Investor Advisory Service Named Top Performer on 2022-23 Investment Newsletter Honor Roll

·4 min read

Newsletter Cited by HulbertRatings.com as #1 Performing Stock Newsletter for Long-Term Results in Both Up and Down Markets

TROY, Mich., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 13th consecutive year, the award-winning Investor Advisory Service, a monthly stock investment newsletter published by ICLUBcentral Inc., has been named to the Hulbert Investment Newsletter Honor Roll for 2022-2023.

To be included on the Hulbert Investment Newsletter Honor Roll, newsletters must show above-average performance, on a risk-adjusted basis, in both up and down markets over the past two decades. This is a remarkable achievement for any stock newsletter, and just four publications were named to the 2022-2023 Honor Roll (down from five in 2021-2022). Of the four 2022-2023 winners, no other newsletter has made the list as many times as the Investor Advisory Service, demonstrating just how unique this accomplishment is.

Even more impressively, of the fund and equity newsletters named to the Hulbert 2022-2023 Investment Newsletter Honor Roll, the IAS posted the best performance in "Annualized Gain of Domestic Equity Portfolios" since September 30, 2002, and also ranked first in the "Grade in Up Markets" for the same period.

According to HulbertRatings.com, the Investor Advisory Service's buy picks generated an annual 12.9% total return during the 20-year period from September 30, 2002, through September 30, 2022. This considerably outperforms the Wilshire 5000 Total Stock Market Index return of 10.0% during the same timeframe.

"Our current subscribers understand that a priority for selecting high-quality stocks selling at reasonable prices can provide for generous returns," said Editor-in-Chief Douglas Gerlach. "We are thrilled to be named once again to the Hulbert 2022-2023 Investment Newsletter Honor Roll."

Gerlach explains, "Our focus on longer-term holding periods is ideally suited for any investor building a buy-and-hold portfolio of high-quality stock selections. Further, we believe our approach gives us an edge in volatile markets where fearful investors tend to behave in ways that are contrary to their own interests."

Each issue of the award-winning Investor Advisory Service newsletter includes market commentary and two or three in-depth stock analyses, following an unbiased, long-term, growth stock investing approach. Each stock pick is accompanied by a thorough assessment of company fundamentals, an evaluation of the projected risk and return for the stock over the next five years, and suggested buy and sell prices.

"The buy-side analysis of the Investor Advisory Service is free from the conflicts of interest embedded in many traditional Wall Street institutions, and our disciplined approach is proven to generate results that are superior to the gains earned by passive investment strategies. By rigorously assessing the quality of growth and company management, we have consistently uncovered companies that outperform their peers and the overall market — and our subscribers have profited."

Available in both print ($399/year) and online ($299/year) editions, the Investor Advisory Service is published monthly, with additional alerts and updates provided on a regular basis for subscribers. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.InvestorAdvisoryService.com.

About the Investor Advisory Service

Since its inception in 1973, the award-winning Investor Advisory Service has provided investors with highly-focused stock picks. Each issue of IAS highlights three recommended stocks and tracks a universe of approximately 80 prior recommendations. Since 2003, IAS has been published by ICLUBcentral and edited by financial author Douglas Gerlach (The Armchair Millionaire, Investment Clubs for Dummies), and continues to post record results on a consistent basis. Since December 31, 1995, IAS has provided investors with an annualized 14.12% annual return, better than the 5.49% benchmarked annual return of the Wilshire 5000 during the same period. For more information, visit www.InvestorAdvisoryService.com.

About ICLUBcentral, Inc.

ICLUBcentral, Inc. develops quality tools for investors and investment clubs, including the market-beating SmallCap Informer stock newsletter, the award-winning Investor Advisory Service stock newsletter, and web investing tools for stock analysis and screening. ICLUBcentral also develops and market software products for investment club accounting and partnership tax preparation. ICLUBcentral is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BetterInvesting, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization. For more information, visit www.iclub.com.

Contact: 877-275-6242

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-advisory-service-named-top-performer-on-2022-23-investment-newsletter-honor-roll-301699440.html

SOURCE National Association of Investors/BetterInvesting

