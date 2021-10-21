U.S. markets closed

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tivity Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

·1 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tivity Health, Inc. ("Tivity" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:TVTY) for violations of the securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 10, 2018 and March 7, 2019 are encouraged to contact the firm; click here to participate.
We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.
The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contacts
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669217/INVESTOR-ACTION-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-Tivity-Health-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-the-Firm

