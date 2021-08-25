U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,498.48
    +12.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,432.58
    +66.32 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,051.16
    +31.36 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.11
    +18.21 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.45
    +0.91 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.60
    -13.90 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    +0.0490 (+3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9890
    +0.3520 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,945.72
    +759.73 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.51
    +19.98 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) Buyout

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Medallia, Inc. ("Medallia" or &ldquo;the Company&rdquo;) (NYSE:MDLA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law related to Medallia's agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the agreement Medallia shareholders will receive $34.00 in cash per share.

If you are a current Medallia shareholder, you can learn more about the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mdla. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661379/Investor-Alert-Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Announces-Investigation-of-Medallia-Inc-MDLA-Buyout

Recommended Stories

  • A Network of Opportunity in Supply Chain Diversity

    Driving economic opportunity through supply chain diversity

  • Is GBTC Stock A Good Buy After Bitcoin Stages Massive Rally?

    GBTC stock is a way stock market investors can play Bitcoin. As Bitcoin plunges amid Elon Musk tweets, is Grayscale Bitcoin Trust a buy right now?

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Here's Why Cathie Wood Moved DraftKings Stock Today

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock jumped more than 5% Wednesday morning on word that famed technology investor Cathie Wood added shares of the online fantasy sports and gambling company yesterday. Wood bought over $60 million worth of DraftKings shares yesterday, based on the stock's closing price of $56.47 per share. Wood added over 1 million shares total to three of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) she manages.

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) Low P/E is Not the Reason for Excitement Yet

    After a furious run that saw Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) reach over 30% gain year-to-date, the stock has retraced almost all of it, falling back to the important support at US$52.5. With a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a dividend yield of 2.61%, the stock is now in the value investment territory.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • Sundial Growers Is a Dilution Machine

    The company's share count has increased nearly 20-fold in just one year.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Why Okta Stock Popped 5% Before Earnings

    Shares of security software maker Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) jumped a solid 5% in 11:20 a.m. EDT trading Wednesday after receiving an upgrade from outperform to strong buy (i.e., from "buy" to "buy more") this morning. Okta stock is down only about 11% from its highs of early February. Despite this relatively strong price performance, Raymond James characterizes the stock as a "former angel that [that] has fallen far enough," says StreetInsider, and he argues that identity access management (IAM) -- Okta's forte -- is a "top three" category for corporate tech spending as companies aim to secure computer networks against unauthorized access.

  • Retail investors power GameStop stock into a rally

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss Gamestop’s rally over the past couple of sessions as retail investors gave the company a boost in the market and what this latest surge could mean for the meme stock going forward.

  • 2 Little-Known Nasdaq Stocks Making Big Moves Wednesday

    The stock market had a generally positive tone on Wednesday morning, although gains were modest after more sizable advances earlier in the week. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was higher by just 0.1%, although that will be enough to send the index to a new record high if it holds on to its gains for the remainder of the trading session. Big-name Nasdaq stocks get a lot of attention, but on Wednesday it was a couple of smaller stocks that made noteworthy moves.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Nordstrom stock slides, Express posts surprise profit, Urban Outfitters inventory issues

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Wednesday's latest retail earnings, which include: Nordstrom experiencing a dip in its stock even after reporting a better-than-expected quarter due to concerns over the supply chain and lagging overall sales, Dick's Sporting Goods boosting returns to shareholders after posting an earnings beat, Urban Outfitters concerns over inventory as trade disruptions continue to impact supply, and Express topping estimates as the company swings to a surprise profit.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is out of favor, but the products it sells are still vital. Here are three ways to play the space without drilling for oil.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)?

    A look at the shareholders of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRXP ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Cassava Stock Plummets On Claims Of 'Data Manipulation' In Alzheimer's Testing

    A shareholder firm called for the FDA to halt Cassava Sciences' studies in Alzheimer's disease, leading SAVA stock to plummet Wednesday.

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.