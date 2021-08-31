U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,529.75
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,605.25
    +7.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,267.70
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.88
    -0.33 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.20 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8620
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,106.68
    -1,059.98 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.29
    -15.57 (-1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,735.34
    -53.95 (-0.19%)
     

INVESTOR ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Class Action Lawsuits filed on behalf of ANVS, ATVI, SESN, ZY Investors, Lead Plaintiff Deadlines Set

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)
Class Period: 8/4/2016 - 7/27/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 4, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-atvi/

Zymergen Inc. (ZY)
Class Period: purchase of shares issued either in or after the April 2021 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 4, 2021
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-zy/

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS)
Class Period: 5/21/2021 - 7/28/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-anvs/

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN)
Class Period: 12/21/2020 - 8/17/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-sesn/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


Recommended Stories

  • Moderna Could Follow Pfizer With A Covid Shot Approval — But Is Moderna Stock A Buy?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after the Pfizer and BioNTech win FDA approval for their rival Covid shot? Is MRNA stock a buy right now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Recovery for Bernard Madoff customers bolstered by Citigroup ruling, trustee's lawyer says

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court said the trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff's firm can pursue a $343.1 million clawback lawsuit against Citigroup Inc, a decision that could help the late swindler's customers recover close to the estimated $17.5 billion they lost in his Ponzi scheme. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled on Monday that lower court judges incorrectly required the trustee Irving Picard to prove Citigroup lacked good faith by being "willfully blind" to "red flags" suggesting a high probability of fraud. It said the correct standard was whether the New York-based bank knew "suspicious facts" about Madoff that would have caused a reasonable person to follow up.

  • Theranos founder to claim abuse by ex in fraud trial

    The disgraced founder of the blood-testing startup Theranos plans to accuse her ex-boyfriend of abuse during her fraud trial. That's according to legal papers published on Saturday.Lawyers for Elizabeth Holmes said they planned to present evidence that Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani abused her emotionally and psychologically in a relationship that spanned more than a decade.During that time, her company claimed its technology could enable a wide array of medical tests with a few drops of blood.Theranos collapsed in March 2018 when she, Balwani and the $9 billion company were charged with fraud by U.S. regulators. Both Holmes and Balwani, who was president of the start-up, have pleaded not guilty to charges they defrauded investors, doctors and patientsThe court filings, submitted more than 18 months ago, hint at a possible defense strategy for Holmes with jury selection in her fraud trial set to start next week.The filings indicate Holmes intends to blame Balwani alleging he exerted control over her through the abusive relationship.Thus raising the question of whether she knew that financial information provided to investors and others was false.Balwani, whose case is being handled separately, has denied the allegations.

  • Disney And ABC Held Mediation Talks With Two Women Who Claim Sexual Assault By Former Top ‘GMA’ Producer

    The Walt Disney Co. held mediation talks with a current and former employee who alleged that a former top producer for Good Morning America sexually assaulted them. One of the women, Kirstyn Crawford, a network producer, filed a lawsuit last week against ABC and Michael Corn, who headed GMA until his abrupt departure in April. […]

  • Ed Asner’s Lawsuit Against SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Allowed to Proceed

    A day after Ed Asner died at the age of 91, his lawsuit against the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan was allowed to live on. U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder indicated at a hearing that she would deny a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Asner joined nine other actors in suing the health plan last December over […]

  • Paramount sues insurer over 7 'Mission: Impossible 7' shutdowns

    COVID-19 forced the Tom Cruise movie "Mission: Impossible 7" to shut down seven times and now Paramount Pictures says its insurer won't pay out claims in full.

  • School accused of sex trafficking ties faces wage theft suit

    A Twin Cities acupuncture school and clinic that had a massage program shuttered by the state last year over suspicions of sex trafficking is facing more questions about its practices, Axios has learned.What's happening: A class action suit filed against the American Academy of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (AAAOM) alleges that owners engaged in an "illegal, intentional, and systematic scheme" to steal wages from its acupuncturists.The federal complaint claims the clinic's previous owner did

  • Fall antitrust forecast: Biden raises hammer on Big Tech

    The antitrust scrutiny of tech giants that began during the Trump era will only intensify this fall as Big Tech critics Lina Khan, Tim Wu and Jonathan Kanter take the lead on competition policy and enforcement in the Biden administration.Why it matters: Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple face threats from federal regulators, Congress, state attorneys general and European Union authorities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: That's four comp

  • Chicago Sues DoorDash and Grubhub for Deceptive and Unfair Business Practices

    Both services have vehemently denied the allegations.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis remains confident in appeal of ruling on school masks

    Florida Gov Ron DeSantis reaffirmed Monday his intent to appeal a judge's decision to block Florida's mask mandate ban in public schools.

  • ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Covid Shutdowns See Paramount Sue Insurance Company Over $100M Policy Payout, Or Lack Thereof

    Following in the legal footsteps of UTA, Ben Affleck’s Hypnotic, AppleTV+’s The Morning Show, Disney and more, Paramount is going after its insurance company for not covering Covid-19 costs on Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7. In a breach of contract lawsuit filed Monday in California federal court, the studio claims that the latest sequel in […]

  • Former Good Morning America Producer Accused of Sexual Assault, Fostering 'Toxic Work Environment'

    Last week, Kirstyn Crawford filed a lawsuit against former GMA executive producer Michael Corn and ABC

  • Apple critics say App Store changes not sufficient

    Although Apple is making some changes to its App Store policies and setting up a $100 million fund for small developers, critics say that the terms of a class-action settlement don't meaningfully loosen the company's grip on its digital marketplace.Why it matters: Beyond the pending suit with developers, Apple faces lawsuits from Fortnite developer Epic Games as well as antitrust inquiries in the U.S., Europe and beyond. Korea is also considering legislation that would force Apple to open iOS to

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Taper Time Is on the Way, Maybe. Powell Sets the Stage With Plenty of Caveats.

    Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank may begin winding down its emergency bond-buying program this year. Interest-rate increases will be subject to more stringent conditions.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Zoom Earnings Due

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Indonesia’s J&T Express Eyes Shifting IPO From U.S. to Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- J&T Express, an Indonesian courier company, is considering shifting its planned U.S. initial public offering to Hong Kong in a debut that could raise about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The Jakarta-based company is working with Bank of America Corp., China International Capital Corp. and Morgan Stanley on the potential first-time share sale as soon as next year, the people said, asking not to be named as the matter is private.J&T had previously planned t

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As It Reportedly Mulls Buying Gambling Powerhouse?

    MGM Resorts has rallied as vaccines roll out with sports betting providing an extra boost. But is MGM stock a buy now?