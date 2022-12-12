Investor Alert: Emperior-Trade

Be an informed investor - Don't be fooled by fraudsters misrepresenting themselves

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) is warning Canadian investors not to be fooled by Emperior-Trade.

On their website, https://www.emperior-trade.com/, the company falsely claims to be a member of IIROC, the MFDA, the MFDA Investor Protection Corporation and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) among various other regulators. Emperior-Trade is not regulated by IIROC or the MFDA and is not a member of the CIPF.

Additionally, Emperior-Trade is not registered in Canada to sell forex or crypto assets, or any other investment products. All investors must be informed and ask themselves important questions before purchasing higher-risk investment products that do not trade on stock exchanges. Investors should know that unregulated crypto-asset trading platforms are not the same as regulated marketplaces and may be missing key investor protections.

Registered investment firms are regulated, and individuals must meet our high standards and deal fairly, honestly and in good faith with Canadian investors. We urge Canadian investors to exercise caution when dealing with non-registered firms.

Investors can confirm investment firms are registered with IIROC, the MFDA or with the CSA.

Investors can also check the background, qualifications and any disciplinary history of investment advisors registered with IIROC by checking the free AdvisorReport.

