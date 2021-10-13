U.S. markets closed

INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley

·2 min read
BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley alleging violations of the Federal Securities Laws. The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) American Depositary Shares between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/VIPS for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/VIPS
According to the Complaint, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are global financial services institutions that served as prime brokers for Archegos Capital Management. The case alleges that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley sold a large amount of Vipshop shares during the Class Period while in possession of material, non-public information about Archegos, and its need to fully liquidate its position in Vipshop because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses combined.
Interested VIPS investors have until December 13, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/VIPS
Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:
Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
www.tenlaw.com/cases/VIPS

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667851/INVESTOR-ALERT-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Filed-Against-Goldman-Sachs-and-Morgan-Stanley

