INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Höegh LNG Partners LP and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

October 29, 2021
In this article:
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Höegh LNG Partners LP ("Höegh" or "the Company") (NYSE:HMLP) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 22, 2019, and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 27, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Höegh faced significant problems with its charter of GN FSRU Lampung. Due to these problems, the charterer stated that it would commence arbitration and declare the charter null and void, amongst other actions. The Company would be forced to find alternative refinancing for its GN FSRU Lampung credit facility. This in turn forced the Company to accept less favorable terms due to its requirement for new arrangements. The Company announced it "will have very limited capacity to extend any additional advances to the Partnership beyond what is currently drawn under the facility." Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Höegh, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contacts
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670393/INVESTOR-ACTION-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Hegh-LNG-Partners-LP-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-500000-to-Contact-the-Firm

