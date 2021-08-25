Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) Buyout

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Medallia, Inc. ("Medallia" or “the Company”) (NYSE:MDLA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law related to Medallia's agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the agreement Medallia shareholders will receive $34.00 in cash per share.

