion, or a third of its outstanding loans to prime clients.Gottstein pledged to restore calm at the bank on Friday after the Archegos hit further damaged its reputation.(Adds Gottstein reference in final paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to removes the reference to JPMorgan offering Hwang services in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett dumped airline stocks to save them from a disaster

    Why Buffett dumped Berkshire airline stock holdings at a huge loss to save the companies

  • Buffett: The 'biggest danger' a company faces is picking the wrong CEO

    Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B), says the most significant risk factor a company faces is selecting the wrong CEO.

  • Analysis: Headwinds facing Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway have some investors fretting

    For some Berkshire Hathaway shareholders a list of post-pandemic challenges including looming inflation, a dearth of acquisitions and more environmental and social disclosure demands are prompting a rethink on Warren Buffett's conglomerate. Making money at Berkshire used to be like "shooting fish in a barrel," Buffett's long-time business partner Charlie Munger said at its annual meeting on Saturday. "But that's gotten harder," Munger added.

  • Silver Leads Precious-Metals Gains on Dollar, Factory Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Silver led gains in precious metals as the dollar dropped and a report showed U.S. manufacturing cooled in April, boosting demand for haven assets.A gauge of factory activity fell in April from a more than 37-year high a month earlier, according to data from the Institute for Supply Management released Monday. Treasuries climbed to session highs following the data and the greenback retreated.Gold and silver have clawed back gains after dropping earlier this year as signs of an accelerating U.S. economy boosted the dollar and Treasury yields, reducing demand for the metals as stores of value. Slower expansion in U.S. manufacturing reinforces expectations that central banks including the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates near zero. Low rates bolster demand for precious metals, which don’t offer interest.A weaker-than-expected ISM reading suggests “we’re not running at full speed as many had expected, and that ultimately means that we’re probably not gonna have any letup on the easing,” according to TD Securities analyst Bart Melek.Silver for immediate delivery rose as much as 4.2% to $26.9946 an ounce, the biggest intraday gain since Feb. 1. Gold advanced 1.3% to $1,792.22 an ounce by 1:47 p.m. in New York after dropping 0.5% last week. July silver futures settled 4.2% higher on the Comex in New York, while June gold futures jumped 1.4%.Palladium and platinum also gained. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%.Gold’s advance came after its first weekly decline in four as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said President Joe Biden’s economic plan won’t stoke inflationary pressures. Gold may continue to gain support from the Fed’s dovish approach and a weaker dollar, according to Angel Broking Ltd.’s analysts Prathamesh Mallya and Yash Sawant.The metal could gain further impetus amid expectations that outflows from gold-backed exchange traded funds will start to reverse, according to Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank AG.“We expect ETFs to begin registering inflows again in the second half of the year at the latest, and that this will help the gold price climb by year’s end to $2,000,” Fritsch said in a note.Copper futures for July delivery rose 1.4% to settle at $4.5285 a pound on the Comex.Japan, China and the U.K. markets are closed for holidays on Monday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 5 foods people are still devouring during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Big Food continues to pull in big sales gains, even if Wall Street can care less.

  • Buffett calls SPACs 'a killer,' says they hurt Berkshire's ability to do deals

    Warren Buffett has a warning for would-be SPAC investors

  • Hertz Gets Sweetened Knighthead Offer in Brawl to Buy Renter

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment firms Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management submitted a sweetened offer to buy Hertz Global Holdings Inc. out of bankruptcy in a deal that could see equity investors recover $2.25 a share.Hertz will evaluate the proposal that assigns the rental-car company a more than $6.2 billion enterprise value to determine if it’s higher than one from its current reorganization sponsor, a group backed by Centerbridge Partners, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named because the bid isn’t yet public.The bid includes fully committed debt and equity financing, the people said. Hertz bondholders would be paid in full while shareholders get the chance to own a bigger portion of the reorganized company.Hertz’s existing equity holders would receive 50 cents per share plus the chance to participate in either a boosted $1.3 billion rights offering or warrants for up to 10% of the reorganized company, the people said. Together, the cash and warrants would be worth around $2.25 a share, they said.Hertz shares jumped as much as 14% to $2.57 on Monday morning in New York after Bloomberg reported on the boosted offer. The plan gives Hertz an equity value of roughly $5.9 billion. Knighthead will fund $2.2 billion of the deal, and Apollo Global Management has also committed $1.5 billion of preferred equity, down from $2.5 billion in earlier discussions, the people said.The battle over ownership of Hertz has been heating up amid surging demand for travel in the U.S. Last month the company picked a plan from Centerbridge, Warburg Pincus and Dundon Capital Partners that outbid an earlier Knighthead deal. Both groups have since revised their plans. If the Knighthead bid meets Hertz’s qualifications, an auction may be held May 10 to determine the best bid.Representatives for Knighthead and Certares declined to comment. A representative for Hertz didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Last month, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath gave Hertz permission to pay Centerbridge a so-called breakup fee if its plan isn’t chosen. Walrath also allowed Hertz to start the process of collecting creditor votes on that proposal.Hertz has said it wants to exit bankruptcy by summer to take advantage of a hot stock market and to capture an expected increase in vacation rentals. The industry is raising prices as post-vaccination business and leisure travel surges and household-name rental companies don’t have enough cars for customers to drive off the lot.The case is Hertz Corp. 20-11218, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware (Wilmington). To view the docket on Bloomberg Law, click here(Updates with share price and chart in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Secretive Dart Surfaces With $6.7 Billion Wager on Tobacco

    (Bloomberg) -- It took decades for sustainable investing to become mainstream, but now every week one giant investor after another announces their commitment to ESG.Kenneth Dart will not be joining that club.The billionaire is heir to a plastic cup fortune. More than two decades ago he renounced his U.S. citizenship and moved to the Caribbean, becoming the biggest real estate owner in the Cayman Islands. For years he invested in distressed sovereign debt with Argentina’s former President Cristina Kirchner calling him a “vulture.”And over the past six months Dart, 66, has quietly accumulated one of the classic sin investments. Through a Cayman Islands vehicle called Spring Mountain Investments, Dart has built a 7% stake in British American Tobacco that’s now worth $6 billion. Last month, Spring Mountain disclosed a separate $634 million position in rival Imperial Brands. The Financial Times first reported the firm’s tobacco investments.A small portion of the positions were entered into using total return swaps, the filings show. These types of swaps were at the center of the March implosion of family office Archegos Capital Management, causing billions in bank losses.Tobacco WagerSpring Mountain is the latest in a series of entities the publicity-shy Dart has used to buy securities. He previously set up Portfolio Services Ltd., Seneca Investments, EM Ltd., Eastern Capital and LBS Investments. In recent years these have been used to invest in obscure biotechnology stocks that make up a fraction of his fortune, estimated at $6.6 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Susanna de Saram, a representative of Dart’s firm Dart Enterprises, declined to comment on investment decisions.Dart’s tobacco wager goes against one of the hottest trends in finance: Investing in companies that focus on environmental, social and governance factors, which in theory means corporations have long-term sustainable prospects.The tobacco industry has for decades been the antithesis of ESG investment. Dominated by a few corporate behemoths, the companies operate in a market at risk of being quashed by regulation or customers giving up -- or dying from -- the habit.Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, has been a longtime champion of tobacco-control efforts.While a larger group of investors are shunning the stocks, it can create opportunities for those less concerned with the societal outcomes of their portfolio.Dividend YieldsTobacco stocks “were a one-way ticket up until around 2016” before concerns about new regulation, especially in the U.S., began discouraging investors, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Duncan Fox.Over the past five years, the MSCI World Tobacco Index has dropped 32%. That’s punished long-term holders, but has juiced the dividends the stocks pay. British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands have dividend yields exceeding 8%.Investors may also be overstating the regulatory risks -- after all the firms have experience adapting to and profiting under new regulations --and there’s potential growth in alternative tobacco products and the new cannabis markets, Fox said.Still, there’s a reason why so many investors shun the stocks.“Smoking has been in decline for the past five decades because of what we call the ESG Squeeze: pressures from societal attitudes, regulation, and taxation,” Citigroup Inc. analyst Adam Spielman wrote in March. In 10 to 20 years there could be no smokers left in many markets, according to Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett.Read more: Smoking may disappear within a generation, analysts predictDart has made successful contrarian bets in the past. He made billions from companies such as Salomon Inc., Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., and in troubled sovereign debt, according to a 1995 Businessweek profile.Trained as a chemical engineer, he’s long been focused on his investment portfolio instead of the family business, Dart Container, where he no longer has a role or ownership. Mason, Michigan-based Dart Container is run by his brother, Robert Dart.In recent years Dart’s focus seemed to shift from markets to property development, primarily in the Cayman Islands, where he’s made his home. Dart Real Estate has developed $1.5 billion in projects, including hotels, office buildings and residential complexes, according to its website.(Updates with total return swaps in fifth paragraph, Dart Enterprises’ response in seventh.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BioNTech Soars to Record as Vaccine Success Spurs on Biotechs

    (Bloomberg) -- BioNTech SE, the vaccine maker partnered with Pfizer Inc. on its Covid-19 shot, rose as much as 10% on Monday as the stock rallied past $200 a share at the open, breaking yet another record after closing at new highs four out of five days last week.The German company was among the top gainers as the biotech sector regained lost footing and optimism about economies reopening bolstered stocks. Shots from Pfizer and BioNTech as well as Moderna Inc. have helped the U.S. reach more than 245 million doses administered, while side-stepping some of the safety concerns that have arisen for shots from AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson.The biotech sector is bouncing back after hitting a four-month low in early April on regulatory concerns related to industry consolidation, new drug applications and potential legislation to rein in the cost of prescriptions. The Nasdaq Biotech Index is up 5.7% from an April 12 trough while the broader market climbed 1.7%. Returns for the biopharma benchmark still trail S&P 500 stocks for the year.“Vaccines are winning,” Raymond James analysts led by Chris Meekins said in a note to clients. In the U.S., infections, death and hospitalizations are still moving in the right direction, with cases now at their lowest seven-day average since early October. But other parts of the world like India are still suffering amid a massive resurgence in infections, they added.First-quarter earnings from Pfizer on Tuesday before the stock market opens could provide a further boost for the German biotech. Morgan Stanley expects the pharmaceutical heavyweight to “significantly raise” its vaccine sales expectations for the year and forecasts they could top $19 billion in 2021. Pfizer rose as much as 2.4% on Monday for the biggest gain since April 16.Moderna also jumped as much as 5.6% in early trading, and the stock topped its record closing high of $185.98.Other companies waiting on critical data on their Covid-19 inoculations were mixed, including CureVac NV which rose about 3% and Novavax Inc. with a 12% decline.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed’s Dovish Tilt to Unleash Tide of Bets on Resurgent Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Euro bulls are out in force this week, after Jerome Powell poured cold water on bets the Fed was poised to withdraw its aggressive support for the U.S. economy.Creeping U.S. inflation won’t last and doesn’t justify higher interest rates, he said. That’s narrowed the gap between what investors can expect to earn in the U.S. over Europe, dashing the chances of a resurgent dollar and vindicating FX strategists who said the euro’s April rally has further to run.“It is clear that Fed monetary withdrawal is off the agenda anytime soon, capping the upside on U.S. yields and helping euro-dollar bulls,” said Bloomberg Intelligence’s chief G-10 FX strategist Audrey Childe-Freeman.It marks a big shift in sentiment for the euro, which started the year as a laggard compared to the British pound and the greenback as the continent struggled with vaccine shortages and stubbornly high Covid infections.Now, the euro zone’s vaccination program is accelerating and investment strategists have been revising their expectations for European growth upward.Europe’s catch up is showing up in the rates market and the gap between 10-year U.S. yields and their German counterparts is close to its narrowest since early March at 185 basis points.In this environment, predictions of a euro advance against the dollar through to the year-end are becoming plentiful, even after the common currency gained more than 2% in April.Euro ReboundCommerzbank AG strategists expect the euro to rebound to $1.23 by the end of the year, from around $1.20 currently. Bloomberg Intelligence is even more bullish, forecasting the euro will hit $1.25 into the summer on account of Europe’s vaccine catch-up and rising economic optimism. Citigroup Inc. goes higher still, looking for the single currency to reach between $1.25 and $1.275 by the end of the third quarter.Read More: The Europe Capitulation Trade Is in Full Swing on Vaccine Bets“European vaccination dynamics continue to close the gap with the U.S. and the U.K.,” said Adam Pickett, a foreign-exchange strategist at Citigroup. “We expect the Fed will remain on the dovish side. This should open the door to further euro-dollar upside.”Leveraged funds reduced net-short positions on the euro to the lowest since early March, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for the week through April 27.One-month risk reversals, a measure of sentiment, signaled traders in April were the most optimistic on the euro versus the dollar since late February.There’s even a shift in the mood music around the potential for a more hawkish European Central Bank, even though its President Christine Lagarde has said any discussion of phasing out the pandemic emergency purchase program is premature.Technical factors are also moving in favor of the euro. Last week, the currency closed above the Fibonacci level -- a psychologically important threshold -- for the first time since January, potentially signaling further gains.Potential TaperSome analysts and investors are sticking to the view that bets on a strengthening euro rally may be overblown, however. In spite of the increasingly upbeat mood in Europe, inflation and growth remain chronically lower in the euro-area than in the U.S.The Fed may still start signaling plans to taper its bond buying program before the year is out. One policy maker, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, broke ranks with Powell on Friday and said it may now be time to start debating a reduction in asset purchases.Read More: Fed’s Kaplan Wants to Talk Tapering, Breaking Ranks With PowellMeanwhile, Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock Inc. said last week that U.S. growth is now strong enough to allow the Fed to step back from some of the extraordinary support it rolled out during the pandemic.Rabobank’s head of FX strategy Jane Foley sees the euro moving lower to 1.18 in the next three to six months, with core inflation higher in the U.S. compared to the eurozone in the coming few years.“Potentially this phase sees euro-dollar back towards the highs,” said James Athey, a money manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, who has a small short on the euro. “But it’s all very dependent first and foremost on what U.S. yields are doing and of course it is a dollar move first and foremost.”Week AheadGermany, France, Spain and Austria will sell a total of about 23 billion euros of bonds next week, according to Commerzbank AG.There are no redemptions until May 25, when France is due to pay around 20 billion euros, while the next coupon payments are scheduled from Germany, Italy and Ireland on May 15.The U.K. will sell up to 4.75 billion pounds of 10- and 15-year bonds next week, and the BOE will buy back debt across three operations. BOE policy meeting outcome is the main focus.Data for the coming week is mostly relegated to backward-looking figures and final PMI numbersItaly and Spain release preliminary manufacturing PMI figures on Monday and preliminary services PMI numbers on WednesdayECB policy maker speeches are a constant next week starting with Francois Villeroy on Monday and ending with President Christine Lagarde who speaks at a State of the Union event on Friday. Chief economist Philip Lane and Isabel Schnabel speak on the days in betweenBOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at the press conference following the policy decision on ThursdayFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fancier steaks are all the rage for post-quarantined consumers: Outback Steakhouse owner

    Bloomin' Brands CEO David Deno chats with Yahoo Finance Live about key trends in his business as people become more mobile post getting their COVID-19 vaccine.